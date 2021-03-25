Contributor Log In/Sign Up
James Landry Is The Music Esquire

James Landry Is The Music Esquire

To become successful you first need a road map for your career. After all, you can't take shortcuts if there's no end point in mind. The definition of success is different for everybody, so it's important to get clear on your personal goals. What do you want to achieve in your career? Be as specific as

To become successful you first need a road map for your career. After all, you can’t take shortcuts if there’s no end point in mind. The definition of success is different for everybody, so it’s important to get clear on your personal goals. What do you want to achieve in your career? Be as specific as you can, because it’s only when you’ve defined concrete goals that you can create actionable steps toward them.

James says success in life means attaining your vision of a good life. It means achieving specific goals that result in the future you have planned for yourself. Success in life is defined by the individual. Your vision of success looks different than someone else’s.

James Landry is the Co-Founder and CEO of De Novo Agency (DNA), a full-service entertainment agency for musicians, producers, and even athletes alike. A major component of separation for James and his company is how artist/talent friendly they are: they don’t take any royalties from the rising stars they represent. This is especially crucial as independent artists are so often bootstrapping and need every dollar they can muster to reinvest into their careers. 

James has extensive experience as an entrepreneur and is a licensed attorney in the state of New York. Born in raised in Dover, New Hampshire, James attested college nearby, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Economics. Around this time, James traded in the frigidity of New Hampshire for the heat of the sunshine state. After completing his studies at Florida State University, he earned a Juris Doctor while studying how the law interacts with business.

