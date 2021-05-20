Jamila Bannister: “Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand”

Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand. As authors, we pour a lot of ourselves into the pieces we publish; particularly when you’re writing a book to teach through experiences and share your knowledge. A single, codified document that details your processes and experiences immediately allows your audience to understand the depth of your expertise and places you in the categories of expert and authority. Apart from selling the book itself, my book helped form the basis of other products in my business that generates income for my brand. It has also tremendously increased my reach, visibility and authority, giving me the chance to book paid speaking engagements. It has also put me in company with other authors and now I’m part of a community of people who look out for each other and endorse each other.

Jamila Bannister is Personal Branding Strategist and Coach from Trinidad & Tobago. She works with entrepreneurs who want to market their businesses by leading from the front with thought leadership and personal branding. She focuses on helping people create strong personal brands by improving three big C’s, they are shifting mindsets and creating a strategy so they can be more Confident about their voice and message. She helps entrepreneurs become better at Content strategy and creation so they can position themselves at the front of their industry as a top voice and she helps them to be more strategic Communicators so they can build relationships negotiate, speak and collaborate to create and attract revenue generating opportunities. She is also a speaker, podcaster and an author with her book “The Brandprint” being published of March of 2020.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

This is a story I tell all the time and it’s really about taking control of my own destiny when I grew tired and frustrated of waiting on someone to see the value in me. I was a career professional in the area of PR, branding and communications when I decided to take the leap and head back into full time school. There I was, thinking that I had so much knowledge, companies would be crazy not to hire me, but you know what, that’s exactly what they did! Haha! I laugh now, but at the time it was a very frustrating place to be in. I felt stagnant, but more than that, I felt powerless. It was then I decided that I would take my PR, Branding and Communications experience, combine it with my management training and start offering content and advice on how professionals could start marketing themselves with personal branding.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I was always someone who shared my thoughts on PR and personal branding as a tool to advance your career but I was pretty staccato with it. Juggling the job hunt and feelings of overwhelm were like a full time job..ha-ha! But there was this one day that I was at a party and someone who apparently had been following my writings online, saw me and said, “I haven’t seen you in a long time? When are you going to put out more blogs? Your advice is very helpful.” Admittedly at that time, writing, for me, was just an outlet. I wasn’t aware that people read my blog in any great measure or even cared enough to notice I wasn’t around. However, after that moment it dawned on me that I was having real impact and should start putting structure and being intentional about building my brand and helping those who needed to hear the personal branding gospel. Since that day, I have been until now, everything thing I do in a professional capacity has been designed to serve my audience while building my brand.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I have actually been looking at doing an update of my existing book to include some new knowledge and stories. However, right now, a lot of my writing is focused on a magazine I produce to share advice and tell the stories of people just like me. Professionals turned entrepreneurs who are braving the storms of the business and building influential brands to take them to their rainbow and pot of gold. Apart from that I’m also planning my annual virtual summit, which is a “freemium” flagship event designed to help pro entrepreneurs by offering actionable advice to how to grow their brands and drive revenue to their businesses.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My book is called “The Brandprint: The “how to” guide to growing your side hustle into a profitable business with personal branding”. One my favourite paragraphs in the book is right at the beginning. I share a story about a conversation between myself and another author and friend who I admire. It says:

“There I was, soaking up all of her inspiration and chutzpah and she was wishing to have a personality that was more like mine. She mentioned that her book sales weren’t as great as she hoped and felt like she needed to have a “large personality” to capture and hold people’s attention. I admit, I am a self-confessed extrovert, but personality alone isn’t what opens doors. If this was true, I’d probably be a millionaire by now. While extroversion puts you at an advantage, truly great personal brands go beyond personality. They require strategy, consistent effort and the relentless pursuit of greatness!”

This passage represents the way so many talented people think and this book attempts to shift the perspective of experts, who have a deep desire to share their knowledge. Re-frame their perspective away from thinking that they need to be of some special breed to be successful. On the contrary, success and creating a powerhouse personal brand isn’t for any special type of person, it’s for those who are willing to craft a plan and follow it through to the finish. My book explains just how to craft that plan and execute on it.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For anyone writing a book, especially if it’s your first time, you’ve got to be tenacious. There will always be countless obstacles, distractions and shiny objects that will come along and shift your attention away from completing your manuscript, but be determined to finished your book and create systems of accountability to get that done. I assigned 4 hours each night to write to ensure that I completed each chapter to meet my goal. During that time my phone would be put on “do not disturb” mode to minimize distractions. You’ve also got to be humble. As creatives we often get very emotionally attached to our pieces, but we’ve got to be open to feedback that helps us improve and refine our work in order to present a high quality product to our readers. You’ve also got to be adaptable because there may be unexpected circumstances that could develop that could derail you if you allow it. Sometimes you have to be positive and solution oriented in difficult situations in order to get your work completed and published. When I set up the publish date for my book on Amazon, I had no idea that Covid-19 would shut things down and unceremoniously halt all plans I had to launch publicly. Instead of curling up in a ball I decided to shift everything online, launching with a virtual Instagram party where I went live all day with early readers of my book. It wasn’t quite what I was expecting to do, but I adapted and it worked brilliantly.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Oh yes! Writing a book is an excellent way to grow your brand. As authors, we pour a lot of ourselves into the pieces we publish; particularly when you’re writing a book to teach through experiences and share your knowledge. A single, codified document that details your processes and experiences immediately allows your audience to understand the depth of your expertise and places you in the categories of expert and authority. Apart from selling the book itself, my book helped form the basis of other products in my business that generates income for my brand. It has also tremendously increased my reach, visibility and authority, giving me the chance to book paid speaking engagements. It has also put me in company with other authors and now I’m part of a community of people who look out for each other and endorse each other.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Any creative work tends to stretch you, and writing a book, in particular, is a very cathartic experience. You pour everything you have onto those pages. Everything that had been overflowing in your mind and you really get to see just how much knowledge you have to share and how much value you can bring to your audience. If you’ve doubted your ability or skill in any way, authoring a book will show you the depth of your knowledge and experience. It will boost your confidence and shift your position in people’s minds from talker to someone who takes massive action and can provide evidence of their expertise. You propel yourself from someone playing on the same plain as everyone else to the front of the field; someone who is hard to mimic and catch. The monetization opportunities are endless as well, because in many cases, a book is the nucleus of a much bigger organism. My book for example, serves as a framework for a Personal Branding training boot camp, as well as a couple of digital products and tools that make personal brand curation and growth much more manageable; and these are just a few outcomes. I’ve also had the opportunity to speak and cement my place as a thought leader because of my book. The opportunities for brand growth are immense when you become an author. You stop playing checkers and start playing chess. In other words you move from being task driven and start thinking like a strategist.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

One of the things that you have to remember is that promoting a book is a forever job. Your book a living part of you and will continue to live even after you have gone. Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of publishing one’s book only to lose steam and almost forget about it. Being a self-published author means having to so some of the heavy lifting yourself. I definitely learnt the hard way that it’s critical to have a short, medium and long term plan for promotion and sales. Your job doesn’t end when you publish the book; on the contrary, it has only just begun.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

The one promotional activity I think you should cover on your own as an author is tapping into your network of contacts to get your first round of readers and reviewers. The relationship you have with your audience will play a very important role in getting the word about your book and a publicist shouldn’t get in between that. They can definitely support with logistics, but you should reach out to the influencers and super fans in your network personally. Offer them advanced copies of the book, ask for their honest reviews, leverage visibility to their audiences and use that as social proof to boost your other promotional efforts. When it comes to getting more technical like digital campaigns, collaborations and PR, definitely get some back up for those.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

You absolutely have to know your audience and what type of messaging will resonate with them. A book can offer so many keys to your audience that you have to know the ones that will really drive them to say “wow, I need to get that book!” Second, including your audience is crucial. Make them a part of the process by sharing it with them as you write. Update them on struggles and triumphs and get them emotionally involved in the process, so it’s just as much their book as it is yours. You’re more likely to get a positive response when asking for their support to spread the word. My mentor refers to it as having a “digital street team.” You can even take it a step further and offer your audience to opportunity to become an affiliate of your brand.

As mentioned before, having a short medium and long term plan for promotion is important to keep your book top of mind and cement it as a “go-to” book in your industry. Start devising your plan for promotion, even before you’ve completed the book. It may be tempting to wait until you’re done to not put pressure on yourself as you write, but it’s critical to set hard dates and start talking about your book even before it’s released. You want to lock in pre-orders and build excitement to drive sales. Don’t be lazy about it or scared to commit 100% to your goal of getting yourself out there.

Finally, don’t attempt to do everything on your own. In this DIY age, you may be tempted to do everything yourself, but you’re not an expert at everything. Further, if you have budget for just one expert, get the help of a publicist. When promoting a book, your relationships will be your biggest asset. Getting visibility on the right media platform or endorsed from the right people is so much more powerful than running ads to an audience you don’t know.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Honestly if I had a chance to speak with Marty Neumeier, that would be fantastic! Apart from authoring several books himself, he is like a walking book! He’s full of knowledge and experience in the branding and creativity space. He’s simple yet powerful with his advice. There’s no magic bullet, but mastering the basics so the more advanced concepts become easy.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find the Brandprint on Amazon and you can follow me in YouTube, LinkedIn and Clubhouse as Jamila Bannister and you can find more about me on my website www.jbannister branding.com

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.