Jan Barančík: “Do you like it? Fly now”

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jan Barancik.

Jan Barancik is a dreamer and free-minded child inside an adult’s body. He has always liked different ways to spend time — juggling, unicycle, DIY, sports. 9 years ago he got into RC. He started with a helicopter and then with drones. Nowadays he flies mostly every day with an FPV drone and in this, he feels free.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

My childhood was great. From the age of 8 I was living just with mum and my brother, who was 7 years older. We didn’t have much money, but nowadays I feel that it was good for my future. My mum knew how to save money and I could play hockey from 8–15 years. Despite being a talented player, I stopped. Hockey is still inside me, it was an amazing childhood with other friends playing around Czech stadiums.

So, if someone invented time traveling, I would live it again 🙂

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was around 18 years old, I was juggling with a lot of stuff in the park. We had an old camera at home, so I made a video for YouTube. Then my good friend and I started flying with a helicopter and then drones. And, that’s it. Time made it in these shapes.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

For some people, it might be funny, for some people it could be disgusting. When we spent time filmmaking in Norway, we slept 28 days in a car. As you know, in cars, especially in vw caddy, there isn’t a shower. Norway is not Bali and we are not Wim Hofs. So, the longest time without a shower was this month. But we were still gentlemen with a can of beer in our hands 🙂 Of course, we were experts at finding toilets in Norway. If you need help in Lofoten, let me know 🙂

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I am a small fish, so not many interesting people have interacted with me. The biggest success was communicating with the producer of the most exported serial from the Czech Republic — Herbar.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In the beginning, it was my friend Martin — Ac, then I experimented alone for some time, then with Jirka traveling around our Jeseniky mountains. With Jirka we had an amazing trip in Norway, where we shot the nominated film. We spent 30 days there in a car like hippies. Amazing trip.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t know if the translator translated it right : that the one who claims that something is not possible does not delay the one who does it. I am not the most confident person, but I know where my path is. I have always known what to do in my own way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on an amazing documentary about our Jeseniky mountains with professionals from each focus to a type of filming. Me — drone, Jirka — timelapse, Marian — interiors, Dušan — animals, Petr — birds. It will be the best Czech documentary about mountains. I hope 🙂

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I am proud of my sensitive hands on the drone controller. A smooth flight is what I really require. Also, I think I’m good at feeling compositions.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do you like it? Fly now

When we started flying a drone in the year 2013, we were dreaming about getting a license and flying commercially, but we always said with my friend Martin: let’s go for a beer to talk about it. It remained only with planning. So, don’t speak too much, just do it!

Buy it and don’t look at the money if you really want it.

I am not from a rich family, so I always had to find a cheaper way. Many times I spent much more money on rubbish than if I had bought quality things the first time.

Buy a quality monitor for editing

When I bought a good monitor, a new way of understanding the right picture color started. I’m still in the process, but it’s getting better and better I guess.

Try flying with FPV now

If someone had told me 5 years ago about FPV drones, I would now be JohnyFPV 🙂 I am joking, I know that the right time would always come.

Find your own style and first, to make it fun for you

It’s necessary to watch other people and find inspiration, but still do it how you like it. The Internet is full of people who know how it should be but never do it. If someone hates it, you are on the right path 🙂

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I still think that the most important thing is the environment problem. So, if I could start a movement that brings the most amount of good to the largest number of people, it would be to save the most possible nature for future generations. This is the best way for most people

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

For me, it would definitely be David Attenborough. I would be incredibly nervous and it certainly wouldn’t be possible without a translator. But this person is an inspiration to me and I wish him many more years with such a great job as he does with incredible vigor.

And I’d rather meet for a beer 🙂

How can our readers further follow you online?

The best way is on Facebook — Jan Barančík — DRONISTA.cz or on Instagram, but it’s not my type of social network, so i post there only sometimes.

I also have a website www.dronista.cz but it isn’t updated very often.

Thank you so much. I hope that my best project is still to come.