James Baldwin: the witness

I am not your negro - documentary

We know Baldwin as a writer, essayist, speaker, literary giant, and American critic — but he describes himself as a witness in the documentary, “I am not your Negro.”

Baldwin tells his story – an American story through the struggles of three assassinated heroes, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Medgar Wiley Evers. 

The film is not easy to watch as it re-visits the trials, tribulations and sorrows of a divided nation. There are graphic images of a nation torn by racial and economic perils. Yet, it is our story; a story told with conviction and passion by narrator  Samuel L. Jackson. A story bound in both rage and hope.

For those who lived through the times of the three men, this is a “must-see” film. For those who have never lived through the times of the three giants, this is your time to witness. Everyone is a witness.

There are many versions of Baldwins’ journey, all witnessing the life of a unique, creative, and special man.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

