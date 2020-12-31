Jamila Powell of Maggie Rose Salon: “Keep a hair journal!”

Keep a hair journal! It’s best to write down what products you are using, how often you use the product, and the results so you know what works for you. In this day and age there is always a desire to try something new and we often forget what originally worked. It’s always good to be able to refer back to your hair journal.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamila Powell. A mother, attorney, and entrepreneur, Jamila Powell has turned her passion for self-care and haircare into a business. Maggie Rose Salon, named after her daughter, Magnolia Rose, is based in Miami and one of the top texture salons in the country. Powell is an attorney by day, but her true passion lies in encouraging people to embrace their beauty on the inside and out. Jamila’s goal is to take Maggie Rose Salon worldwide, as well as launch Naturally Drenched, a vegan haircare brand catered toward women and men seeking a natural, healthy, and eco-conscious hair product. Recognizing the lack of Black representation in the beauty space, Jamila aims to encourage her community to embrace, love, and preserve their unique hair texture.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My journey in the hair industry was inspired when I became a mother for the first time 8 years ago. I was, and still am a practicing lawyer. At the time, I realized my passions were not aligned totally with the life of an Esquire. I was blessed with a daughter by the name of Magnolia Rose, named after the flower. Magnolia flowers are known for representing love for nature, feminine sweetness and beauty. So, what better way would there be to express the characteristic of the flower in people through the natural essence of their hair. As people, and especially women, the perception of beauty and confidence is directly linked to our hair. I wanted to create an environment where my team and I are responsible for helping to make others feel amazing about themselves. A thoughtful legacy with teachable moments of genuine care for others that my daughter would be proud of, and of course, make some money in the process.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Funny enough, when I started law school, I wasn’t sure that was the career path I should take. I did research on the beauty industry and decided I wanted to explore the option of becoming a nail technician. I almost decided to go but decided to stick with law school. I think I always had a love for the beauty industry and eventually found my way back there.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

The tipping point for me was recognizing and accepting responsibility for my vision. Oftentimes we align ourselves with others or ideas that can steer us away from our original goals. When I realized I have to hold myself accountable for my success, that’s when I really started to see success. I began paying attention to the systems of the business, started addressing the problems and implementing effective change in a timely manner. The takeaway is that your business is yours, and being a entrepreneur can be hard. But trust your vision and depend on yourself to make sound decisions.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

My business has generated the most leads from being consistent on Instagram and in person networking. Social media is an excellent gauge on whether your marketing tactics are attracting your desired consumer. The majority of my clientele found Maggie Rose Salon based off of following the salon’s page. It is important to find the one social media medium you can consistently keep up and build a following with. I always say invest in understanding your craft. Earlier this year, I took the time to do private sessions with a Facebook/Instagram expert. I learned ad strategies and how to analyze the numbers. Numbers always matter, and if you aren’t able to understand them, you could be wasting your time and money.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful to everyone I’ve encountered along the way, good or bad. I have had to learn many lessons and have also learned to let go what no longer works for me. It is important to have a sounding board that can provide good advice. It’s easy to become emotional about your business because it’s your passion. My mother provides a major source of stability to me. She allows me to vent and we brainstorm on a daily basis.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The most humorous mistake I made was arranging a pop up in another city and securing a location without mirrors for the stylist. I don’t physically do hair so I just assumed the mirrors were for aesthetic purposes. Little did I know they are actually needed to cut hair at the proper angle. I learned that you should never think you know everything about your industry, always be willing to learn from others so your business can be a success.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Timing is everything. You may feel like you are giving up, but you are just changing the course of your success. I’ve had so many ideas and businesses I’ve started and some weren’t meant to withstand the test of time in their original form. Eventually all of your experiences gel into something that works. The most important thing is to be confident that you can figure out any situation that comes your way. Once you have that confidence, fear and doubt no longer exist. I have wanted to close my doors so many times. I’ve laughed, cried, and been overwhelmed. I’ve wondered if I’m giving my daughter enough attention and I’ve wondered if I’m neglecting my business at the same time. To doubt yourself if normal, go through the emotions but always know success is on the other side.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Set a routine! Great hair isn’t built overnight. It takes a regular weekly routine that includes the right quality products best suited for your hair type. Keep a hair journal! It’s best to write down what products you are using, how often you use the product, and the results so you know what works for you. In this day and age there is always a desire to try something new and we often forget what originally worked. It’s always good to be able to refer back to your hair journal. Drink your eight glasses of water a day. Water keeps your hair follicles hydrated. It helps to prevent dry brittle hair and split ends. Treat your hair with a deep conditioning treatment or mask. Deep conditioning restores natural shine to the hair and smooths the hair shaft helping to remove frizz. Try something new. Never be afraid to spruce up your look with embellishments. Headbands, bobby pins, and other hair ornaments take your look to the next level.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I am going to use the phrase “to feel beautiful” and expand on it from an internal outlook. Try to extend a helping hand to someone in need — there is no greater feeling than knowing someone is grateful and has benefited positively from your selfless generosity. Self-Care — health is wealth and by practicing good exercise and eating habits your physical and mental health can improve exponentially. My day usually starts with a cool relaxing three mile walk in the park to just decompress and center myself ahead of the daily everchanging stressors that await. Lastly and most importantly, words of affirmation to self — Just take a brief moment every so often to remind oneself of how wonderful you are. With confidence in self there is no doubt you will feel ‘exceptionally’ beautiful, and no one will ever be able to influence that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire a movement in which each person in society gives their time and energy to another human being who needs it, to establish positive change. I truly believe that if we in some small way could be our brother’s / sister’s keeper, this world would be a different place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Simply put, work hard and it will pay off. I never stop and my goals are constantly evolving. Getting to the top takes commitment, dedication, and sacrifice.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Oprah for sure! I would love to sit down with her and see what a day with her looks like. Sometimes you are so busy but you’re working hard and not smart, which is counterproductive to success. I would love to see how she plans out her day and gets her tasks accomplished.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!