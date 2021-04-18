JameiciaJ: “Everything is your decision”

I wish someone told me how expensive being an independent artist is. It’s paying for studio time, producers, videographers, PR, everything.

The number of hours of hard work you need to put into creating music and video content.

Everything is your decision. This is the fun part, but there’s definitely a lot of pressure that comes with this too. There’s no one to blame your mistakes on. It’s all you.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing JameiciaJ.

Growing up shy, Jameicia was unsure if she would ever find the confidence to record music. She kept her head down and continued to write poetry, until she finally saved up the funds and determination to get in the booth. Now, with the confidence, lyrics, and swagger consistent with traditional hip-hop, and the melodies and personality of a popstar, the influence of icons like Rihanna and Brandy are tangible in JameiciaJ’s work. As an independent artist, JameiciaJ is still testing the water and finding her sound, but it’s evident that she has grown more confident in her sound — a powerful balance of hip-hop and pop — since the release of her EP, sliding comfortable into the niche of hip-pop that she has carve for herself. With confident lyricism and hard-hitting beats, JameiciaJ is a bold, fresh, authentic, and dedicated artist that stays true to her roots and stays repping her hometown of Minneapolis, MN.

Thank you so much for joining us. What is the “backstory” behind what brought you to this point in your career?

I actually started doing music six months ago. I released a five-song EP locally in June, and this time around I wanted to push my records and videos more.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The funniest thing that has happened in the last six months, is probably older people thinking I’m related to Tracy Chapman. I was in the studio, just vibing, and a producer was like, “you’re definitely Tracy Chapman’s daughter.” I had to google her name to see who he was referring to. After that, it’s happened at least two other times.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My most exciting project I’m working on are visuals. I’m experimenting with different videographers, try to accomplish different looks and aesthetics with each visual. I entered the year (2021) with lots music recorded and ready-to-go, so I will be shooting a video for that content every other month. I’ll be trying to get my face out there and get my content seen and heard.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Now that I’m an artist, as soon as I tell someone what I do they get excited. I actually have gotten the chance to interact with a lot of cool and well-connected people — lots of friends of celebrities who tell you to act all lowkey, then proceed to tell you tons of stories about fans. One time I was invited to the Ameraycan recording studio in LA. I met the producer on Instagram; he had told me how much he likes my music. One I got to LA, I found out this prestigious producer didn’t actually want to make music, but instead he said something along the lines of “yeah I like your music, but I saw you on Tinder and found your insta.” It was a weird experience, going from thinking I had made it and a big shot wanted to work with me, but nope he just swiped right on Tinder. It was still a nice experience though. I did a photoshoot and some vocals while I was there.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I draw inspiration from myself Whenever I’m getting ready for the studio, I dress up in something that really feels like “JameiciaJ.” I warm up by freestyling to no beat. I don’t really like to eat before a session, but an hour into it, once I’ve put in some work, I’ll grab something that sound fire then get right back to it.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Once I grow more and find more success I plan to make motivational speeches, spread my words of wisdom, make music that will help others and that people will love.

What are you “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?

I wish someone told me how expensive being an independent artist is. It’s paying for studio time, producers, videographers, PR, everything.

The number of hours of hard work you need to put into creating music and video content.

Long days. There’s creating music and video content, but just when you think you’re done with that, you have to come up with a plan for releasing music, researching new collaborators — it just never stops.

No days off no matter how much help you get. You can’t get complacement when you’re an independent artist. You gotta always be moving and creating and educating yourself.

Everything is your decision. This is the fun part, but there’s definitely a lot of pressure that comes with this too. There’s no one to blame your mistakes on. It’s all you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I would inspire is world peace. I know it sounds cliché, but I feel that world peace would solve the rest of the world’s problems. If we continue to fight for world peace and win the war , there wouldn’t be any hunger or war , because people would be peaceful and give to others with no greed.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

The one person I would love to have a private lunch with is Jay-Z. He has gained so much success from just his lyrics, his flow. I feel like I can identify with him, and I could learn so much from him, even from just one conversation.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

The socials I use the most are Snapchat and Instagram.

Snapchat — jameiciaaa

Instagram- Jameiciaj

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!