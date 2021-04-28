Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories From the Walmart Community//

Jane Is Showing Up for Herself So She Can Show Up for Loved Ones

“To me, it’s all about the small steps.”

By

As a Walmart Canada store manager, the pandemic brought me many new challenges — and sleepless nights. In addition to worrying about my team of over 200 associates, I was also worried about bringing home COVID-19 to my 79-year-old mum, who was staying with me while she was undergoing chemotherapy. I was afraid my son would get COVID-19 at university. I constantly worried about how my actions would impact those around me.

Life felt very overwhelming.

I knew how lucky I was to have my job, and the opportunity to get my community the supplies it needed as our global economy suffered. But there were still so many times I didn’t know what direction I should go in. I wasn’t sleeping well, I was missing meals, and worrying about everything: my health, my mum and son, my associates, the bills I had to pay, and how to balance it all. As I worried about everything and everyone else, I completely forgot to take care of myself. And as a result, I found myself forgetting things and getting angry for no reason. I lost touch with friends and started putting on weight. I felt alone.

Then, I learned about the Challenge through Walmart’s Year Beginning Meeting.

I heard Arianna Huffington speak and realized I wasn’t alone. I learned that I needed to take time to breathe and let go of the guilt that I can’t be everything to everyone. 

I downloaded the app and started taking baby steps.

I’m drinking water instead of juice and herbal tea instead of coffee. I started putting my phone away an hour before bedtime and setting a wind-down timer for myself. My work phone stays in the kitchen at night.

I say thank you to everyone, simply for showing up.

I am trying not to micromanage at work. I’m letting my team work with me and for me instead of hovering over them. I give them clear directions and let them fly. I set up a Thrive room for any and all associates who need to take a breather and want to enjoy a moment of solitude. 

When my son comes home from college every few weekends, I appreciate the time we have.

I no longer get so upset when he wants to go out — I’ve realized he’s a kid and I need to let him grow. I’m grateful for the moments we do share. When I’m spending time with my mum, I take the time to actually talk with her and listen to what she has to say. I am not only trying to take care of her, but also show up as the friend she needs right now. I thank my family even for the small things, so I’m sure not to take them for granted.

I have a lot of work to do before I feel great about myself, but I’m on the journey and that’s what counts. To me, it’s all about the small steps. I’m breathing more and using two Reset guides I made in the app. I’m reading Arianna’s book, Thrive, and gaining the courage to believe that I, too, am important.

 Jane Threlfall, Supercenter #3184; Truro, N.S.; $2K Winner

Small daily choices can lead to life-changing results. Download the app today to improve your well-being. For more inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Thrive ZP

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Moment of Hope

by Nida Adeel
Community//

How achieving early retirement saved my sanity as a first-time mother during COVID-19

by Shang Saavedra
The 5 Lessons I Learned From Coming Out - Gina Battye
Community//

The 5 Lessons I Learned From Coming Out

by Gina Battye

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.