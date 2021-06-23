Jan Gould of Responsive Drip Irrigation: “Earth is truly a miracle a gift that should never be taken for granted”

Earth is truly a miracle a gift that should never be taken for granted. Protecting the planet and preserving it for future generations is truly the chance to leave your mark on the world and know that you had a part in a truly worthy cause to create a “future” and possibilities for generations to come.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jan Gould.

Jan Gould, Founder of Responsive Drip Irrigation. Jan is an environmentalist, scientist, and activist. Jan and the Responsive Drip Irrigation team have developed GrowStream™, the world’s first plant responsive irrigation system. Using technology based upon organic chemistry, GrowStream™ is a plant-responsive product that brings unmatched plant performance and yield to dramatically reduce water and fertilizer use — helping our plant and feed our citizens in the process. Jan and RDI have introduced a new method of water delivery that will completely reset the standard for irrigation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in very small town in northwestern Ohio. Lots of corn fields, grazing cattle, 4H and county fairs. Most all families had a backyard garden in the summer, growing fresh vegetables, melons and berries. Truly “farm-to-table” meals.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

The food demand for the population is expected to increase by 39% by 2050. There will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050, which is about 3 billion more people to feed than there were in 2010. Currently 1.6 billion people are living in regions with water scarcity. At least 70% of the global freshwater is used for agriculture with 21 of the world’s 37 largest aquifers that have passed their sustainability tipping point. We believe that we are a part of the solution to these challenges. RDI’s technology can increase crop production using 50% less water. It is our mission to feed the world while conserving the world’s fresh water.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I have a large family, including many grandchildren. It is so important to me that I accept responsibility for the damage that my generation has done to the planet. The burden is on us to make every effort possible to preserve the resources of this planet, so that our grandchildren’s grandchildren have a planet to inherit.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I have always felt that if you want to see change that you can’t just wait and hope. You must take the action to create change. I didn’t know how I could make a difference, but once I knew that the technology worked, I knew that I had to develop it and spread it out around the world.

Many people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

In order to create an international entity, a lot of research and exploring the requirements in different countries was necessary. The advances in technology and communications have made the planet smaller and have brought people together. The resources that are available on the internet and being able to communicate with people from all over the world have made it possible to pursue these opportunities, making connections with people from other countries and working with them to solve problems and meet these challenges together.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

When I first traveled to Abu Dhabi, I had been so warmly received and treated with such gracious hospitality. RDI has been able to grow and expand in this region because of the tremendous support of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. It has been such an exciting journey to see what can be accomplished when we work together.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

I have made many mistakes, but realize that these errors present an opportunity to learn and improve. Mistakes are the best way to learn what not to do and then figure out a better way to avoid a problem.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

My husband, Mike, was a wonderful mentor and my biggest fan that offered encouragement when I was ready to give up. He helped me to believe that I could make my vision a reality. Of course, no one person can take credit for making this possible. The hard work and continual efforts of the staff and business professionals that have worked with RDI are the pillars that hold up the organization.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Accepting that there are problems that we are facing, rather than ignoring the issues. Being open to new ideas and inventions and giving them a chance to prove their benefit. Then working together to remove obstacles and policies that limit or restrict new advances from getting to market and impacting an area.

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

Covid has had such a tragic effect on people and businesses around the world. During these disruptions in our normal routines and way of life, many businesses simply shut down. We became a virtual world, connected with people by a computer screen. Supply chains were interrupted and the focus of countries shifted to securing a sustainable future. We were all forced to reassess our priorities and then try to find a path forward after the devastation left by Covid.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

A start-up is like no other business endeavor. It requires commitment and a willingness to work long, hard hours daily. There is no way to short cut or fast track the process. It just takes a tremendous effort and conviction to keep working at it 20 hours plus daily and then to just keep doing it day after day.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Earth is truly a miracle a gift that should never be taken for granted. Protecting the planet and preserving it for future generations is truly the chance to leave your mark on the world and know that you had a part in a truly worthy cause to create a “future” and possibilities for generations to come.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It is by Theodore Roosevelt — “It is not the Critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbled, or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs and comes short again and again, who knows great enthusiasm, the great devotions, and spends himself in a worthy cause; who, at the best , knows the triumph of high achievement, and who, at the worst, if he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Mark Suzman, the CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Thank you for the opportunity to share my story and this wonderful journey.