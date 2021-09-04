James Lawrence, “The Iron Cowboy”: “Close all browsers on your computer and focus on a single task”

Put your phone away.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing James Lawrence, The Iron Cowboy.

RedBull declares that ‘when it comes to endurance, he is unstoppable’ and Success magazine named him ‘The Most Enduring Man In The World’. James has redefined the definition of Impossible and is here today to share his journey with you.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a great family with three sisters — two older and one younger. My mom was a dreamer and a wonderful stay-at-home mom. My dad was a super hard worker, and when I was one year old, he became a firefighter for the city of Calgary and protected the city his entire career. I learned many lessons from both and chose to be a hard-working dreamer. I grew up in school sports and eventually gravitated full time to wrestling. I loved it! I was terrible when I started but stuck with it and, in my senior year, went undefeated and won the Provincial championships.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I feel like I live in a bubble and do things my way. I believe that if we model our lives off of other people, we limit our potential. So I have always tried to push my limits and boundaries. I was the only person in my family interested in sports. So I watched what I could on TV. The Chicago Bulls were always on TV, and I instantly became a Michael Jordan fan. I respect greatness and love to follow generational athletes who literally change their respective sports. George S. Pierre, Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Lance Armstrong, Conor McGregor, and Tom Brady are great examples of athletes who have inspired me to strive for greatness in my sport.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was fortunate to find and marry Sunny Jo. We have been married for more than 20 years and have five beautiful children together — four daughters and a son. She pushes me to be great, and she is also the magic behind the scenes that no one sees. Projects like the Conquer100 don’t happen without her.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

There are many moments, both great and bad, that make up an entire career of learning. However, coming up with one is tricky. During the 50–50–50 challenge in 2015, I lost concentration for 2 seconds; I fell asleep on my bike and crashed due to extreme fatigue. The crash taught me that even a lapse for 2 seconds over a decade could cost you greatly. I was fortunate to pick myself up and continue with minor injuries.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Start small and BUILD momentum through small wins. Success breeds success, and confidence builds confidence. Set a monster goal, then put it on the shelf. That is a 5–10 year goal. Then set yourself up for success by setting smaller, more achievable goals along the way. If you go too big too quickly, you guarantee an early failure that will mess with your mindset long-term.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Top three books:

Atomic Habits — James Clear

Outwitting The Devil — Napoleon Hill

Man’s Search For Meaning — Viktor Frankl

Bonus suggestions:

Redefine Impossible — James Lawrence

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck — Mark Manson

If a person were to read these books and consistently applied their principles in their pursuit of greatness, it would be impossible to fail, impossible.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Why does that resonate with you so much?

Show up and attack your goals with relentless pursuit, not caring what others may think. The secret to success is doing a lot of little things consistently over a long period of time. — Iron Cowboy

The above is the core of my ethos. I refer back to it frequently in moments of doubt and struggle.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My speaking is always a big focus of mine. There is nothing that compares to the energy of a live event. We are also working on a mindset curriculum to help people overcome self-imposed roadblocks to their success. I am very excited about this project as we will reach and help millions around the world. It is an exciting time to be alive.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so essential to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits lead to success. They are essential to being great in your field. Unfortunately, people forget about the basics, the fundamentals. No one achieves greatness without focusing on the tiny, potentially dull, repetitive details. These are the habits a person shouldn’t ever overlook. Good habits or routines will ensure you are doing things correctly. Over time a small list of practices will become automatic, and you’ll become more efficient. My wife, Sunny, is the master of routine and creating lasting habits. She is my secret weapon and a great example to me.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

A good morning routine will help get your day off on the right foot. I would suggest marking off part of your morning calendar for personal development. You can’t help others until you have a handle on yourself. Once you have worked on yourself, do the most difficult tasks or habits you’d like to develop first. As the day progresses, you will have less and less willpower to do those more challenging tasks. Eventually, those habits will become easy and routine.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

This is just sheer desire and willpower. Unfortunately, no one can do the work for you. Make a list and just do it. If it is to be, it is up to you. You stop a bad habit by replacing it with good practice. I highly recommend the Atomic Habits book by James Clear.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Learn how to get QUALITY sleep. Quantity of sleep doesn’t mean quality. Find a wearable that tracks how well you are sleeping.

Drink more water. This should be obvious why I am suggesting this.

Eat real food. If you look at every diet, the common thread between all diets is to eliminate processed sugars.

Supplement when necessary. The energy and functioning of my body come from within the cells — specifically, from the mitochondria, which are considered the body’s cellular batteries. And even with a very structured diet, training and recovery regimen, cellular health is known to decline with age. To keep these ‘batteries’ fully charged — I take an advanced antioxidant, MitoQ, that has been engineered to get inside the mitochondria at significant enough levels to help them manage the stress caused to cells by this decline. It is the world’s first antioxidant able to do this.

Bonus: unplug from all tech and just “be” every single day. Even if it is just 5 minutes, sit there, ponder, and breathe.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I use a practice called the ‘Power List.’

Every day, write five critical daily tasks to complete for that day.

If you complete all five tasks, you win.

Write and circle a ‘W’ at the top of that page for the day.

If you do not complete all five tasks, you lose.

Write and circle an ‘L’ at the top of that page for the day.

Once a task has been completed on your power list for 21 days straight and been completed all 21 days in a row, it is considered a habit that will be completed automatically and must be dropped from the list and replaced with a new critical task.

The goal is to win every day.

When you create a habit of winning, it creates a snowball effect.

When you win enough weeks, you win the month.

When you win enough months, you win the year.

When you win enough years, you win your life.

Apps can be a great tool to help organize your days and get things done. You do not know what is working or not working in your daily practices unless you track them. Use apps and journaling to track progress and meaningful things during your day. A simple checklist of to-dos can be very effective.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Do the work.

Do the work.

Do the work.

It is always a good idea to work with coaches and mentors. We are never the expert when we start anything and learning from others with experience is never wrong.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal Focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Put your phone away.

Close all browsers on your computer and focus on a single task.

Make a list and execute the least desirable task first. This will allow you to be at your best when working on jobs you hate doing.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Flow is something that just happens. You can’t force it. The only way to get into a flow state is to do things that make you uncomfortable or are difficult for you. By always taking the easy road, you will never push your limits, thus never experiencing Flow. So, intentionally do hard things that force you to grow and evolve. You can’t read about it; you can’t watch a video about it; you must go and DO IT.

OK, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Stop comparing yourself to others and create your own lane. When we compare ourselves to others, we limit our greatness and true potential.

Georges St-Pierre. His humility, energy, and respect are something every person can benefit from. He is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

