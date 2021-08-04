James Kautz of Red Seed Films: “To get there fast, take it slow”

It’s hard not to become obsessed with this idea of ‘windows of opportunity in relation to our age, our experience. I spent the majority of my 20’s thinking I’d already ‘missed my window’. Thank god I’ve built a genuine life with genuine loved ones who aren’t just sticking around in some transactional way. Get one percent ‘better’ each day, step at a time, and you can build the life of your dreams. No matter how long it takes, enjoy it.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing James Kautz.

Director James Kautz is a multifaceted artist of stage and film who has been hailed by The New York Times as fearless and fiercely talented by Time Out New York. James is the Founder of Red Seed Films and the Founding Artistic Director of the award-winning, Off Broadway Theatre Company, The Amoralists. As an actor, Kautz has worked in television (HBO’s Vinyl, CBS’ Bull), NYC theatre, independent film and voice-over.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I was originally going to go to college to be a painter, but in my senior year of high school, my wiley, old English teacher kind of went off curriculum and made us study Hamlet. I was going through some pretty intense turmoil at home at the time, my family was essentially breaking apart, and something about reading this play aloud everyday in class really helped bring me clarity. It cracked something open in me, something pretty primal.

My English teacher noticed how connected to the story I was, how transformative the experience became for me. He encouraged me to follow this new passion and to trust my instincts. A few months later I moved to New York and began studying acting. And that started it all.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

We just wrapped shooting on The Bottom, a surrealistic short that explores the end of a toxic relationship between two brothers. One brother forces the other to ‘hit bottom’ by submerging himself, naked, in a frozen lake. It’s all really a metaphor for an intervention process, and I played the brother who submerges into the frozen lake.

Well, my naked ass spent a full day’s shoot shivering in the wind, slipping up and down this muddy bank, in and out of freezing lake water, out in the middle of the woods. It was not very graceful. We even had a hunter stumble upon us.

The day’s running joke became what kind of masochistic asshole would write this kinda thing. And yeah, of course, I wrote it.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Adam Rapp’s about as interesting as they come. We did several plays together and he had a major impact on my growth as an artist. I’d never met anyone who’d so perfectly walked that elusive balance of raw, subconscious instinct and genuine craft. Every rehearsal was this master class in story building.

In his play Ghosts In the Cottonwoods, I played this escaped convict returning home for vengeance. My character tunnels under this house and bursts through the floorboards covered head to toe in mud and just unleashes hell upon the family that betrayed him.

I remember Adam meticulously orchestrated every movement each of us made on that stage, every head turn, every step. He calibrated the sound and lighting design to help bolster this just perfection of tension. The result was electric. It was the first time I’d ever worked with an artist just totally in command of their craft. To this day, I still try to employ all the lessons I’ve learned from him.

As an activist, I spent several years working with and learning from social movements in Mexico like The Zapatistas and the Popular Assembly of the Peoples of Oaxaca.

I met an activist named Pepe on the road. He was half Irish and half Chilean, and actually spoke Spanish with an Irish accent. I remember we spent an entire day walking Mexico City just exploring the idea that the revolutionary change the world needed was actually a spiritual revolution, a radical transformation of our actual values, in conjunction, or preceding any sort of social or economic revolution. This cracked my young mind wide open, as so much of what I was digesting at the moment was so focused on dismantling a physical system of economics and laws and tangible, finite resources. Pepe added the spiritual to my activism and I am so grateful. I think about that walk, that conversation, every day.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Morgan, my spouse and I are growing our short film Frankie into a feature. The story follows a trans, nonbinary person who crashes their partner’s codepedency recovery meeting, determined to be heard. To share a story creation process with someone who knows you so well, who loves you, it’s about as vulnerable, and fulfilling, as it gets.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’ve always found inspiration in the folks who create strictly on their own terms, those people who are able to really quiet the outside world and listen to their guts. The film/tv industry in particular, it’s very easy to people please, to compromise values in an effort to make things marketable. I’ve always loved the folks who insist on creating the things that keep them awake at night and nothing else.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I’ve spent many years as a boots-on-the-ground type of activist, working with labor organizers and immigrant and indigenous rights organizations and anti-war movements. And while all of that work was so rewarding, and I hope somewhat impactful, there’s a genuine apathy and resistance to ‘political/social movements in this country and I’ve really struggled with how I might personally effect change in the most meaningful way.

So for the last few years, I’ve leaned harder into using theatre and film as my contribution to making a social impact. Just creating a space where folks of differing perspectives can commune in a very human way is pretty subversive these days.

Last season, my theatre company The Amoralists, commissioned and produced four interconnected plays exploring gun violence in America. And in the last year, my production company Red Seed Films has produced three films, all exploring gender, toxic masculinity and recovery.

Art connects people of differing beliefs on a human, empathetic level in a way that ‘politics’ just can’t. Multiple modes of activism are vital and necessary of course, but I’ve certainly found making stories that bring divergent folks together, while also exploring and combating the monsters-that-be, is where I contribute best.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

A few years ago, I began some personal recovery work, joining a codependent anonymous group, getting sober, undertaking trauma therapy. It’s been a very transformative and healing stretch.

So while there wasn’t a major a-ha moment per se, my lane of contribution, the stories I could specifically explore — recovery, masculinity, the consequences of repressing an authentic self, and how all of these intersect with a complex, modern world — definitely started to crystalize the healthier I got.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

As I mentioned, our short film Frankie follows a trans, non-binary person who confronts their partner’s mens-only codependency meeting. My spouse Morgan, who was a Producer on the film and plays the role of Frankie, is trans and non-binary. The story is extremely personal for the both of us, and we were both a bit hesitant to share it with our families, as some members are fairly conservative.

But the film has actually created a dialogue in pretty incredible ways. A member of Morgan’s family in particular, we never thought he’d respect Morgan’s pronouns, or really accept them as trans. But he has, and it’s because our film opened up a conversation that before had seemed just impossible. It’s given us some hope, and hopefully it helps others as well.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

After a year in relative confinement, reliant on film and tv to connect us to a greater human experience, I hope we’re viewing artists as a more essential worker in our society.

To that end, I think in order to transform society, folks just flat out need an actual living wage. The wealth gap has got to shrink. The wealthy and white, can’t be the only ones making or greenlighting art. The wealthy and white can not hold all the keys to the kingdom when it comes to determining representation in our stories. Insisting on diversity, behind the scenes and on the screen, and paying those folks a living wage while doing it, it’s just a must.

Visibility of marginalized voices in our industry, and our country, is growing, which is incredible and hard-fought. But as Morgan often says, ‘visibility without protection is just a trap’.

You can see this in the wave of current anti-trans legislation across the US or in the explosion of covert (and some not-so-covert) white supremacist agendas in much of our politics.

We need actual legislation and mechanisms in place to protect those most affected by systemic inequality, inequity and racism, especially as visibility in these communities grows.

As for what an individual might do, I think working on yourself, through therapy, recovery work, a spiritual practice, goes so far. It does start with you. Transform yourself, transform society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Invest in your mental and emotional and physical health

The allure of the self-destructive artist is definitely a romantic one. I came up idolizing the unrelenting pain of actors like James Dean. A lot of us do. And when you’ve found success exploiting your own pain for others’ amusement, validation or accolades, it’s hard to ever want to heal. There’s a big fear of ‘what if getting healthy destroys my process’. I’ve come to learn that’s utter bullshit. The craft, and LIFE, gets better, clearer, stronger after you’ve invested in your mental, emotional, physical health. For real.

The only way out is through.

It took me a long time to realize I couldn’t avoid pain, conflict, or fear. Even the fear of failure, which is a massive motivator for a lot of us, you’ve got to look it in the eye, hold space for it, understand why it’s there, make peace with it and move on. The only way out of that mire is through.

The main thing is to keep the main thing, the main thing.

I have a lot of passions, and I don’t do anything halfway. I’ve learned that it’s so important for me to keep the main thing, in this case filmmaking, the main thing. Time and passion are a genuine currency, and though at times they seem limitless, they are not. Allowing myself to be swallowed up by things that are not the main thing, for me, is my fear’s brilliant way of ensuring I avoid potential success or happiness.

Comparison is the thief of joy.

I’ve learned to focus on myself, on what I can control, and let go of the rest. When I first began as an actor it was impossible not to watch those around me and compare. We can of course learn from other’s experiences, but jealousy is a black hole, a useless and costly blackhole.

To get there fast, take it slow.

It’s hard not to become obsessed with this idea of ‘windows of opportunity in relation to our age, our experience. I spent the majority of my 20’s thinking I’d already ‘missed my window’. Thank god I’ve built a genuine life with genuine loved ones who aren’t just sticking around in some transactional way. Get one percent ‘better’ each day, step at a time, and you can build the life of your dreams. No matter how long it takes, enjoy it.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Start with yourself. Before you’re able to give anything truly meaningful, impactful, lasting to anyone else, you’ve got to be able to give that to yourself. Invest in your ability to really listen and hold space for yourself. Then you’ll really be able to do the same for others.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

The Social Impact Heroes you’ve interviewed and profiled are very, very impressive and pretty humbling to be honest. I’d be honored to connect and collaborate with any of them. Sign me up!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Only in the darkness can you see the stars.”

There have been many moments of ‘darkness’ in my life, times when it’s hard to find reason or hope or control. And these times always precede a great lesson, a great change, if I remember to look up, recognize and follow those ‘stars’.

How can our readers follow you online?

My IG is just @jameskautz, my website is www.JamesKautz.com

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!