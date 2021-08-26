James Carrancio of Man Made Hills: “You don’t have to accept every gig that you are offered”

You don’t have to accept every gig that you are offered. I know everyone is eager and ambitious but it’s really easy to overexert yourself and oversaturate your audience. Also, pick up your instrument every day if you can. Even if you are playing your old songs, learning a cover, or just mindlessly strumming. Stay connected to your instrument.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing James Carrancio.

Based in Brooklyn, NY, singer-songwriter James Carrancio adopts a vintage 1960s style rooted in Blues and Americana influence. Known as Man Made Hills, the soulful artistry reflected in his music represents a timeless energy melding tradition, innovation, and personal experiences. His latest record “Lostboy” was recorded mostly live in a basement studio in Brooklyn with friends and bandmates Nick Castilho and Josh Salant. It is set to be released on September 17th.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Hudson Valley, in a raised ranch house. It was very much a suburban upbringing. It was the 90s, so it was a lot of riding my bike around town and getting lost in the woods. The neighborhood kids were all let out of their houses like packs of dogs, and pretty much didn’t return home until they were hurt or hungry.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always wanted to be the center of attention growing up. I was always the class clown and loved the spotlight. So when I started really gravitating toward music, it made sense that I wanted to be the lead singer; the bassist life wouldn’t have suited me. When I was three years old I watched the movie “La Bamba” almost every day, and would make my parents introduce me into the living room, holding my plastic guitar as “The California kid, Ritchie Valens” (Also don’t let your three-year-old watch La Bamba every day; spoiler alert, the main character dies in a plane crash.) Anyway, after years of being a lead singer in bands, all my musician friends went away for college, and I stayed in the Hudson Valley. So with no other outlet, I decided to buy an acoustic guitar and teach myself how to play. Before long I was writing my own songs. Side note; I fell on that plastic ”Ritchie Valens” guitar and ended up with three stitches in my head. Maybe I should have taken it as a hint?

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was busking in Washington Square Park when a woman came up to me and told me “I really like your songs and I think my partner would too!”. Turns out her partner ran a recording studio in the East Village. They invited me to come to the studio and play some songs. So when I got there I heard the front desk person yell to someone “Lana Del Ray’s management is on the line’ and immediately thought “Ohhh I’m way in over my head here.” Anyway, the guy who owned the studio, his name is Fab, comes over and gives me a little tour, and we find an empty studio room. He tells me to play some of my songs. And I’m in this huge beautiful studio I could never afford, and I couldn’t help but get flashes of Joaquin Phoenix in “Walk the Line”. I played him a few of my songs and he said that he liked them. He even offered me a free day in the studio to cut one song. Two weeks later he came to a live gig I had at the East Village Social and saw me play a full set. I never heard from him again. I don’t know why: I actually thought I had one of my better sets that night. Maybe he didn’t like my dance moves.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m a very big fan of The Wu-Tang Clan, so at one of my first open mics I decided to do a honkey tonk sort of cover of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit”. I thought I was just so darn clever and thought it would be a fun surprise to the audience. Well, I finished the song and nobody in the bar even clapped. I was immediately awash with embarrassment, however, looking back I think it’s hilarious. I think I learned to just be authentic; don’t try too hard to be clever.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I finished my latest record, “Lostboy”, back in February and it is set to come out on September 17th. I’m currently working on two future full-lengths. One is a darker, more rock album, and the other is more in line with “Lostboy”. I’ve also written 12 episodes of a cartoon that takes place at a summer camp called “Camp”.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think that representation is very important on two very distinguished fronts. First is the idea that we often give other people “single narratives”. We tend to sum up people with a narrative that is little more than a stereotype and that single narrative gives you a very myopic perspective of not only that one person but often a group of people as a whole. Having more representation of people of color and different ethnic backgrounds will help create multiple narratives that are more based on reality. I, as a privileged white man, have always had plenty of representation in front of me on the screen. However, I know people whose racial identity was only being told to them in really negative stereotypes. This inevitably limits their own perceptions as to who they are and who they can become in life. I like to think that it’s getting better and black voices and other ethnicities are being heard.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’m not sure if I have 5 things I wish people told me. I do remember a guy at a bar one night where I was playing an open mic who asked if I was an aspiring musician, and I said “yes.” He oh so cooley finishes his drink and says “You’re never gonna make it…not if you’re in New York”. I didn’t want to quote the Frank Sinatra line back to him, but I did feel very determined to prove that guy wrong. Funny thing is he probably doesn’t even remember saying that or meeting me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You don’t have to accept every gig that you are offered. I know everyone is eager and ambitious but it’s really easy to overexert yourself and oversaturate your audience. Also, pick up your instrument every day if you can. Even if you are playing your old songs, learning a cover, or just mindlessly strumming. Stay connected to your instrument.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Let’s just tear down the whole damn thing and start over. I know how unrealistic this is, but prison and healthcare for profit? Corporations buying politicians and destroying the planet? We could just be eating fruit, dancing and loving each other, but instead, we have insurance companies and college debt. I think the world needs a reset button, like an old Nintendo system. Ram Dass once said “Everyone should smile. Life isn’t that serious. We make it hard. The sun rises. The sun sets. We just tend to complicate the process.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have many people to thank for that. My fiance Kaitlyn and my best friend Ian are two that immediately come to mind. But I think my answer is Josh Salant. He is the owner and engineer of Salant Sounds Studios in Canarsie Brooklyn. I’ve recorded with him exclusively for the past four years and have grown so much as an artist with him. I’ve also made a lifelong friend in the process. The way I describe Josh to people is if the movie “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” was a person! His positivity has been a real inspiration over the years. He also is currently drumming for my band. I remember the first song we ever cut together. We did a few takes and I thought “I kind of want to try it without the metronome.” Josh looks at me and goes “Click tracks are like condoms. It’s much safer with them, but feels a lot better without.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think I’ll go with Ram Dass again here and say “It is important to expect nothing. To take every experience, including the negative ones, as merely steps on the path, and to proceed.” And it’s relevant to my life because I’ve always been a bit of a dreamer, and fantasized about so many lofty goals coming to fruition and making me a happier person. The truth is I have to learn to be present and find happiness in the moment.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I think I’d say Duncan Trussell. I listened to a lot of his podcast while writing my new album, and it seems like there are a lot of shared themes. Though I think I’d rather just have breakfast with my fiance to be honest. The love and connection that we have is so wonderful that I know we would have a great meal. Plus they say to never meet your heroes.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram.com/manmadehills

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!