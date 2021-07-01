James Watson of Omaha Homes For Cash: “Without Deal Flow There is No Income”

Without Deal Flow There is No Income. This was a big one for me to understand and really grasp the idea when I left my job with a guaranteed paycheck. Real estate does not generate any sort of guaranteed income. If you are flipping houses, this is especially true.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing James Watson.

James Watson is the Owner of Omaha Homes For Cash, a family owned and operate cash home buying company in Omaha, Nebraska. He spent most of his adult life working as a registered nurse full-time. He recently stepped away from healthcare as his success in real estate recently led to a full time transition to buying, rehabbing, and selling residential properties.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

First, thank you for the opportunity!

My journey into real estate has been very untraditional. Up until 1 month ago, I was a registered nurse working in hospitals and clinics providing care to patients. I traveled across the country as a travel nurse and really enjoyed what I was doing. There is no family background in real estate.

For the last 10 years, my brothers, Matt and John Watson, have been dabbling in real estate rentals and fix and flips. We are talking very small scale here, maybe doing a flip or two every year. They also have full time career jobs, Matt as a firefighter and John as a real estate agent in Nebraska.

They told me for years how terrible I was with my money. They preached saving and encouraged me to eliminate my erratic spending habits. Of course, I did not listen and continued living a “dream life” of travel, good money, and buying all the things I thought I wanted.

There came a moment where my focus and desires in life changed. It was as if the “dream life” was no longer satisfying enough. I’ll be honest, I was not great with money. I was early nearly double standard nursing wages as a traveler and I somehow was still living paycheck to paycheck. I knew something was wrong, but I could not put my finger on it.

They encouraged me to read the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki. This is when things changed.

I soon joined them in finding real estate deals in exchange for a small commission. Little by little I hustled and chipped away at my debts. I educated myself on real estate daily listening to podcasts, reading books and browsing investor forums such as Bigger Pockets.

Fast forward two years and I am a full-time partner with the two brothers. We own and operate Omaha Homes For Cash and are projecting to do somewhere around 25 flips this year.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I would say just some of things we encounter when viewing and purchasing properties. There is always something new and crazy with each property and situation.

I remember pulling up to a property last year. When I pulled up I remember thinking the property was beautiful. It was well maintained, the yard was flawless. The house was a newer build and I was thinking this was going to be a breeze of a flip.

When we get up to the door, someone came over and intercom and asked what the reason for our visit was. Once we explained who we were, the door cracked open every so slightly as we were check out from someone inside the property.

Once we passed the eyeball test, we were let into the home. The entire inside of the house was full of computer screens and video surveillance systems. I’m talking serious surveillance. The coffee table had a monitor on it, the kitchen table had 5 monitors on it, there was a small monitor screen in each bathroom. The bedroom had 3 monitors visible from the bed.

After we purchased the property, we were talking to the guy who managed the lawn care of the HOA. He filled us in on the many times he got yelled at over the intercom for getting to close to the home.

You never know what you are walking in to. Regardless of how things appear from the outside, there are always secrets and surprises waiting for you inside.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think it goes something like: “If you live like no one else now, you can live like no one else later”. It’s a quote by Dave Ramsey that has stuck with me over the last few years.

For most of my adult life, I was living just like a majority of the country. Making unnecessary purchases on credit, building debt, and failing to save money.

Once I started my journal towards financial freedom, making sacrifices in how I lived became the new normal. Live like no one else now and you can live like no one else later. Don’t blow your money at the bar, don’t buy the expensive car, sell the fishing boat. Stay home, put your head down, and get to work on building your future.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are really working on scaling our business in our local community. There is a lot of negativity towards cash home buyers here. Our goal is to promote our brand and let people get to know is. We truly have people’s best interest in mind and at the forefront of our business.

I heard from someone the other day that house flippers were the reason for our crazy housing market and prices. This is so far from the truth. If anything, house flippers are taking homes that are not desirable and adding them to the low inventory of quality housing on the market. If more vacant properties were rehabbed and made available, that would be a good thing!

Our number 1 goal is to provide homeowners a fast and easy way out of a stressful situation. We want to do that and still provide them with enough money to feel great about the transaction.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We truly care about doing right by our clients and anyone that contacts us. This is pretty vague, but it is the core of who we are as a business. If we make an offer that is not going to work for our client, we respect that and quietly move on. Too many times I hear of companies pressuring homeowners to sell for prices that do not work for the seller. What is the benefit of that?

We view the opportunity to make an offer on somebody’s home a privilege. We make our offers based off of the numbers, not the seller’s situation. This has led to great reviews and happy clients.

For example: We recently had a seller asking $230,000 for her house. After viewing the property, we knew that we could pay $235,000 and it would still be a profitable deal for us. The seller was happy with the $230,000, but she was through the roof excited when we instead offered $235,000. When we told them we were also paying all their closing costs, they were nearly moved to tears. This is what this business should be about.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That would for sure be my two brothers, Matt and John. Without these two I would still be buried up to my ears in debt and living a very carefree life without much direction.

They opened my eyes to financial responsibility and freedom. In addition, they taught me everything I know about real estate. They have been incredible mentors and now partners.

For the 5–6 years prior to me getting into real estate, they were dabbling with some fix and flips and rentals. By the time I got my act together and my finances in order, they owned and were managing over 100 rental units. I wanted into the business, but I had nothing to offer. Literally nothing.

Instead of turning me away, they required me to educate myself first. After I did this, they started teaching me the ins and outs of real estate. Following this, they gave me a position that paid strictly commission as a deal finder. They brought me along slowly, pushing me to learn and bring value to the company. Now I am working full time, running our house flipping company, Omaha Homes For Cash, and working my way into multi-family investing with them.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first one that comes to mind is the willingness to make sacrifices. I look back over the last 2–3 years and what I was able to accomplish and have to recognize the sacrifices that were made. I declined just about every social invite, placed myself in “isolation” for what seemed like weeks at a time just so I could continue fighting towards my goals. I paid down debt with every single penny that I had (literally).

Secondly, I attribute my success to the ability to take on risks. Some people that know my story or that are reading this will probably think I am crazy and others will dismiss the decisions I made as risky.

As people, we get so comfortable with our routine that we fall into. Get up, go to work, collect a paycheck and repeat. For me, there was a ceiling on what I was doing and what I could accomplish. I had to consider what options I could take, what it would take to get there, and then the consequences if the worst case scenario came true.

Once I eliminated enough of my monthly bills, I quit my job. I had about $10,000 in the bank that I had saved up. I remember telling myself “Let’s see what you got!” and I quit my job. I said goodbye to the structure I had grown accustomed to, said goodbye to any sort of guaranteed income, but most importantly, I said goodbye to the ceiling that had been placed on what I could accomplish professionally. Mind you, this is all happening 2 months before our wedding.

The last thing that comes to mind would be the ability to adapt and be flexible. The pandemic has really made this even more important than ever. Nothing is ever going to be perfect and more often than not, things will not go exactly to plan. It is the ability to adapt and overcome obstacles, both big and small, that allows a person to become and stay successful.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

For me, the number one thing has to be the unlimited amounts of success one can have in this industry. For my entire life I was always in a position where no matter how hard I work, there is always a ceiling on earning potential and a predetermined structure on what happens daily. In real estate, I can work harder and harder every day. Hard work will continue to increase my success and there will always be room for growth, regardless of how far I go.

Second, the freedom of having my time back. This is not to be confused with not working or taking days off. The beautiful thing about this industry is I can work at 4am and I can work at 12am midnight. I can work any of the 7 days in the week. I can work from home, the office, my car, an airplane, or a beach in Jamaica (if the wife allows it of course). I have really enjoyed going home over lunch for 1–2 hours and playing with the dogs, working on the yard or in the garden. Having the freedom to work on my time is such a liberating feeling and real estate allows that to happen. Again, this does not mean my work load is less or my work days are shorter. In fact, I work exponentially more now than I ever have in my entire life. The difference is, I am doing it when and how I choose. I am absolutely loving it.

Third, real estate allows you to really get to know people and build relationships with total strangers. People call us and let us into their homes without much more than an introductory phone call. We get the chance to learn about their lives, their situation, and how we can help them with whatever problem or situation they are facing.

It sounds cliché, and I cringe when I hear people in this industry say “I am a real estate problem solver, looking to provide win-win situations” because I think it sounds phony. The reality is, there is truth to that. I truly love helping people overcome issues in their lives. In a way, real estate is very similar to my nursing career. Seeing someone improve their situation and the joy that overcomes them when you can help them is something I will never grow tired of.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The number one thing that bothers me is the negative cloud that surrounds house flippers and cash home buyers. I have my suspicions on how this all got started, but I allow it bother me (probably too much). It makes me wonder how many people are out there screwing things up so badly that the industry gets a black eye.

I take a lot of pride in the work that I do and the way I treat people. I understand that what we can offer properties does not always work for a seller, but that is totally fine (or at least should be).

I work daily on squashing this narrative. Treat people with respect, respect their wishes, do good business and be a good person. I’ll keep fighting the good fight.

Second, there is a lot of uncertainty in where things are heading in the industry, especially now. Will the hot market continue? For how long will we see the market trending upwards? When will the pullback or crash come and how far will it fall?

We must stay aggressive and competitive in our offers and acquisitions, however, we must be careful not to overleverage ourselves should an abrupt pullback happen.

Third, I would like to see a change for the better regarding capital gains taxes on fix and flip properties. These are viewed as short term investments, thus capital gains taxes must be paid on the profits. With how competitive the market is, the margins are already thin on many of the projects that we take on. With the amount of money, time, and effort that goes into a property rehab, I would love to see the capital gains tax structure revisited for real estate transactions.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

I am fortunate to work every day with my two brothers. We have a fantastic relationship outside of work and that carries over into the office. They have been really supportive in my transition into the business and have been instrumental in my growth.

Find a team of winners. Find people that are where you want to be and find a way to get them on your team. Surrounding yourself with winners is the fastest way to start winning.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

1 . Without Deal Flow There is No Income. This was a big one for me to understand and really grasp the idea when I left my job with a guaranteed paycheck. Real estate does not generate any sort of guaranteed income. If you are flipping houses, this is especially true.

If trying to make a career out of flipping houses, your deal flow will determine your success. It is easy to flip a house once a year, but making a career out of it will likely require you to flip dozens of houses per year. How are you going to get leads? Do you have systems on converting those leads when they come in?

We have built a website that generates organic leads, we send direct mail, we run Facebook ads, and we network in our local community. All of these methods have led to leads and we are still looking for ways to increase the amount of leads coming in. Without leads there are no deals and without deals there is no money.

2. Find Good Contractors and Do Everything You Can To Keep Them Happy. Having good contractors to assist or complete your rehab projects is so important and finding good contractors is harder than ever. This will likely require you to weed through the ones that are not a good fit for your needs first.

Focus on finding someone reliable, affordable, and that does the quality of work that you require. Do not take shortcuts here and if you need to spend a few extra dollars to find someone you can depend on, do it!

Once you have your list of contractors, protect that thing like it’s made of gold! Keep in regular contact with them, thank them for their time and work, always keep open communication, and pay them on time!

Go into this process knowing that it will be a bumpy road. And like everything else, make sure you let the good ones know how much you appreciate them.

3. Never Buy A Property Based Off of Emotion. This is harder than it sounds. I still go into a property and start imagining how great the before and after photos will be. I have to remind myself that this is a business and the decision needs to be treated as a business decision.

Do not allow yourself to fall in love with a house, at least not before you buy it. Look at it from a dollar and investment standpoint when making your decisions. If you allow yourself to buy off of feelings and emotion you will likely get burned.

Leave the entertainment and desire for the “wow factor” for HGTV when you get home. At least that won’t cost you money.

At the end of the day it has to come down to the numbers. Is there a reasonable road to a profit at the end of the day? If you have to justify to yourself why it will work, it wont work.

4. Spend Time Developing Systems That Make Life Easier. This is something we are currently working on and I wish we had done earlier. We came into this business with an excel spreadsheet, a notebook and a google voice number. We spent too much time and effort chasing down leads, following up on leads at the wrong time (or not at all), and “winging it” as we went along.

Find yourself a good CRM that works for you to store, track, and follow up with all of your leads. There are so many out there and most can be customized for your needs and preferences. Learn it, love it, and never let it out of your site. We are learning more and more that success is directly tied to appropriate lead follow up.

We recently had 7 leads fall through the cracks and were not discovered until almost a month after they came in. With a good CRM, these would have automatically been integrated into our system. They would have received automated texts, emails, and voicemails almost immediately. Instead, we tried to track them down a month later and missed out on all of them.

5. Know That Every House Will Have It’s Skeletons. Yes, every single house will have it’s share of problems. Regardless of how beautiful and well kept a property appears at first glance, there will likely always be something unexpected come up. This may be big or small, just go into each situation expecting (and budgeting) for something unexpected to pop up.

We recently were in the finishing stages of a renovation. Our budget was complete, our work was hired out, and we came in right at budget. I thought we were in the clear and our numbers were looking good. Problem was, I did not have any additional money in the budget for anything “unexpected”.

Fast forward a week and we were paying out a little over $3,000 to have a concrete patio ripped out, removed, and repoured. Turns out there was enough sink in the patio that it was causing the shed wall to fail and water was pooling at the foundation of the property. This set us back 2 weeks and we were now $3,000 (plus additional holding costs) over budget.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

There are too many people out there trying to “save” some money and do everything themselves. Initially it may look like there are huge savings in doing all the work yourself and not hiring it out to more expensive professionals. Most of the time, this could not be further from the truth.

Time is money in this game and the longer a project takes, the more expenses you accrue that cut into your bottom line.

We are skilled enough to complete most of our renovations ourselves. We know, however, that time is money. If we can limit our holding costs and move a house over the finish line and to the market faster by spending a little bit extra, we know that it will be more profitable for us 9/10 times. Not only this, but holding a property for 1 month vs 4–5 months also significantly decreases your risk should the market take a turn for the worse.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

We always recommend hiring out the bigger, more time consuming projects to professionals. This gets it done right the first time and it allows you to put your time and effort into other activities such as finding the next deal.

If you can get 2–3 contractors working on a project at the same time, you will come out so much further ahead than if you did each project yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We need more happiness and love in this world. I live my life every day trying to leave a positive impact on at least one person daily. If everyone took it upon themselves to positively impact just one person every day we would be living in a completely different world. Spread love and do nice random acts of kindness. If I every make it big one day where money is no longer an obstacle, I just want to give, give, give. Making people happy is where it’s at.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I am pretty easy to find online. You can check us out on social media on Facebook @OmahaHomesForCash, on Instagram @omahahomesforcash, or on Twitter @OmahaHomeBuyers.

Our business website is: www.OmahaHomesForCash.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.