Jamel Davenport: Making the Impossible the ‘I’m Possible’

Jamel Davenport is one of the lucky ones. His successful life coaching business is a direct result of his own personal growth. After growing up in less than ideal personal and financial circumstances, Jamel has been able to transform his life for the better while using his experience to help hundreds of other families. Jamel is a unique, people-oriented entrepreneur that measures success in meaningful human connections rather than financial gains. His ultimate goal is to become the man that made the impossible the ‘I’m Possible’.

Jamel’s early life was the start of his path towards altruism. He was a curious child with a keen interest in human behaviour. Jamel quickly learned to observe others as a result of religious practices and ratchetness. One would help him establish the spiritual foundation that would set his divine moral compass, while the other would teach him how to help people with their problems. Experiencing a wide range of lifestyle circumstances would change Jamel’s perspective on life. He was raised by a single mother who didn’t always provide financial stability but was forever there with love and support. Jamel attributes his insight and integrity to his hardworking mother. She taught him that emotional richness is the most important thing you can have.

Despite seeing people suffering as a direct result of pain, Jamel learned how to put a positive spin on any situation. Before starting his own business as a life coach, all of Jamel’s jobs involved helping people and communities. He worked as a social worker, a domestic violence counsellor, a police officer, a probation officer, a personal trainer, and a nutritionist. Jamel has a complex and thorough understanding of the human condition that allows him to use his vast knowledge to help as many people as he can.

What Jamel loves the most about entrepreneurship is the liberty it gives him. Everything is possible when you work for yourself. Jamel feels as though he’s living his ultimate childhood dream; nobody can tell him what he can or can’t do. Uncapped freedom aside, giving back to others is what Jamel finds truly fulfilling. Being a life coach allows him to abide by the law of reciprocation. He lives a life that’s filled with the positive energy he radiates to his clients. Jamel constantly surrounds himself with people that operate with a very high level of human vibration, leaving little room for negativity.

Jamel is an inspiring entrepreneur that teaches us the value of putting people first. Monetary success and business savvy are important, but they won’t make you feel as good as turning someone’s life around for the better.