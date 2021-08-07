James Ranson of AutoTrader Media: “Self-learning is vital”

Self-learning is vital — don’t rely on anyone else to give you the information you need. This industry pivots so quickly, so you need to really educate and stay on top of trends yourself, otherwise you will fall behind.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing James Ranson.

James Ranson, VP of National Sales, AutoTrader Media, originally hails from Manchester, United Kingdom. He got his start working in media sales doing email marketing post business degree. Jim then worked in media in London, U.K. for over 18 years with leading publishing and AdTech companies, on brands such as: Samsung, Sony, Microsoft, Ford, VW, Unilever, and Proctor & Gamble. Throughout his career, Jim has experienced the rise of digital advertising, the switch to programmatic and the introduction of GDPR and the waves it has caused. He moved to Canada in 2018 and has led the AutoTrader Media division ever since.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve always been fascinated by how media tactics and marketing messaging combine to generate a precise outcome, often with varying degrees of success. After studying business and marketing in the UK, I began working in the field of marketing for several large publishing houses. From there, I expanded my knowledge base into AdTech — right around the explosion of the big data boom. I became enthralled by the ways in which data and insights could be leveraged to target the right audiences at the right time — and wanted to combine my passion for marketing and my hunger for better available data. When the opportunity knocked to move to Canada and become part of one of the world’s largest marketplaces, which collects a mountain of consumer data, I jumped at the opportunity. I started on the AutoTrader team in 2018, and have since moved over to lead their advertising sales side, AutoTrader Media, where I’ve been the VP of Media Sales for 3 years.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

As I was leaving my first management post, the last item on the list before handing the team over to a friend and colleague — who I still work with today — was to pull together the budget plan for the next year. Once it was done and committed to records, I packed my bags and took a vacation before starting my next role. A few days in, it suddenly dawned on me that in my haste to check off all the boxes, I’d made one or two slight errors in my calculations and added around 1.5m dollars (around 30% extra) to the budget by mistake. It was the first time I really remember being truly unpopular around the office.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Certainly, someone who helped shape my career would be one of my early managers. He shared one of the best pieces of advice I think I’ve received during my career when he told me to “only employ people that are smarter than you are.” It completely changed my outlook — it’s so important to view knowledgeable and ambitious colleges as not as competition, but rather, as inspiration. Another mentor of mine had a really great motto, which was ‘strategy, structure, people,’ ranked by importance in that order. I continue to try and implement that.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

AutoTrader is the Google of cars. It’s a massive, real-time platform where consumers can search for new and used cars to purchase, and it sees almost 27 million searches each and every month.

What many people may not be aware of is that the company also has its own internal ‘agency,’ AutoTrader Media, which brings automotive stories to life for big automotive brands including: Audi, Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan, and many more. As part of AutoTrader Media, we help to develop end to end storytelling for brands based on our pool of in-market audience data. We deliver everything from storyboard to production, media and reporting, helping bring automotive stories to life, which are then served up both on and off the AutoTrader platform.

What makes AutoTrader stand out? It’s been said that data is the oil of today’s generation. With massive amounts of data comes massive amounts of insight building opportunities. AutoTrader’s purpose appears simple: help people by a car in the most informed way possible. But it’s so much more than that — we also have a wealth of search-related data, which provides a complete view of target customer profiles, search and buying intents and even choice preferences (like which car body colour is most searched and when!). But this data also helps us to determine how an original equipment manufacturer (OEM)’s marketing is performing (or not) in comparison to their key competitors.

Through the proprietary data reporting tool that I helped launch (more on that below), we can view which marketing campaigns were in market when, tracking a spike in search and clicks. We are then able to help OEM’s and dealers create more leads based on providing insights into things like the number of cars each person views, the location of their searches, and the average distance they’re willing to buy a car within. With this tool, we have a full picture of pre, during and post search, helping us really inform OEM and dealer marketing and performance, and calibrate whether marketing is making an impact on their targets. What makes us really stand out is our is that the searches generated on AutoTrader are, in essence, the amalgamation of all automotive marketing distilled into a single platform that we can then interrogate.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would have to say that the top three traits that have been most instrumental to my career include:

Not thinking about tomorrow. In the marketing world, tomorrow is already over. As marketers we have to always be thinking and planning 6–12 months down the line. So, I know that from a workflow or planning perspective, if I’m thinking about tomorrow today, I’m not doing my job to its fullest capacity — I’m already behind all the trends and insights. Always thinking about the bigger picture. Nothing ever works independently, especially from a marketing and sales perspective. There is always a cog in a bigger machine, so you have to think about how those cogs work together. For example: if there’s a global chip impact (like there currently is), how does it impact how I’m planning upcoming campaigns? You always have to strive to see the picture the jigsaw puzzle makes, and figure out how the pictures can come together. Surrounding myself with smart people, and taking advice from my team. I truly believe that if you hire great people, you should turn to them for their creative ideas. It’s important to foster an open and honest working environment. Enable people to have a say — that’s how great ideas are born and shared.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! As I mentioned, we’ve recently developed and launched a very exciting new initiative. Our belief is that to create effective and deeply informed campaigns, we really need to look at real-time data, rather than basing ideas off of stale or ‘laggy’ data. That’s why we’ve built and launched a proprietary new automotive shopper segmentation dashboard, which tracks real-time competitor insights across all auto brands and hundreds of millions of searches.

We can now take a live look at data from the very start of a person’s car buying search, viewing exactly what make, model, year, color, price point, locations and more, that people are searching for. We can use our data to then sales match OEMs and dealers, and better understand behaviours of those who may be casually browsing for a car, vs. those who have intent to make purchases. This helps us help OEM’s and agencies understand where their brands sit on a comparative branding level, as well as against competitive trends, to better inform marketing strategies and increase sales.

As a hypothetical example, if someone is searching for a certain model of Nissan, through our tool we can also recognize that they compared that search against a certain Toyota model — and which car they ended up purchasing. Based on our real-time data we can provide live data on in market campaigns. It’s truly revolutionary and we think it will help our in-house agency further solidify its position as one of the leading automotive in the country.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistake’s companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

I think the biggest mistake that companies make when they first explore digital marketing lies in platform selection. It’s critical in order for your marketing tactics to work to totally understand where your consumers are. The only way to really to do that is to test and learn rapidly, and iterate across platforms, audiences, and creative types. My biggest belief is that you have to be willing to test, test, and keep on testing in small incremental chunks until you find the sweet spots.

Many companies miss the mark at first by not spreading out their budget across platforms, and seeing what is truly resonating for their planning purposes. By testing, you can have a more comprehensive understanding and implement best practice learnings and budgets from there.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

In my opinion, the most important part of a digital marketing campaign lies within the steps taken before the campaign. I am all about challenging perspectives. If a client RFP comes through, my team and I will often push back, because what a client believes they want/need, could be different to how we reach their goals and/or our backend consumer data. The next step lies in using data to support the campaign’s goals, as well as to develop the core insight. The really hard part of a campaign lies in understanding the data to develop a creative idea that suits. But if you get the data and the creative idea right, then the rest of the campaign roll out should be easy.

As an example campaign, during the first wave of lockdown in Canada, AutoTrader Media was challenged to get creative and help Volkswagen find new ways to quickly bring their showrooms, and fleet of vehicles, directly to consumers in a safe and convenient new format.

That’s when the concept behind the Volkswagen Digital Showroom was launched: AutoTrader Media’s goal was to create new tools that would enhance the car buying experience, make it safer during the pandemic, and take consumers on interactive and experiential branded journeys. From exploring select new vehicle line-ups, to accessing on demand and live insights from a virtual showroom expert, this campaign enabled the Volkswagen brand to continue selling vehicles, while educating and engaging AutoTrader users and car purchase intenders from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Research indicated that with physical showrooms closed, consumers were still in the market to buy vehicles — they just needed a new way to safely browse and compare models. Our creative idea was to develop a digitized version of a Volkswagen showroom with a full car buying experience accessed from the comfort and safety of home, enabling Volkswagen to influence car buyers and generate revenues during the pandemic.

AutoTrader Media created a custom-built microsite showcasing five models from the 2020 Volkswagen range, including: The Golf, Jetta, Tiguan, Cross Sport and Atlas. The site included extensive, fully immersive photography of each vehicle, with numerous interactive feature highlights and call outs. The campaign had the biggest impact on purchase intent, creating a 6% overall increase — the biggest impact seen by Volkswagen on the AutoTrader platform to date.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

At AutoTrader Media, we don’t implement PPC for our clients, simply because most of our campaigns are run through the AutoTrader marketplace itself, which enables direct consumer interaction on our proprietary platform.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

Though we don’t turn to PPC at AutoTrader Media, I would think success would lie in proper allocation of budget, testing and learning, and optimization.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

While we run email campaigns for our own organization, again, we don’t run email campaigns for our clients as all of our campaigns are served through our marketplace itself, which taps into a real-time, highly engaged intender audience.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

Any tool that gives you a greater understanding of consumers, whether that is Parse.ly, Hubspot, or even Shopify for digital retailers, is a fantastic tool in my opinion. Google360 is also brilliant — it helps you to really understand your audience and then bolt on technical tools from there.

At AutoTrader Media, we have created our own customized reporting tool which aggregates and ingests every single one of our known data points via 25 different digital tools, and allows us to create incredibly detailed reports on consumer behavior. It also provides accurate information on how our campaigns are running and performing, even against competitors and comparators. This has proved to be an amazing way for us to drive efficiencies in our organization, as where previously reporting would take days, it now takes only minutes.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Resilience — not everything is going to go right, and you have to be able to roll with the punches. In this field, you’re implementing things that you think will be amazing, and sometimes they just don’t work out. You have to be able to dust yourself off after falling off the horse.

2) Figure out the job you want after your next one — always think 2 jobs ahead on your career path, and plan how to get there. Think long-term and shape your future career to guide you there.

3) Self-learning is vital — don’t rely on anyone else to give you the information you need. This industry pivots so quickly, so you need to really educate and stay on top of trends yourself, otherwise you will fall behind.

4) Surround yourself with great hires — either by adding onto your team, or by joining a company that has a really great talent pool.

5) Pivot! I’m going to sound like Ross from Friends here, but whether pivoting relates to career pivoting, or pivoting on a campaign or an idea, you will have to be willing to change — and that change will have to be done incredibly quickly.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills?

I turn to a lot of digital news resources, like Digiday, The Drum and Media in Canada, and spend the first 15–20 minutes of every day going through industry news and insights.

I’ve also consumed a number of management books. My favourite though, would be the Four Disciplines of Execution. It’s a sensational tool for being more agile, and getting people aligned to a way of working. Working at AutoTrader Media, I also relate to Matchmakers: The New Economics of Multisided Platforms. Whether the platform is Uber Eats, or Toptable Group, or even AutoTrader, it’s a great read on how marketplaces can connect with one or more groups of people.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There’s a great line I read recently from former Netscape CEO, Jim Barksdale, that resonated with me: “if we have data, let’s look at the data. If all we have are opinions, let’s go with mine.” The lesson I took away is that all too often we are subjective and use ‘gut feel’ both in our business and personal lives. Even if there is data available that would allow us to be objective and make better decisions we tend not to look hard enough, if at all, to find it. So, my hastily created movement would revolve around that — getting the world to look for the data, to remove the guesswork, to debate based on facts rather than sentiment and make better decisions as a result. I think I’ve just invented Wikipedia!

How can our readers further follow your work?

Readers can check out some of our recent case studies and campaigns at www.AutoTradermedia.ca, or by following our page, or myself, on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!