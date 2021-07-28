Jana Kandlova: “Once again learn the language the customs and assimilate”

Once again learn the language the customs and assimilate. You came to this country because of the reputation the opportunity it offers. I had three jobs at one point so I could support myself and the dream I came here for.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to, who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jana Kandlova.

In 1988, 19-year-old Jana Kandlova (aka Jane Benson) escaped from communist Czechoslovakia and to the United States to live and thrive in a free country. Upon her arrival, her euphoria was so intense she could actually “smell the freedom.” But 30 years later, she has become alarmed and anxious as she witnesses the United States heading towards many of the same socialistic/communist ideals she fought so hard to get away from.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was being indoctrinated from about six months old. I remember drawing aurora the ship that signaled the start of Russian revolution when I was 4. We had to recite poems about Lenin and learn the Russian language — our oppressor’s language. I see the same happening here in the U.S., now with children learning about China and being taught Mandarin. There is talk about making daycare our government’s infrastructure responsibility. The government will start indoctrinating children younger and younger. The indoctrination is in our schools under critical race theory.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

There was no trigger it was really an accumulation of many events. Every day consisted of ever-present dreary smog and a depressing atmosphere in which you were always being watched. It was like being depressed all the time — like a heavy nightmare.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

After a sneaky coworker stole my reward trip to Austria (it was a dream of mine to go out west,) my pen pal/boyfriend at the time decided to buy me a ticket to visit him in the U.S. He was also an immigrant and knew there was no going back, but the Czechoslovakian government didn’t. They assumed a 19-year-old girl couldn’t make it on her own.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

My mom drove me to the airport. My dad would have probably reported me to the government and the trip would have at best been canceled and at worst resulted in me being thrown in jail. It was so heartbreaking because I didn’t know if or when I’d see anybody again. I definitely wouldn’t have made it without my friend David and his family.

So how are things going today?

I’m shocked about our school system and the indoctrination of our children and how this country is being shamed and called racist. How we are getting rid of history instead of learning from it. Our kids are our future and we need to make sure this country is in good hands.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’m not running for office, so it is not my responsibility to better the world. It is my responsibility to teach my kids to be the best they can be and to make as much money as possible to provide for them and my loved ones.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

The immigration system needs the wall in the South. A good country like this one builds walls to keep people from busting in. I escaped a country that builds walls to keep people from escaping. People like me came here to better our lives — assimilate, learn the language, and learn the customs of your new country. People that come here illegally are like democrats pouring into another state just to pollute it with the same stupid politics.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Once again learn the language the customs and assimilate. You came to this country because of the reputation the opportunity it offers. I had three jobs at one point so I could support myself and the dream I came here for.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

I’m not sure U.S. needs improvement. The one thing I know is the snowflake generation and the woke culture is a problem but is already biting itself in the rear end. As I said before, if you don’t learn from history, you will be its future victim. Don’t allow your children to be indoctrinated by the left — the kids are our hope.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I’d love to have a meal with the best person that happened to this country, our former president Donald Trump. He is my champion he made this country better; he always loved this country and its people and I hope he’ll be back.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

My husband, Jim Vicevich, is a retired TV anchor and a radio talk show host. He runs a podcast at www.radioviceonline.com on Wednesdays with me by his side. I also share updates about my book on Facebook. Hope to see you there.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

It has been my pleasure.