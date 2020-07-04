Jalleh Doty: “Check out everyone who you come in contact with”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jalleh Doty. Jalleh has worked in the entertainment industry for 11 years. She refers to herself as an ‘entertainer’ as she wears multiple hats as an actor, director, writer, producer, and author. Some of her works include Gallery of the Strange in Crestone CO, The Last Savior book series, and Poetry and Satire for the Avante Garde

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I never quite fit into this world and decided to pursue the life of an entertainer. I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up from the age of 8 and that from the time I was a kid, I liked to make people laugh, make them wonder, mess with them a bit, and make them think and so much more.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I had a shoot at the Warner Bros lot and I got lost as to where to go. I wound up at the commissary to ask for directions. I had gotten dismayed and sat at a table like a well-known celebrity who came up to me and said, “ I couldn’t help but hear your conversation. If you want to I give you a ride, I am going that way” So we hopped into his golf cart and he dropped me off.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

3rd year I was doing this job I was doing a horror film and misunderstood a minor stunt I was supposed to pull off. I accidentally did a slapstick slip and accidentally tripped from running away from a zombie.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Interesting projects; I did a bit for a Japanese TV show where I had to portray Dr. Phil’s sister in law who got into a freak accident. Got to do special effects makeup. Fled a zombie apocalypse. Not currently working on anything except for trying to get my book The Last Savior series out.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I would say that I have met so many interesting people in this job, I’ve lost track. I’ve people from all over the world that came out to L.A to do something. That’s what I love about this job, you never know who you will meet.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Know people, but know the right people. Check out ‘everybody’ there is ‘a lot’ of BS in this job, but yet there are good people who genuinely want to help.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Check out everyone who you come in contact with Ask people about the reps of others. Large industry, but small world Networking parties suck Always try to get up the food chain, never get comfortable where you are This myth of Hollywood and being discovered?- gone. Much like with every other job, you work your ass off and achieve your goals.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Silence the haters

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was lucky in my 3rd year of doing this. I ran into someone who mentored me, who never steered me wrong, gave me the real scoop on how this industry works, saved me from some scam artists, helped me every which way and got me some work.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to meet Anthony Hopkins. I always loved his work. I would love to get the attention of a major publisher who can get me up the food chain in the literary world. I would love to get a studio to help me develop my book The Last Savior series into something for Starz or Netflix.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Just look up Jalleh Doty. I am on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational!