James Gamet: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

James Gamet – A Marketing Genius Helping Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, And Influencers Build 6 To 7 Figure Busines

James Gamet is the founder of “Inches Make Miles” which is said to be one of the best PR & Social Media growth companies in the market. Their system and team has helped over 40,000 clients. Recently he was awarded the “Top 100 Marketing Influencer” award by MARSUM in 2021.

Building A Powerful Firm

James has had an incredible life. He has served as a Marine in the USA serving in multiple combat deployments. He is also a Jiu-Jitsu back belt out of 10th Planet Portland under Nathan Orchard. He has even coached amateurs as well as professional fighters in organizations such as the UFC, Bellator, One Championship, and the list goes on. James is the owner of “Bang Muay Thai Portland,” runs an adult care home for developmentally disabled personnel, and was the CSO at Black Label Group. He is a master of multiple skills as he has a penchant for learning and innovation.

He founded “Inches Make Miles”, a digital-marketing agency, and started offering services like website building, Google PPC, YouTube Ads, etc. They are taking over in the PR and Media placement realm, as well as in the brand building, social media growth sectors. They have been able to provide great results for their clients. With the evolving market, they started helping their client with acquisition too. The team built a CRM service that assists in client acquisition. It is AI-driven and supported by a world class ISA/concierge team (nurturely.ai). It helps the team generate, nurture, and qualify buyer and seller opportunities turning them into qualified booked appointments for various niches. This system saves client time and money! Providing them with a predictable, reliable, and consistent system to convert leads into clients.

The team primarily works with business owners, influencers, and entrepreneurs looking to build their brands and establish themselves as leading experts in their fields. James says, “I love being able to help people reach their potential and drive out of them, more than they ever expected. More often than not, people are amazing at what they do. However, they do not know how to promote themselves.My job, being a full-service digital-marketing and PR agency, is to provide the needed strategies and services to let my partners/clients focus on what they do best. Also, we can take a company that is on the brink of losing everything, to regain the power they have over their situation and reach new levels of greatness. During COVID, we were able to help many small business owners like real estate agents to have their best years in production.”

Taking It A Step Further

The expert has always been passionate about coaching, and has been a coach in one way or the other his entire life. He has mastered the art of teaching and has designed a course that provides everything a marketer, agent, or brokerage needs to create a 6+ figure business.

James says, “My true passion is helping others, and I love coaching and solving problems. I try my best to lead by example. I teach jiu-jitsu, practice, and train hard, the same with Muay Thai. I bring the same energy to business and solving problems. I do everything I can to make myself available to anyone on my team. I am also blessed with kind people who have supported me and guided me well.”

The entrepreneur is actively involved in philanthropy. He has touched multiple lives through VASAYO by assisting the non-profit organization “Hearts and Hands for Humanity”. He also provides food and gift packages to the homeless in his locality. His team has even worked with a Police Advocacy League (PAL) program. James also runs an Adult Care Home for Developmentally disabled personnel.

The entrepreneur and coach shares his learning and life on Instagram through informational carousels. You can learn more about his course and his program by following his official Instagram.









