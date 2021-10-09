Jamie Vanek of Turner Strategic Technologies: “Who you work with is more important that what you do”

Who you work with is more important that what you do. When I left teaching, I did not know what I wanted to do with my life. During my quarterlife crisis, a temporary employment agency placed me as a receptionist in a construction company. The company was set in a little rancher house with all the trimmings of a cozy home, complete with a domestic bathroom, kitchen and that Yankee candle smell. I had no experience in construction, but I began my career in construction in that little home. It wasn’t just the construction process that I grew to love, it was the people. As I’ve worked in multiple construction firms, I’ve learned that all companies are not created equal. Surrounding yourself with the right people is what makes good companies great.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jamie Vanek.

Jamie Vanek has come a long way in her career, from a 15-year-old girl on the Jersey boardwalk taking tickets for riding the giant slide in burlap sacks to being an executive at a private 100M dollars company before the age of 40. She received her master’s in education from Arcadia University and pursued teaching for a few years before discovering her love for the construction industry. Jamie grew through the ranks in construction through self-guided study, mentorship and on the job training to her current position as Vice President at Turner Strategic Technologies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Churchville does not have a lot of churches, but it is as traditional as it gets for a Philadelphia suburb. My brother, sister and I had all the makings of nice childhood: sleepovers, water sprinklers, rescue turtles and soccer practice. As I got older, I started to separate myself from traditional things, arguing that I didn’t want to be normal. I wanted to be exceptional! I didn’t have the guts to do anything too dramatic, so my big rebellion was to attend Art School.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I still didn’t have the guts to rebel too far after Art School. After graduating and pursuing my masters, I became an art teacher in an affluent elementary school with all the resources and budget to set up a beautiful, inspiring classroom. When my fiancé made the abrupt career change from being a Sous Chef in Philadelphia to joining the US Navy stationed in Virginia, I was faced with the challenge of finding a new job 3 states away. I accepted a teaching position over the phone, at a middle school I’d never visited, in a town I didn’t know, and with people I’d never met. Never accept a job after a single phone interview! I attempted to transfer my teaching experience from teaching Art in a suburban elementary school to teaching Special Education in a rural middle school.

The classroom was a closet, a literal storage closet. A few classic, tan laminate desks and a U-shaped table crammed into the small space barely accommodated thirteen hormonal teens with special needs. The room was small, stale, and uninspiring. There was no curriculum and no budget to create one. I didn’t want to fail the kids but didn’t have the leverage to change the system nor the emotional fortitude to redirect their valid frustrations. For me, Education was a convenient career, not a passion. The world needs passionate teachers. I was not one.



Just a few months after getting married and relocating, my quarter-life crisis hit hard. What was I going to be when I grew up? I was very well qualified, but only for a small handful of careers that I was ready to abandon. At the ripe age of 27, I was out of energy to keep soul searching, so I gave up and handed over my career prospects to a temporary employment agency in a pretty, little package. Little did I know that returning to an entry level position would help me discover the industry where I belonged: construction.

I started as a Project Manager Assistant in 2007 but absorbed the industry like a sponge. I love construction. I love construction for its structure and metrics. I love construction for the process and the end-result. I love construction because no two projects are ever the same, even when they are engineered from the same set of drawings. There are schedules and budgets, manhours and real dollars. There are defined project plans with defined teams and clear project goals. And in the end, there is a real, tangible, permanent, publicly visible product.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In August of 2016, at the age of 36, I was diagnosed with stage 2, invasive and aggressive breast cancer. My son was just eight months old and my daughter, almost seven years old. I remember the phone call clearly. I was using the bathroom in the company warehouse for extra privacy while pumping breast milk when my phone rang. Whoosh-whoosh. I paused the loudly whooshing pump and picked up my cell phone. It was not a nurse or medical assistant on the phone. It was the doctor.

“Can you come into the office today?” she asked.

“Today?” I did a quick mental run-down of my workday. “I guess I can this afternoon.”

“Ok, come in at 3:00. Can you bring your husband?”

That was it. That was my answer to the results of the biopsy. They don’t ask you to come in with your husband to tell you that everything is fine.

“I can’t.” I answered with slight panic. “He’s in Afghanistan.”

“Is there someone else you can bring? Maybe your mom?” Oh no.

“No, my whole family lives in Pennsylvania.” I was going to do this alone.

At 3:00 that afternoon, as the doctor explained the pathology report to me, I didn’t cry. When I drove home with a list of appointments with the surgeon, the oncologist, the radiologist, and the patient navigator, I didn’t cry. When I went home to my 2 children, cooked dinner and put them to bed, I still didn’t cry. It wasn’t until a few days later that I finally cried. I didn’t cry for my mortality or for fear of treatment. I cried when I breastfed my son for the last time. I’m so sorry, I whispered to him. I wasn’t sad for my circumstances. I was sad for my children’s.

I did everything I could to maintain a sense of normalcy for them as I went to appointment after appointment, spent 6 hours every other Tuesday receiving chemotherapy infusions, and convinced my husband to stay in Afghanistan until the chief selection process was over in October. I worked as a Project Manager through it all: through hair loss and nausea, through surgeries, through test after test, through 27 days of daily radiation. My coworkers, male and female, wore handmade pink friendship bracelets and rallied together to encourage me through it. My first round of chemo was over five years ago and every day I’m grateful to be here to share my story.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Always Seeking Opportunity

On September 11, 2001, we all watched in horror as the towers fell. The economic ripple effect of that tragic day eventually spread to my family, and my father was laid off from his 30 year career. Without further discussion, I immediately picked up an additional shift waitressing and searched for other job opportunities that would not interfere with my college classes. I could not morally accept my parents’ rent checks.

I found an opportunity with Deb, the Director of Student Services at my college. She embraced my determination and created a position for me with random office tasks, including revamping an office space for the Professor of Intellectual Heritage, Dr. Murphy. With a 50 dollars budget, artistic license, and a directory of thrift stores, I transformed the small musty space into an eclectic Old World Kingdom. Hanging from the ceiling was the outstretched fabric of an upside-down umbrella displaying a vintage map. Painted across the longest wall was the professor’s favorite philosophical quote. A high backed upholstered chair, adequately nick-named the throne, sat in front of a cheap antique desk. This made-up administrative job was my first taste of business opportunity.

More importantly this position gave me dedicated time with a true genius. Dr. Murphy was a progressive and philosophical historian who held me to a higher standard than anyone I’d ever met. His class was the only academic class where I received less than a B on my first project. The time that I spent with him during my self-created employment made me feel like anything was possible. It was the kind of inspiration that only a 21-year-old about to graduate college could embrace with unwavering confidence.

Driven

2007. I clicked off my cell phone and turned to my friend on the beach chair next to me. “I just got fired,” I said and started to laugh.

I had never been fired before. I quit dozens of low stakes jobs throughout my teenage and early adult years, but I had never been fired. I was only working at Delta T for 2 weeks after quitting my short-lived teaching career.

I was very good at planning, but I was not very good at change. I had resigned from my new teaching position in Virginia within 5 months, on my birthday. Happy Birthday to me! Everything I had studied and planned for crumbled. What was a smart, talented artist and Navy wife to do next? I searched the web, met with career counselors, drank too much alcohol with my neighbors and finally registered with a temporary employment agency.

They placed me in the accounts payable department of Delta T, auditing invoices for 15 dollars/hour. I was given a fob to enter the glass-front building and placed in my cubicle among the dozens of others on the accounting floor. The room was quiet, relative to the number of people who occupied the cubicles. Everyone kept their heads down and voices low. My job was tedious and thankless, scouring pages of part numbers on invoices and matching them with purchase orders. After verifying the part numbers, the next step was to obtain approval from the Project Managers.

What was a Project Manager? I had never heard of such a position, but these Project Managers were mysterious and important men who had their own offices, real offices, on the third floor. Rather than walking the invoices to our important “co-workers”, I had to call them for approval before passing the invoice along.

The Project Managers had the power to spend, approve and deny millions of dollars on these invoices, and were never in the office to receive my phone call. They had assistants who could speak on their behalf. I had never ventured to the third floor but imagined corner offices with 8′ high window walls and sleek, modern desks and assistants with smaller offices beside them, a la Mad Men. I wanted so badly to have that kind of power and importance. I still didn’t quite know what a Project Manager did, but I wanted to be one.

The lens of awe through which I viewed these Project Managers made the career path seem unattainable for an inexperienced former teacher like me. I did not study construction, project management or finance. I didn’t know how to run the software or manage budgets. But I was gritty. I was too inquisitive for the cubicle life and pursued project management through mentors, individual courses, self-study and on the job training. Three construction companies later, through perseverance and grit, I obtained my Project Management Professional certification and was awarded Project Manager of the Year by Associated Builders and Contractors in 2017.

Knowing when to quit

2018. Within 24 hours of starting my new position at a new construction company as Program Manager, I was in tears. I felt immense shame that I could not live up to the promises I made within my cover letter to expand the business. I was inundated with various administrative tasks and overwhelmed with the lack of sophistication in their general processes. I knew how to develop processes. I knew how to make workflows more efficient. But that was not my expectation of this position. I asked many times within those first 2 weeks if I could dive deeper into their project management but was denied. I spent 80% of my time with the office staff and was only given the opportunity to work with the field staff when I explicitly asked. What programs was I expected to manage? Even though my onboarding went exceptionally well, the owner and I did not see eye to eye.

“What am I paying you for!?” he would bark.

“Your main customer is ME.” he demanded.

“Do you know who I am? I am the OWNER.” He once chastised a poor copy machine tech.

Within 2 weeks, I called my previous boss and asked if the position I left was still available. On the 3rd Friday, less than one month since I’d started with the new company, I requested a meeting with the owner. I sat nervously across from his desk.

“I don’t think this will come as a surprise to you.” I started. “This is not working and I’ve accepted the offer to return to my previous company. I am turning in my 2 weeks’ notice effective today.” I was right. He was not surprised.

“You can leave now,” was his only response.

This was one of the smartest decisions I’ve made in my career. Returning to my previous company was where I belonged and proceeded to offer countless opportunities for growth. When an environment or management style isn’t a good fit, there is not shame in admitting it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

There are over 3.6 million Administrative Assistants in the US, 94% of whom are women. This is not a coincidence. Women traditionally fill support roles and the business world accepts and expects this. I don’t think there is discomfort around powerful women if they are supportive or nurturing; we see examples of powerful mothers and grandmothers in many cultures. If we elevate women from supportive roles, there is a systemic fear around who will fulfill them.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I will circle back to my story about knowing when to quit and share the story of how that position came to be. Throughout this story there are many examples of the discomfort in elevating a woman beyond the supportive roles.

“I love my new job!” my friend boasted about a construction company she’d recently joined. “They’re only a few years old, but they’ve grown from 2 million to a 10-million-dollar company in the past couple of years. The owner is brilliant.”

My ears perked. At this point I was well established in my role as a project manager and starting to dabble in leadership and business. I hadn’t considered leaving my job, but my head swirled with the possibilities if I joined a fresh new company. I flung questions at my friend about the company’s capabilities and potential.

I drafted a propositional cover letter that highlighted my experience in construction management and business development. I offered a skill set that this small company lacked and promised to deliver growth for the company. It wasn’t that I was unhappy with my current position with my company; it was simply an exercise in a new adventure. The letter was confident and appealing. It landed me an immediate interview.

The company was structured just as any typical, small, family-owned construction firm with an all-male labor force, female administrators, and a few technical specialists. The only woman in leadership was the owner’s wife, who was the CFO. From the outside looking in, the company operated well and its employees seemed happy.

The interview was a success, and I was both excited and nervous to take on the new position. When the owner called me after the interview, he was equally excited to offer me a position. I had not applied for any specific role but wanted to take the next step in operations leadership. The exact title and responsibilities were undefined. From my viewpoint, this was an excellent opportunity to create my perfect job for growth. We spoke on the phone several times over the course of two weeks, trying to define the position.

“I’m thinking: Director of Administration,” he proposed. My heart sank. After selling myself hard in business development and project management, he put me right back in my place as an admin. I ignored my gut and steered the conversation back to my objective: to grow as a female leader in operations in a male dominated industry.

“I’d rather stay away from defining it as Administration. I currently work in Operations and that’s what I enjoy. I think I can serve the company better by focusing on Operations and Business Development.” I rebutted.

He hesitated and mildly scoffed at my sensitivity to the A word, but we finally settled on Program Manager. Before officially accepting the position, I requested to meet with the team for a casual meet and greet. The company culture was important because I subscribed to the notion that where you work is more important than what you do. They gladly invited me to a luncheon at their office.

As we sat around the table with our deli sandwiches on paper plates and solo cups filled with iced tea, we shared our professional backgrounds and engaged in small talk about our families and where we grew up. The owner was the only man at the table. The small conference table held 5 women besides me: his wife, the CFO; the HR manager; a bookkeeper; an admin assistant and a marketing associate. They were all intelligent people who worked hard and seemed to enjoy their jobs.

The owner steered the conversation back to the potential of my joining the team. “Do you have any questions for them?” he asked, gesturing to the other members at the table.

“Absolutely. I’d love to hear more about the management style here. Is everyone given the space and trust to work autonomously?” I admit, it was a leading question and I expected a resounding “yes!”. I did not anticipate the response I received.

The owner and his wife eyed the team. I watched in bewilderment as the team exchanged glances with each other. After a few uncomfortable moments of silence, the Marketer spoke up, “What does that mean?”

I can’t recall the rest of the luncheon because my brain was stuck. These intelligent women did not understand the concept of autonomy in the workplace. I convinced myself that it was just a word. They had to understand the concept of being able to manage your own time and responsibilities. I had thrown them off with my choice of words. It wasn’t them; it was me. After all, my friend loved working there.

I eventually joined the team, seeking a new adventure, only to quit after three short weeks. I had ignored the clear signals that I was expected to play a supporting role, not a leadership role.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

When working with customers and vendors outside the company, my approach is in quiet confidence. Women typically need to work harder to prove their worth and credibility among men. When you’ve done the work, gained the knowledge and experience, you can rest easy that your competence will show itself without requiring you to do something special. Know your subject matter better than they do.

Within your own team, it’s more important to build trust. This takes time, but it can be enhanced with simple gestures in sharing personal stories and showing genuine care in your team’s personal lives, experiences, and viewpoints. As an introvert, I still struggle with this. However, I understand and embrace its importance and work towards it every day. Sometimes this means stepping out of my comfort zone. I’ll share another story:

“Shawn and I will be out of the office on Thursday,” Brad said. I didn’t think much of this until later that day when John repeated the same thing, then Reuben and Russ. It occurred to me that I would be the only Executive left in the office. Was this just a coincidence? I checked the shared company Outlook calendar and realized there was a golf tournament scheduled for Thursday. That explained it.

I couldn’t blame them. I wasn’t a golfer. In fact, I’d only been real golfing once when I was 16. I didn’t own any golf clubs or know the first thing about how a Scramble works. That night I whined to my husband about how the other Executives got to do things together like golf, hunt and fish, but because I had no experience with any of these, I was never invited to the Boys’ Club. They were never intentionally dismissive or exclusive. They’d made assumptions because I’d never expressed an interest in these hobbies. It was just the way it had always been. John was the hunter. Brad was the golfer. Russ and Shawn had the connections. The boys’ club was rounded out.

While my conversation with my husband started as whining, we chatted into the evening and I fully vocalized the repercussions of not being inside the Boys Club. The issue was twofold.

First, I was missing the obvious camaraderie that happens on a casual outing. They’d return from a hunting trip with stories and inside jokes. They’d commiserate about how cold it was or when it started to rain. They’d talk about who had the best target shot or how they expected Brad to have the best score but teased him about an especially terrible hole. When they’d laugh or recount these stories in the office, I was always on the outside, smiling politely but internally envious that I didn’t share any of those social connections with the men on my team. On the surface this may not seem like a business problem, but social connections build trust and shared experiences strengthen relationships. The strong executive team has high trust and tight bonds.

Second, I was missing the inevitable internal business discussions between colleagues when they spend an entire day together without the day-to-day distractions. It’s not like they schedule an outing with the goal of discussing the company without me. It’s only natural that their shared experience at work will become a topic of discussion. Or perhaps their golf tournament includes other companies that will result in business discussions. Either way, I was missing out on these relevant discussions and they were missing the full representation of our company.

Months went by and these outings continued every so often and I continued to smile and ask conversational questions. When Christmas came around, my husband was particularly excited to give me my gift. He couldn’t wrap it completely, so the golf clubs stood tall and obvious beside the tree. He was giddy with anticipation for my reaction. He’d listened to my whining and understood the impact of my envy. Not only did he gift me the clubs, but also scheduled private lessons so I wouldn’t completely make a fool of myself on the course when the time came. This was my golden ticket to the club! I couldn’t wait to give them a swing!

When we returned to the office after the Holidays and had our casual conversations about families, dinners, kids and gifts, I excitedly shared my news about the golf clubs and lessons. I joked about how I’d be their star player after I’d completed my lessons. They teased me about calling it a “game” instead of a “round”, but I think they got the message. When the next tournament was advertised through our contractors’ association, I raised my hand high (in email form) to join the team.

This story was not isolated to golf. Once I vocalized my desire to be included in outings that they’d previously assumed I’d had no interest in, more opportunities were presented to me. I went deep sea fishing and attended dinners with the team.

My clubs have given me a ticket to the club.

I’m still not sure what my social role is, but at least I’d shined a light on the blind spot.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Societal change will come with exposure. The more we see women in powerful roles, the more comfortable others will become. I recently organized a panel for women who work in the construction trades to share their experiences in the field. While the audience expected the stereotypical complaints of harassment and belittling comments, the panelists’ experiences were overwhelmingly positive. Once they proved their worth and normalized their presence at the construction sites, the male teams were supportive. I am confident that normalizing women in diverse roles, including leadership, will get us there.

People who have the power to make change within their organizations should focus on providing opportunities for women to grow from traditional roles. Providing mentorship, training and opportunity comes from the top. Leaders who remove obstacles for women will reap the benefits of smart, capable women growing beyond their supporting roles.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Absolutely. Men don’t realize that we tamper our femininity in order to be perceived as powerful or qualified for certain roles.

I walked through our warehouse to retrieve safety supplies for an upcoming project. Our Office Manager was passing through at the same time, swishing happily in a floral summer dress.

“I like your dress!” I complemented casually.

“Oh, thank you!” She smiled her big, toothy smile. “How come you never wear dresses?” she asked.

“Because if I wear a dress, I can’t go on site.” It was an easy answer, but one that men never have to contemplate.

Whether I was scheduled to go to a construction site that day or not, I was always prepared. The last thing I wanted was for my fashion to affect my reputation as a qualified Project Manager. Men don’t have to contemplate their wardrobe to be respected. Slacks and jeans are staples.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Almost every woman in a management or leadership role has a version of these two stories:

1. We sit at a conference table in an upper level meeting. We are the only, or one of the few, women at the table. Spoken or unspoken, we are expected to take the notes and keep the minutes. This expectation is never placed on the shoulders of the men unless there are no women around to do it.

2. We answer a phone or are introduced to a new customer. They ask to speak with our manager or someone “who has the authority to make decisions”. It’s a version of the age-old adage “can I speak with the man of the house?”

These are two examples of the upward battle women face, but men do not, to prove themselves worthy of having a seat at the decision table. Even when we have the seat, we still face the additional challenge of continually reminding people that we are there and our voices are meaningful.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Careers and families both grow over time. I didn’t wake up one day with a new family or new career that I suddenly had to fit into an already designed life. Having a supportive husband has been critical to my ability to expand my career and maintain focus on my family. My biggest challenge is friends. With three children and a career, it is difficult to have time for socializing.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

It is challenging to be a good mother, wife and friend while being a good employee or boss. The message that “women can have it all” is already outdated. There are choices and sacrifices to make on all fronts. We cannot have it ALL. We can have some things some of the time, but will never have it all. Work and life aren’t a balance, they are a matter of focus. Parts of my day need to be focused on my work and parts of my day need to be focused on my family. I cannot balance the two at the same time.

Our tipping point came after the birth of our third child. We hadn’t planned on three children, but a cancer-related medical menopause, surprise pregnancy and something in the stars decided it was meant to be. Adding another child to the mix was no easy decision or easy feat. With my career on the upswing, we decided that my husband would take the role of primary caretaker. He maintained his role in the US Navy reserves but quit his day job to take on this non-traditional role. No decision is easy when it impacts your children and career simultaneously. I am forever grateful to have a partner who is exactly that: a partner who provides and receives support with the changing seasons of our marriage.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

As a cancer survivor, I have lost my hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes. I have taken medication that strips my body of female hormones. Femininity is part of my identity and to have part of it stripped away is eye-opening. While I don’t promote society’s preference for the young and the beautiful, I empathize with women’s emphasis on beauty as a part of our identity. With that said, leaders must exude confidence. I support any woman’s choice to use her own sense of beauty, be it hair, makeup, clothes, or something entirely different, to enhance her confidence.

How is this similar or different for men?

Beauty is a double edged sword in career growth for women. Women are judged on their competency and appearance. While age and experience bolster competency, society still wants us to appear young. I cannot speak for how men feel on this subject. However, the trend I see is that the older we get, the more effort powerful women put into their appearance, while men’s level of effort remains consistent, or even diminishes, through age.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Who you work with is more important that what you do

2. Focus on how you can serve others

There aren’t many things that make me cry. Early in my career I earned the nickname “Ice Queen” in jest. It boiled down to the focus and grit I needed to earn respect from the men in the construction field. I’ve managed multimillion dollar projects. During all the ups and downs in difficult projects I kept a level head, even when I wanted to cry in frustration. However, when I received a two-page thank you letter from someone I mentored, I couldn’t hold back the tears. I sent her the message “You’ve melted this Ice Queen’s heart.” Serving others and knowing you had a positive impact is the most fulfilling part of leadership. It is what makes a leader, a leader.

3. Ask questions

I have an insatiable appetite for learning, which puts me in a great position to ask a lot of questions. I adopt this for my own benefit in growing and for the benefit of the teams I lead. When I was placed in the Accounts Payable department of a large company in the beginning of my career change, I was expected to stay in my cubicle, do my work and don’t ask questions. However, I was enamored with the roles of the Project Managers and could not help myself in asking questions about them. I asked too many questions and was fired after just two weeks. You might think “That’s a terrible example!” However, this experience put me on the path to becoming a Project Manager five years later. Getting fired from a job where I was expected to keep my head down was a gift. It led me the opportunity to grow my career in construction.

4. Just be confident

Women commonly suffer from perfectionism, which can lead to feeling the need to control everything around them. I’ve fallen victim to the perfectionism mindset, but it didn’t become clear to me until I had a daughter who followed in my footsteps. She is an amazing girl, but when I see the frustration in her eyes when she cannot control a situation, it breaks my heart.

When I was battling cancer, I lost my hair, my eyebrows and my eyelashes. One day I was getting into the car with my 7-year-old daughter. I casually noted “oh, I forgot my scarf.”

My daughter, without missing a beat, said “Mom! You don’t need a scarf. Just be confident!”

That was one of the proudest moments of my life. I’d tried to instill confidence in my daughter, but she was the one who held up the metaphorical mirror to me. I will never forget that moment.

5. We are all human.

I’ve always put others on pedestals and thought I could never measure up. Once I entered leadership positions, I started to see others clearer. We are all human. No one has it all figured out. A few months ago, I was on a retreat with the executives in my company. Our executive coach had us go through a very common trust exercise from Patrick Lencioni’s The Five Dysfunctions of a Team. As we sat on a beautiful grassy hill overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, coffee in hand, five men and I shared our personal stories and challenges. Just as the exercise was designed, I started to see my team as people, not perfect or superhuman. It allowed me to breathe a little easier, speak a little freer and feel a little more comfortable in my own imperfect skin.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is an easy one! Brene Brown.

I admire her philosophies on leadership and vulnerability. Every time I read her work or listen to her podcast, I think “Yes! That’s it!” She is a terrific storyteller and backs it up with her deep knowledge and research in psychology. I could listen to her all day, which is great because I’m the quiet one. I’d love to ask her what she would do in some of my situations. When I’m having a difficult conversation, I think, “What would Brene say?”

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.