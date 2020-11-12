James Kuck: Investing In Digital Real Estate Is The Uber And Airbnb Of The Internet Business World Right Now

James Kuck is not your average content creator. Co-Founder of several online companies, including ​My Media Pal, ​an online learning hub for making money online, investing, and success entrepreneur James Kuck is also teaching how investment in digital real estate is a game-changer.

Every now and then, opportunities come through disruptive innovation. Amazon, Uber, and Airbnb are just a few examples of disruptive innovation at its finest.

When a new innovative way can cause so much disruption in a single market just like Uber did to taxi cabs or Amazon has done to big box retail stores, it proves technology is opening new avenues for massive success.

James stated that with the world so heavily connected to their phones, search engines, and apps, it is an incredible opportunity for you to invest in a piece of this real estate and build it from the ground up.

We all know physical real estate is a solid investment, and it is said 90 percent of millionaires in the U.S. have been investing in real estate over the last ​two centuries. For the average investor, real estate offers the best way to develop significant wealth.

While I am not opposed to physical real estate, I believe this new wave of digital real estate will create a mass amount of millionaires over the next decade.

Here Are 4 Real Examples Of Digital Real Estate Investments And What It Takes To Be Successful

There are so many YouTubers who have created an incredible revenue stream for themselves by taking a leap starting a YouTube channel and consistently putting out interesting or educational content around a topic they know about.

YouTubers like Graham​ Stephan or Meet Kevin are just two examples of this digital real estate platform being built, optimized, and then monetized to create monthly revenue.

These YouTubers both have millions of subscribers combined, and both can easily make multiple six figures in profit with the right monetization of their channels.

Do you think they are happy that they invested in digital real estate? You also may be wondering how they make money from this platform.

Here are a few of the main ways you monetize YouTube once you start getting momentum on that platform.

You can gain revenue by allowing YouTube to display ads on your videos, you can charge for sponsorships from companies for mentioning their products or services, and you can also leverage affiliate links attractive to your audience, collecting a commission for every sale generated through your links.

One of the best parts about Youtube is that good content is evergreen, meaning you can have a video that you created years ago, still generating views, subscribers, and revenue for you.

2. This second opportunity is one of my personal favorite concepts, small niche bloggers who make a full-time monthly income from massive blogs netting seven figures.

Not too many people are aware that there are websites out there, some you may have even visited, generating full-time income, and more for whoever developed and owns that website.

A quick example of this is a blog owned by Matt Giovanisci, called SwimUniversity.com. Matt​ confirmed that his blog, which covers everything about swimming pools, generates multiple six figures per year.

It is pretty incredible when you think about it. Matt took a leap with his niche blog, investing his experience and expertise into providing informative content for searchers in need of help and monetized this piece of digital real estate to make a full-time income.

This is going on all over the internet and on different levels. Just like YouTube, you can monetize your blog with ad revenue, affiliate commissions, sponsored posts, and even create your own products to sell to your visitors and audience.

3. The third one is local lead generation websites developed and built to make $300-$3,000 per month with rank and rent, pay per lead, or partnership models.

Many local companies struggle to have a consistent flow of quality leads coming in weekly that they can sell to.

With the power of search engines like Google, where so many people are searching for local service providers such as roofers, digital real estate offers the opportunity for you to step in. In this way, you can bridge the gap between searchers and local business owners in need of business.

The way this concept works is that you invest in an optimized website for specific local search terms such as “roofers in NYC.” There are also tools that show you how many people search these terms in specific areas.

Once you launch a small optimized website and get it positioned on page 1 of the search engines, you will soon realize calls coming in from people in NYC looking for roofing estimates.

You then connect with a local roofer in that city and work out a deal where you will be sending them these estimates to help grow their business.

You can charge them per lead or call; you can take a flat monthly fee like a landlord, or even do a partnership and take a percentage of the business you help generate.

Similar to Uber, you are just the middleman. People will book through your digital real estate, but you do not need to own a van, tools, or even show up to a job. The contractor who rents your digital real estate is responsible for getting the work done.

4. Last but not least is Instagram Influencers.

Again, the money is where the attention is captured online. Instagram, Tik Tok, and Snapchat are just a few of the apps capturing so much of everyone’s daily attention.

We have spoken with micro Instagram Influencers with only 25,000 to 100,000 followers who monetize their platform into a cash machine.

While making an extra $25k to $100k per year with sponsored posts, the more they invest in creating good content geared toward their audience, the bigger their following grows, the more they can charge.

It is all about investing in these digital platforms consistently, gaining traffic and attention, and then leveraging that asset into cash flow.

One of the biggest keys is learning from others who have already been down that road. Whenever you start any type of business there are always processes, systems, strategies, tools, and things to avoid.

Besides developing and growing businesses, James Kuck says his new main focus is personal development and working on creating the best version of yourself that will catapult you to peak performance. Optimize your time to work on things that really push the needle, and conquer the lifestyle that you desire by the compound effect.

We all have the same time in a day. What are you really doing with yours?

Time is the most valuable asset we possess. You can always make more money, but you will never create extra time.