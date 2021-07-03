Jamie Sullivan of Bowman: “Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships”

Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships. Relationships make our lives better, at work and at home.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jamie Sullivan.

Jamie is the Director of Restaurant and Retail Marketing at Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Bowman), a large multi-disciplinary engineering firm with 32 offices nationwide. Jamie earned his B.S. in Engineering from Virginia Tech and is a licensed civil engineer who has spent the majority of his career working in both the residential and commercial markets with a focus on high-volume national retail brands such as Starbucks, Taco Bell and Jac in the Box.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Leesburg, VA. It was a small town at that time. My mom was a teacher, and my dad was an electrician. I was involved in sports and scouts; I am an Eagle Scout. We were always exploring the outdoors around our home. We also spent a lot of time fixing, building and learning how things worked with my father, which I think greatly influenced my decision to study engineering.

I enjoyed school, and high school was a great time for me. I excelled in the classroom and on the field in sports. After high school, I enrolled at Virginia Tech. My experience at Virginia Tech was massively important because I really grew up and formed some of my strongest relationships. Virginia Tech was a defining time in my life. It is still a huge part of who I am.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Feedback is a gift. It’s all about how you choose to respond.” — Unknown

I work really hard on being self-aware and always improving. Being able to take feedback and personally respond in a positive way has been a huge key for my success. I also find myself seeking out feedback and in turn developing and growing strong personal relationships with my peers and colleagues.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love movies and getting lost in the magic of cinema. For me, movies create moments to escape the busy world and spend it with my family.

I am sure I can rattle off a bunch of self-help, motivational books to recommend, but when I really think about it, the most impactful book I have read in the last ten years is, “Make Way for Ducklings,” a famous children’s book. It is a bedtime favorite for my kids and is the catalyst for many other books I share with my children. I cherish time with my family. Reading a book together is special time to share with them.

The past five to eight years brought podcasts into my life as a new form of media. Some of my favorites are Ted Talks and podcasts created by friends. One in particular is “The Dirtbag Diaries,” which was created by a husband-and-wife team. One particular episode was about bike riding and trying to determine if the path you were on was a rut or a groove. Using bide riding as a symbolism for life really resonated with me. Check it out.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I worked at a national architectural and engineering firm as a market leader. I had a heavy focus on business development and traveled often, sometimes two to three times a month, visiting clients and attending conferences.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

The pandemic drove me to increase my online presence, communicating to my market using social media, podcasts and white papers. Pre-pandemic, my time was spent in person at meetings, conferences and with my colleagues in the office.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I am continuously looking to grow personally and professionally. As I was evaluating my next five years, I could see that I needed a few different things to achieve my goals. I found those at Bowman, and we are a great match.

How are things going with this new initiative?

This initiative is going well because we have a strong, established practice in the restaurant and retail markets, but we need to increase our messaging and thought leadership initiatives. We have a lot of great information to share and a ton of experience that benefits all aspects of our industry. We are continuously improving how we communicate. Both our teams and our clients notice these improvements and are enjoying the work we are doing.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to numerous people and cannot choose just one.

Patrick Kruger — He helps me advocate for myself and has always been in my corner as one of my mentors.

Ryan Mugford — He taught me the value of strategy. Ryan knows how to look at a situation from all angles and bring a positive spin to it. He is my “hype man”

Lynn Pollack — She is a business development guru and taught me how to hone my craft to really close deals. She is the consummate teammate.

Jesse Goldfarb — A strong friend in the industry that is selfless in his career and embodies what it means to develop deep personal relationships in our industry. He was a big reason I joined Bowman.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

This new direction with Bowman is opening up amazing opportunities and there are stories to match each one. The specialization in restaurant infrastructure complements my years of experience. The most interesting part of my work are my collaborations with many superior, forward-thinking restaurant groups. They are extremely creative, yet still business-minded. Bowman has completed more than 700 projects for clients including Chick-Fil-A, Chipotle, Whataburger and Culver’s. They are each so interesting in their own way.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Since I gave extra examples before, I will simply share the top five things I wish I knew when I started.

Listen more than you talk. It is most important to understand what the needs of the client are. Invest in people and develop deep personal relationships. Relationships make our lives better, at work and at home. Seek feedback. This is how we grow. Follow your passions or happiness will be elusive. Don’t be a “yes” person. Know when to say no.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Walking, lots of walking. I schedule time in my day to walk, sometimes I take calls on those walks, and other times I focus on recentering myself. I have also hired a professional coach to enhance my professional growth and elevate my game. Having this person as a mentor, to help with goal setting, and to hold me accountable for actions on my goals has led to greater balance and improvements in all areas of my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We can bring more goodness to the greatest number of people if we create greater empathy in the workplace. Everyone is fighting a battle that we know nothing about. If we go into every meeting and every interaction with the mindset that we all have battles, and allow ourselves to be empathetic, we create deeper relationships and have a more positive impact in the world.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

My dad. My dad passed away in 2007, and he never got to meet my children or see my how I have grown as a person, professionally and personally. I wish we could tag him, but I will always be thankful to him, and to both of my parents who taught me to be curious and to try to find positive ways to solve problems.

