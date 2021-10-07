James Golden Of Pavement Management Group: “Core Values”

Identifying the top 5 to 7 values that resonate most with you as a human being will not only keep you grounded but establish a foundation from which you can constantly audit and refer to. When things get low, look within and to your core values to help guide you to balance, positivity and the pursuit of greatness.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur,” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experiences. I had the pleasure of interviewing James Golden.

James Golden got his start within the world of business, consulting, and entrepreneurship at the age of 19.

What started as a part-time job has turned into a 22-year career and passion for helping municipalities across the US save taxpayer dollars, maximize their annual budget and increase the conditions of their roadways.

When he is not advocating for roadway preservation, James enjoys helping others in the constant pursuit of becoming the best version of themselves through his “Good to Goalden” podcasting, personal and group coaching initiative.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my entrepreneurial career at the age of 19 as an intrapreneur. I was fortunate to have a mentor within the engineering, business, and entrepreneurship world, was a huge action taker, question asker, and go-getter! I worked underneath this individual for 13 years, ultimately becoming the Director of Operations for the firm we built, managing projects, our clients, and our team of skilled professionals. It opened my eyes to running a successful business within a niche industry. When the opportunity presented itself, and without hesitation, I launched my own business and entrepreneurial journey at the ripe old age of 33 years old. Over the past ten years, I have experienced all the highs and lows associated with entrepreneurship and business ownership, made a few pivots, and solidified myself as an industry expert and leader within the Pavement Management world.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was vacationing with some friends of mine in Ft. Lauderdale. We stayed at their parents’ home right on the water, enjoying some boating, fishing, and good company. Their father was a successful and respected entrepreneur, yet I had only known him as a kid growing up and honestly had no clue what he did or what his business holdings were all about. I had only had very few chit-chat conversations with the man. I was excited to learn that he would be in town, visit for an evening, and have dinner with us. I jumped a the opportunity to share a cigar and a drink on the patio by the water with him and asked several questions. In return, he was asking me questions about my industry, experience, and business model when he finally said, “why are you working for someone else?” “Why are you not doing this yourself?” That was the aha moment. A point in time where someone with whom I had respected validated my value in my industry and showed me that not only I had what t took to do it but believed in me! With that high and some additional circumstances at the company over the next few months, I decided, committed, and went all-in on starting my own business.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I love this question! I was a born entrepreneur and leader who honed my unique skillsets as I grew by putting myself in uncomfortable situations, always asking “why,” and thinking of creative ways to do things differently. My biggest fear has been and always be the fear of being average and just like everyone else. I like to control my time, my opportunities, my circle of friends…I want to be the life of the party, but at the same time, I can be an introvert. Some scratch their head when I say this, but the reality is, most of the time, I’d prefer to sit on a couch isolated and be alone, yet I force myself to shake those urges in the pursuit of growth, opportunity, and to escape that fear of “average.” For context, I was the 12-year-old kid who sold cards at the shows, and to my friends, ran and delegated my paper route tasks to others while mowing 4 of my neighbor’s lawns on a monthly “summer subscription” model. I will say, however, that I also believe that we are all a product of our environment. My parents raised me to be this way, independent, motivated, and a go-getter.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

After losing my career job after 13 years, I remember coming home with the idea of starting my own and going straight to the person I knew could help, my Father-In-Law. In my eyes, he was very successful, a high-performer, and president of an automotive manufacturing factory in our local town. While I knew how to run the day-to-day activities, operations, and projects within the business, I didn’t have the ability or knowledgebase (at the time) to find my firm, hire employees, and perform the necessary administrative and financial tasks associated. He was obliged to help without hesitation and believed in both me and my skillsets. A few days later, we were in front of a huge whiteboard, outlining all of the steps and costs associated with legally forming the business, hiring a few employees to get started, and identifying the funds that would be required to get started. Just what I needed! Little did O know at the time, we were also outlining and establishing a business partnership; more on this later.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At the time of founding my business, there was no branded turn-key pavement management services provider. Most cities contracted these services under a continuing services contract mechanism with their consulting engineer or outsourced this out to an engineering firm with “a guy/girl” at the firm who had a similar skill set. Our firm solely provided a complete, objective, and supported solution founded on industry standards and support. We found a niche in transportation and engineering services that became our foundation, a differentiator, and began making a name for ourselves within the industry. Ten years later, Pavement Management Group is a household name in providing these standardized services to cities Nationwide.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I can sum this up in a mantra and quote that I created for myself a few years into running my own business:

Dream Big, Work Hard, Become Legendary.

It all boils down to having a clear vision and a plan to execute to leave a lasting legacy. Those are three character traits that continue to guide my success journey to this day and are ones that I enjoy sharing with other entrepreneurs as they begin theirs.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they receive. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

As I mentioned previously, I took on a silent partner when founding my business ten years ago. At the time, I thought it made sense to put all of these discussions and bulleted items from the whiteboard down in the form of an operating agreement of some sort and reviewed by a lawyer. The advice was that this wasn’t necessary for this business. We would establish a distribution schedule and divvy up those “profits” 60/40! At the time, I put too much trust in him and not enough in myself. I was more worried about getting started and creating revenue to feed my family and pay the mortgage. I’m sure you can guess how this turns out. After three years, I wised up and requested a buyout. Since there were no actual roles documented, each was not meeting the other’s expectations, and with no buy/sell agreement, it left the valuation and execution of a buyout up in the air. It took over a year to get him entirely bought out, not to mention the costs of a valuation, a 6 figure payout, and a whole lot of stress and anxiety that could have been solved by a partnership operating agreement.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Culture ALL starts with leadership with core values at the foundation. For many, core values are just a few words on the office wall over by the water cooler. Our company hires, fires, promote, and acknowledges against ours. You should be adding team members based upon your core values, not just a specific skill! In so many cases, you can teach skills to those who exemplify the values you and your office have. This process in a consistent manner, and over time, create that culture and environment, for better or worse. As a leader, you are not exempt and must follow the examples and values you have established.

What would you advise other business leaders to do to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

At the end of the day, people (and businesses) only buy from those they know, like, or trust. To build this with others, you have GOT to become what I call the attractive character within your industry, and there is no greater way to accomplish this than through social media platforms. The trick is that you have to be real, authentic, and vulnerable as not just a business or brand, but a person! Creating consistent content right along these lines and putting it in front of your network positions you as not only the Authority but someone relatable. Stick to the 80/20 rule…75% of your content should be about you, while the other 25% can be more towards the sales business side of the house. Think about your Facebook feed, for example, and follow that same algorithm. For every four posts, you scroll and see, three will be from your network, and one will be a sponsored or paid ad.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Absolutely. In today’s consumer world, we are inundated with ads and distractions, all designed to capture and hold our attention just long enough to decide to “Buy Now,” “Learn More,” “Opt-In,” etc. I’m convinced the ONLY reason people spend time scrolling is that they need their distraction and want to be entertained. When your network takes a break to be entertained, and they can interact and follow a real person that just so happened to solve real problems within their life, organic leads are created. An authentic sale and relationship are established.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One that is top of mind and is because this was me on day one is thinking that you have to do everything and be in control of everything. The truth is that business is complex, and without a team backed by systems and processes, you will absolutely hit a specific ceiling and will hit it fast! Most start a business because of a particular skill set and expertise that they possess. While this is great, it is not a model for growth and scale. Imagine if you start by creating a system with processes around what you do and how you do it, then teach that to others? This makes the opportunity to experience growth and ultimately a scalable business model that can be sold! That should be the goal for business owners… how to create a successful business that operates without them. This led to exit and sale opportunities, and unfortunately, it took me six years to fully understand this. However, I am happy to report that I am not too far from making this a reality for myself!

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The significant difference between those with a “regular” job and entrepreneurs can be summed up in a single word, risk. Risk is why an entrepreneur’s success journey is up and down because no matter how much we believe in what we are doing, there is no guarantee of a successful outcome. There is no guarantee of revenues that provide a steady and consistent cash flow to the entrepreneur. Often, it’s the failure that is our best teacher, but at the same time, entrepreneurs are competitive by nature and hate to lose! We have all heard that with great risk comes great reward. We must remember that is also true in the opposite form. Those rewards are the highs, and those failures are the lows. A true entrepreneur recognized the game and the rollercoaster for what it is, and that success is NOT a destination; instead, it is a journey. Those working a “regular” job do so because they are generally risk-averse, need to feel secure like to operate within a budget, and need a structured and consistent workday and paycheck. I want to stress that there is absolutely nothing wrong with this, by the way! I know several fully fulfilled people in all aspects of their lives and are high performers who work for entrepreneurs to help execute their plans and visions.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In the first year of my business, I ground out around 200,000 dollars of revenue for the year. Not too shabby for about nine months of work (I started in April). As we entered year two, an opportunity to land a 250,000 dollars annual contract over six years presented itself. I went all-in on our proposal and pitch, and in the end, I won the contract! I had just landed a single client and an agreement that would provide more revenue each year, over six years than I had made in the previous nine months of work the last year. I was on top of the world, celebrated, and told the world that I was on my way; watch out!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Back to that 6 years, 250,000 dollars annual contract. It was terrific until suddenly it wasn’t. Although the contract was for six years, it wasn’t a guarantee. Me being new to the business world and lengthy contracts was not fully aware of this. It was a 3-year contract with the right to renew an additional three years upon their approval and discretions. When it came time to request renewal after providing quality services on time and budget for three consecutive years, I got the call that I thought for sure would be the end of my business. The client called on Friday, right a 5P, and said, “I hope you are sitting down and have plans to grab a few beers tonight. I’ve got some bad news”. While my client loved what we were doing for them, the unfortunate truth in government is that they may not be the judge, jury, and executioner. You see, a new leader had emerged during my third year. Not only did they have a new plan for their approach to pavement management, but they were overhauling contracts, services, and agreements for an additional sixteen other disciplines! The low wasn’t in that moment realizing that I had lost 250K dollars of revenue. It was the realization that that single contract was worth 60% of my total expected revenue for the following year! At this point, I had hired three additional employees to aid in servicing this contract. Suddenly, the realization that I had all of my eggs in one basket was apparent. Not only was I going to have to fire my employees, but losing the business was a likely outcome as well. You see, in government contracts, there are buying cycles and seasons, and the process often takes several months to procure. I now had some tough decisions to make and was at one of the lowest points of my life, let alone my business.

Based on your experience, can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Out of the low point described above came a vital lesson at an early stage of being an entrepreneur: The bounce-back was a mindset shift…failure was not going to be an option here. I created a list of 25 nearby cities, a script and combined working the phones and in-person unscheduled visits. I guess you could call this door-knocking and prospecting! This allowed me to create a quick sales process while understanding what and how to qualify opportunities. Out of those 25, I was able to secure five contracts through this process and immediate action. I didn’t quite get back the 250k dollars that I lost on a single agreement, but I did gain more clients and a sales process! This lesson and bounce back allowed me to get more focused while maintaining my staff and growing opportunities.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Core Values

Identifying the top 5 to 7 values that resonate most with you as a human being will not only keep you grounded but establish a foundation from which you can constantly audit and refer to. When things get low, look within and to your core values to help guide you to balance, positivity and the pursuit of greatness.

2. Network of Allies

Entrepreneurship is often a lonely, one-player game. As you grow, you will learn that those you believe you are closest to, such as your friends and family, are no longer relatable. If anything, you may even find them rooting for your failure!

I can’t stress enough the importance of finding a group of like-minded individuals that you can connect. A group of allies all rowing the same way, providing support in not just the lows and losses, but your highs and wins as well!

3. Taking time

Entrepreneurs need to participate in a healthy activity or hobby of some sort. I don’t care if this golfing once a month, buying and selling baseball cards, or volunteering for a cause that’s near and dear to you.

Way too many entrepreneurs spend too much time alone and wrapped up within their business that they forget that they are human beings!

4. Balance

If you are in the entrepreneurship game, you realize that there is no such thing as a true work/life balance at 50/50. The fact is, your work will outweigh the life in terms of time required.

This requires entrepreneurs to look at the word “balance” differently and is essential in battling the ups and downs.

You’ve got to go all-in with intention and no distractions when you are in work time, and the same must be true when you are in lifetime.

This is fairly easy to accomplish on the work side, but I see so many distracted by their business and all of the wins and losses happening on family time.

Phone at the dinner table, taking calls and meetings, scheduling events, etc. I know because this was me! Staying in business mode while on family time will not only show your family that you are checked out, but will keep all of those highs and lows you are experiencing top of mind at all time.

Create a routine, delegate tasks, establish time blocks and when it’s family/life time, go all in those moments to create the right balance for you.

5. Exercise

One of THE best strategies for battling the stress that comes along with entrepreneurship is to exercise.

I prefer to do this as early as possible in the morning, as I find it prepares both my mind and body for the day ahead.

I’m also a firm believer that when you start your day off early, and doing something hard, you have already inked a win under your belt for the day.

Exercise eliminates stress and will absolutely aid in shifting your mindset from the losses and lows to wins and highs!

We are living during challenging times, and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

When I think of resilience, the word overcome is what is top of mind. Throughout the highs and lows of my success journey, the one constant has been the ability to adapt and overcome. Another way to say this is the ability to pivot, and pivoting, along with adapting and overcoming, are critical characteristics to resilience. As problems introduce themselves within your business, and as plans don’t prove to work out the way you intend, adapting and overcoming those challenges as they appear is what creates resilience.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Just months after graduating high school, my girlfriend broke the news that she was pregnant. She was a senior at the time while I was attending a local community college. Coming from a small town, you can imagine the amount of attention that gets, not to mention, facing some grown-up decisions to make! Many adults are not prepared to have and raise a child, let alone a pair of high school kids. The pressure we both felt from our parents and peers was enough to make diamonds, yet the two of us decided to go forward together, work hard, and own up to the responsibilities that come right along with it. Pressure is yet another characteristic of resiliency, more specifically, how you react and handle it. Although we stuck out and were married for thirteen years, in the end, we were just two kids that got married for all of the wrong reason and divorced. Persevering through all of the challenges of adulthood as a young parent created a resilience within me that I believe only someone in a similar situation can fully understand.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

The short answer is yes, but it certainly didn’t start that way, and I had to develop a process to help me do so. I believe we all have internal voices that constantly create both a positive and negative narrative within us. The key is to recognize when these negative thoughts enter my inner dialogue and shut them down immediately. This process took time for me not only to acknowledge but to hone as well.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

As a leader, you are front and center and directly responsible for all cultures, vibe, and narrative situations. When you approach a client or team meeting with a bad attitude and in a bad mood, you can watch that vibe take over the entire room and see it on every face within it. You are setting the stage for the type of day you will have and every person you have come into contact with. If you are leading from a place of negativity, you can predict the future of your office culture and your reputation perceived by your clients. The good news is that the same holds true when you lead from a position of positivity! As a young entrepreneur building the team, I made the initial mistake of hiring friends. Having friends as employees is a slippery slope for various reasons. I struggled leading employees who were friends because my style was to bitch, whine and complain about the work issues as you would typically do with your friends. The result was a complaint-driven workplace and environment. By the time I recognized what was happening and the root cause, it was too late. It was me, and I needed to change to create change. I had to make some tough decisions that ultimately led to creating core values within my business, taking a play or two from the book Traction by Gino Wickman, and remove the “friends” from within my company. As you can imagine, they were not happy with me, even though I took ownership of the situation. Today, we hire, fire and promote against our core values. We operate on the simple Golden Rule principle, with it being at the center of our focus. While our workplace environment and culture aren’t perfect, it is a safe, fun, engaging, and open-door environment where everyone’s opinion and contribution are valued, all stemming from leadership.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“It’s not about the shoes; it’s about what you do in them.” — Michael Jordan.

This quote helps to remind me that success is not something that you can buy, nor is it ever for sale. Your perceived status is irrelevant to the pursuit of greatness, and it all circles back to the old saying that actions speak louder than words. Back in 2005, we got caught up with Jones’s, bought two new cars, built a large home in a prominent neighboorhood, took nice vacations, ate out as much as possible, and of course, bought nice clothes and furnishings. All would have been perfectly fine had we earned it all vs. trying to portray an image of success that we had not yet accomplished! This did nothing but throw us into a world of debt, stress, unhappiness, and ultimately some serious financial ramifications and a divorce. Fake it until you make it is a horrible mantra for pursuing greatness.

How can our readers further follow you online?

The easiest way to follow and learn more about me, check out my bio and follow me on social is by visiting http://jamesgolden.me.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!