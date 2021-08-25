Jamie Truman of Truman Charities: “You cannot do this alone”

You cannot do this alone. As the saying goes, “It takes a village”. At our organization we have myself and my husband as co-founders, four board members and a charitable event coordinator. We look at each of our strengths and focus on that. I run our podcast, social media, website and invites. Our charitable event coordinator helps with coordinating our quarterly fundraising events and takes care of everything the day of our event. My husband and the rest of the board members are hitting the pavement with obtaining sponsors and getting people excited about our events. I could never do this alone; it takes a village.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamie Truma.

Jamie Truman is the co-founder and weekly podcast host of Truman Charities. Over the past twelve years she has raised close to 1.2 million dollars for various charities. Jamie is wife to Jerry Truman and mother to Zack (18), Dominic (5), and Antonio (1).

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

Truman Charities first event was about twelve years ago. A good friend of my husbands was raising money for LLS’s “Light the Night Walk”. We decided to throw a very modest party with a handful of friends and a simple bowl for people to place a check in. Over the years it has evolved, and we have raised close to 1.2 million dollars for various charities. I also host a weekly podcast called, “A Community of Caring, The Truman Charities Podcast” where I interview different charity founders. Listeners can learn about different organizations and how they can help their community.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your charitable organization?

It is very simple Truman charities was started on the premise that “When good people get together great things happen”

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

Through our weekly podcast and quarterly charity parties we aim to provide awareness, fundraising and growth for all the charities we support.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

We are typically helping grass root charities and the founder(s) of these charities are truly amazing people. They see a need in the community figure out a solution and use their work ethic and skills to make it happen. It’s truly inspiring.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

First and foremost, get involved. If you don’t know of a particular charity that moves, then tune into our podcast to find the charity that aligns with your values.

Understand that everyone doing a little bit can make a big impact. There is a particular charity we support, KIND, that delivers food to schools. This is to help children on the free and reduced lunch program have food for over the weekend. Every six weeks they ask for volunteers to meet at the local Costco and deliver food to a school. The whole process only takes an hour. The impact that those volunteers make on thousands of children’s lives for only an hour of their time is significant.

Politicians or an individual that has a large following we would ask for them to use their social media presence for the greater good of the community. Share different organizations content on your social media accounts. Truman Charities, as I like to describe it, is a New Anchor for charities. All the charities that we support and are on our podcast we consistently share their content. Sharing different charities content is extremely valuable.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is identifying a problem, providing a solution, and then implementing that solution.

I interviewed the founder of Sports Plus a charity that provides athletic and recreational programs for children with autism. When his son was diagnosed with autism the doctors said he would never be able to participate in activities that a “typical” child would be able to. This father did not agree and decided to look for an organization that specifically focused on autistic children. He was unable to find one, so he decided to create an organization himself. It has now been over 20 years and not only have they helped tens of thousands of children thrive in athletic programs, but also has included social programs and even now helps these young adults transition into the workforce. It is incredible what someone can accomplish when they are passionate about a particular cause.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a nonprofit or charitable organization”. Please share a story or example for each.

Are you passionate about your cause?

When you are running a nonprofit or charitable organization you will be putting in a lot of hours. I help run Truman Charities, but I am also a stay-at-home Mom. Between our podcast and all the other social media and behind the scenes work I do each week; I am working every day. Now if I wasn’t passionate about our cause I would burn out quickly. But I really enjoy the volunteer work I do for our organization, so it doesn’t feel like work.

You must become social media savvy. This is the one most nonprofits have trouble with because they are so focused on the cause they forget how valuable social media can be. When I decided to take over our social media for our organization, we only had around 1k followers. Six months later we were at 15k followers and averaging several hundred views on each of our stories. Focusing on social media and our podcast has added value to each of the organizations we support. I have firsthand seen an increase in donations and attendance at events. Also, businesses reaching out to organizations asking if they can be a sponsor.

You cannot do this alone. As the saying goes, “It takes a village”. At our organization we have myself and my husband as co-founders, four board members and a charitable event coordinator. We look at each of our strengths and focus on that. I run our podcast, social media, website and invites. Our charitable event coordinator helps with coordinating our quarterly fundraising events and takes care of everything the day of our event. My husband and the rest of the board members are hitting the pavement with obtaining sponsors and getting people excited about our events. I could never do this alone; it takes a village.

Patience is key to success. Unfortunately, now a days everyone is looking for immediate results and they get discouraged and give up quickly. We support a wonderful charity, So What Else, that works with under resourced children in high-risk areas. They provide after school programs, mentorship and so many other wonderful programs. However, when they first started, they had no idea if their organization was making in impact on the community. They had to wait for those children to grow up and become adults to see if they were able to “break the cycle”. I am so grateful that they were patient because their organization has helped hundreds of thousands of children.

Failure is nothing but an opportunity to learn. When we first started Truman Charities, we raised a couple thousand dollars from a simple gathering with a bowl for checks. Over the years we learned from our failures and now have an organization that runs like a well-oiled machine. However, we would never be as successful as we are if we would have given up after our first failure.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your charitable organization? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’m going to reach for the stars here…. Warren Buffet or Oprah! What they have been able to accomplish is remarkable; I could learn a lot from them.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

“Get busy living or get busy dying “Shawshank redemption — Morgan Freeman Truly words to live by. What we do isn’t easy, but we believe providing this opportunity for people to help others is paramount to our family, friends, and the world.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook @trumancharities

IG @jamie_trumancharities

Website: www.trumancharities.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your mission.