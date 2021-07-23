Jamie Greenberg Of The Blighlighter: “Be prepared”

Be prepared. As I noted earlier, it’s important to plan ahead to make sure you are set up for success when trying to manage your migraine pain. I used to panic when I was out and would feel a migraine coming on because I knew it could ruin my day. Now, I always make sure to keep a bottle of Excedrin in my makeup kit, and as soon as I feel a migraine coming on, I take Excedrin and drink tons of water! It helps to relieve my symptoms, so I can get back to work, take care of my kids and go to family outings without pain.

Jamie Greenberg is a Los Angeles-based makeup artist who focuses on natural makeup and real beauty. She's known for her iconic red carpet looks on Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Kaley Cuoco, Kristen Stewart as well as her cosmetics brand which created The Blighlighter. Jamie herself has also been in front of the camera with features on PopSugar, Refinery29, and her own YouTube channel, "JamieMakeup." Jamie's work has been covered by Yahoo! Lifestyle, Allure Magazine, Coveteur, and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

In college, I studied film. I would do friends’ makeup for fun and for school film productions, but I never thought of it as a career. I moved to New York for a short period of time after college and worked a variety of jobs, but nothing really excited me. I started working at Ulta on a whim and absolutely loved it. I was obsessed with being surrounded by all of the products and helping people with their makeup. From there, I moved to LA and continued working at Ulta, eventually moving to the makeup counter at Bloomingdales. After I was able to hone my makeup skills, I started working for Jillian Dempsey as a freelance makeup artist and the rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I first started, the agency I worked with told me actors were going to attend The Sundance Film Festival and it would be a good opportunity for me to attend. But there was one issue, I’d have to pay for a flight and hotel room out of pocket and I didn’t have much money at the time. So, I thought about it and decided to go for it because it would allow me to work with more people I wouldn’t normally interact with since many of the actors did have their makeup artists there with them. I also did this for ComicCon in San Diego. It was a tough decision but I looked at it as an investment in my career and that’s where I met some of my clients including Rashida Jones and Kaley Cuoco. Sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone to make things happen.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake is not always being prepared on set for myself, especially to help combat my migraines. I’d have everything I need for work, but if I felt a migraine coming on, I wasn’t prepared. Now, I know the most important thing is to have my Excedrin Migraine on me at all times. If I didn’t get ahead of the symptoms, it would prevent me from working and that can’t happen.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I got my big break when I started working for Jillian Dempsey. She opened a lot of doors for me which I’ll forever be grateful for. I also assisted Pati Dubroff and Monika Blunder who advocated for me to get signed by the Wall Group. They taught me so much about the industry and about being yourself.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing with Excedrin’s #MYgraine program helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I recently teamed up with Excedrin to unveil #MYgraine, a movement encouraging migraine sufferers to share their own migraine experiences by harnessing the power of visual expression. Living with migraines can be isolating and stressful. I experienced my first migraine when I was in high school and at the time, it was scary and disorienting. I didn’t understand what was happening and I honestly thought I was dying! I wasn’t officially diagnosed until my early 20s. And while I was so relieved to finally know what was causing my pain, that was a long time to be unsure and in pain! It turns out, that’s not uncommon. In fact, migraine sufferers wait on average up to six years from the time they first experience symptoms, which is typically around age 16, before getting a formal diagnosis. That’s why I’m working with Excedrin to help close the “Migraine Diagnosis Gap,” so hopefully we can help others who may be suffering from migraines but haven’t been properly diagnosed yet.

By using makeup to express my migraine pain, I hope to raise awareness of the invisible nature of this condition and help first-time sufferers, who may be feeling confused about what they are experiencing. For me, it often feels like my eyes are being pushed through the inside of my skull or I start seeing a pulsing aura. As a makeup artist, I believe that makeup not only empowers people to feel better or can alter a person’s mood when they are feeling down but also allows people to express how they feel on the inside for the world to see and understand.

People can join the #MYgraine movement by posting their personal #MYgraine expressions and stories on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram and can visit Excedrin.com/MYgraine to learn more.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s migraine journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Take notice of your migraine triggers and find what works for you to prevent them. When I was first diagnosed, I had to learn what my personal migraine triggers were. Have patience because it’s not an easy process. I started keeping detailed notes on things as simple as the weather, my period, or what I was eating and drinking to find patterns. It took a lot of trial and error over time as well as advice from my doctor. Now that I know my common triggers, it’s really important for me to be aware of them, so I can prevent a migraine attack — it’s like running from a dark storm. I try to make healthy food choices, stay hydrated and sleep well. Keep stress at bay. Stress can take a toll on people both mentally and physically and can contribute to a lot of common health problems. For me, being stressed out or even being around certain people that cause me stress can lead to a migraine attack. Stress can manifest itself in weird ways so I try to keep my stress levels low by practicing meditation. I encourage everyone to find a way that works best for them to reduce stress. Be prepared. As I noted earlier, it’s important to plan ahead to make sure you are set up for success when trying to manage your migraine pain. I used to panic when I was out and would feel a migraine coming on because I knew it could ruin my day. Now, I always make sure to keep a bottle of Excedrin in my makeup kit, and as soon as I feel a migraine coming on, I take Excedrin and drink tons of water! It helps to relieve my symptoms, so I can get back to work, take care of my kids and go to family outings without pain. Speak up. If you’re ever in a situation where you are experiencing a physical or mental health symptom that makes you confused or scared, don’t suffer in silence. Talk to your doctor and get the help you need. It’s one of the reasons I’m so excited to partner with Excedrin and share my story. I’m hopeful my experience will trigger an “ah-ha” moment for people who are experiencing migraine pain but might not have a formal diagnosis yet. It’s such a relief to get a proper diagnosis and find the right management plan. Prioritize self-care. It’s so important to take time to focus on yourself and your wellbeing so that you can stay healthy both mentally and physically, do your job, care for others and achieve your goals. For people with migraines, consider managing your migraines as a form of self-care. It can be hard to let others know you need to take the time to focus on your health or deal with the migraine pain you are experiencing, but it’s important to prioritize your health.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Clients are more understanding than you would think. When I first started working, especially with celebrities, I was always worried about being hit by a migraine attack that would disrupt my work schedule or make me seem unreliable. I realized that most of my clients only wanted the best for my health and were totally sympathetic to my migraine pain/symptoms once I opened up about what I was going through. In fact, a lot of my clients also suffer from migraines too! Be authentic. At the start of my career, many people I would work with wouldn’t call me back after working with them the first time. I was trying so hard to act and dress a certain way to impress people in the industry. My husband suggested that I just be myself and that’s how I ended up attracting my like-minded lifelong clients that way. Focus on yourself. Someone once told me that thoroughbred horses wear goggles when racing so that they can’t see the horses on either side of them and get distracted. I always thought that was a great metaphor for a career because there’s enough business to go around for everyone but when you constantly compare yourself to others it can actually harm yourself. Once you focus on yourself and stop worrying about other people, you can really feed your own trajectory. Listen. It’s so important to listen to other people instead of always talking about yourself. I once read about how to communicate well with others and found that people like to talk about themselves, so you should let them. You will find out a lot about a person just by listening. It’s good for business and good for mental health. Your decision is the right decision. I used to spend a lot of time worrying about what if I missed work due to a vacation, waited to start a family or said no to a certain job. But the bottom line is, none of it matters and your happiness does. If you’re happy, everything else will fall into place. So don’t live in fear of making a wrong decision if it’s really what you want.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

These are all really important topics, but sustainability is one that hits close to home. When I decided to launch my one-of-a-kind blush & highlighter hybrid product, the Blighlighter, I wanted to make sure it was developed with sustainability in mind. The formula is 100% clean and the secondary packaging is responsibly forested certified and carbon neutral. I’m always so impressed by the amazing resources available and how brands have made their products more sustainable, like refillable compacts for palettes, reusable boxes that are sent back once your product is received — really anything that can be done to promote less waste with cosmetics!

Additionally, mental health is also very important to me. Living with migraines can definitely take a toll emotionally. I often feel guilty, sad, and misunderstood when a migraine takes me away from work commitments, time with my family and friends, and doing the things I love. That’s why I am so excited to partner with Excedrin to help spread awareness so that there can be a greater understanding and empathy of the condition, especially for first-time sufferers.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me at @JamieMakeup on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. On 6/21, I’ll be going live on Instagram for #MYgraine Monday to talk about my migraine experience with head pain expert, Dr. Elizabeth Seng. Tune in!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!