Jake Sattelmair of Wellframe: “Another factor is with the way the system is organized”

Another factor is with the way the system is organized. The bigger it gets, the more money it receives. It’s a pervasive moral hazard that means that no one’s incentivized to bring down cost, and there’s no accountability to change that.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jake Sattelmair.

Jake Sattelmair is the co-founder and CEO of Wellframe. Wellframe fixes the two biggest problems with American health insurance: The patient experience, and the rising cost of care.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m an epidemiologist by training, coming from the Harvard School of Public Health. My research focused on characterizing the relationship between lifestyle behavior and chronic disease, risk, prevention and management.

Wellframe’s co-founder, Dr. Trishan Panch, is a primary care physician who had led a practice in London under the NHS. He then came to the US to do research on data science and health system improvement. When we connected, we realized we both found we wanted to address some of the challenges that were persistent for people, especially those with chronic conditions.

The day-to-day of managing what’s needed across so many different domains can be really hard and overwhelming. Couple that with mapping to a healthcare system that was primarily built for episodic engagement, and where there was continuous support available, clinicians had struggled to engage patients effectively. It’s really hard to know what people’s day-to-day needs are and anticipate them, let alone provide that support in any intimate way at scale. It inspired us to enable high-touch care with high tech to move insurance from a transactional, episodic experience to a continuous, relationship-driven and rewarding one.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of my former classmates at Harvard asked me to help do some research on the value of one of the early digital health solutions — the personal health record (PHR). I had no clue what a PHR was, but agreed to help out and work on ways to empower people with access to their own health data. This project led me on a learning and discovery journey through which I fell in love with the idea that technology could make a meaningful impact on people’s day-to-day lives and improve health outcomes. Through working with PHR’s, I also learned why technology can often fail to deliver, by giving people access to data, but not empowering them with anything tangible to do about it. This project was a serendipitous turning point in my career, setting me on the path to co-found Wellframe years later and informing some of the strategic decisions we made early on to ensure we were building technology that people found useful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When Wellframe was first starting, none of us were coming from business backgrounds. While our instincts around building products that addressed core human needs were decent, our intuition about how to translate that into a viable business model needed finesse and a clearer path to revenue. In fact, during one of our early VC pitches, we received feedback that Wellframe was “the worst business idea that I have ever heard in my entire career.” That harsh feedback only strengthened our drive to continue to learn about the market and how our approach to connecting care teams and patients would accrue value to healthcare buyers. We have made some progress since, and stand by the notion that Wellframe is truly a solution built for patients, not just a business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote?” Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you’re pursuing a long term goal, it’s important to not let your highs be too high and your lows be too low.” This quote serves as a reminder to hold onto resources as a capacitor when times are good, and to draw from those reserves when times are hard. If you can perform better than your competition when it’s hard is the biggest delta — it’s rarely ever as good or as bad as you think.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Excellent healthcare providers have the commitment to know their patients and invest in doing what’s best for them. Their top motivation is to get the best outcomes according to what their patients’ priorities are. Though it sounds obvious, it’s not always the case.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

One podcast I’ve been listening to is Senator Bill Frist’s “A Second Opinion,” which features conversations with policymakers, clinicians, and individuals making positive change and innovating in American health and healthcare. As the CEO of a digital health company, it’s important to hear from people who have overcome similar challenges and have bold ideas about the future of health technology and innovation.

I was excited to have recently joined Senator Frist on his podcast to discuss how Wellframe partners with health plans, the findings on health disparities that came out of our recent Member Impact Report, and how we’re addressing gaps in care.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are expanding our solution set from our roots in digital care management to a broader advocacy solution, which empowers health plans to improve their member relationships by offering more resources, content, and ways to connect with their members. We’re also looking at ways we can coordinate with providers, which will further the ability to help patients more holistically in a centralized platform.

According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

It’s actually not all that surprising. For one, the US spends a lot of money — to the tune of nearly 4 trillion dollars a year — and doesn’t get the best outcomes. The system is set up to provide support for episodic needs, but the majority of spend is actually on chronic conditions, which don’t get nearly as much attention.

Another factor is with the way the system is organized. The bigger it gets, the more money it receives. It’s a pervasive moral hazard that means that no one’s incentivized to bring down cost, and there’s no accountability to change that.

Lastly, there is a multitude of disadvantages with how incentives are aligned in our current system, which isn’t always aligned with improving outcomes. When there’s so much turnover and relative risk, it disincentivizes organizations to make investments in innovation and disruptive solutions — which then reinforces short-term thinking, structural inefficiencies within the healthcare system, and underinvestment in R&D.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

The current healthcare system is struggling in many ways. For one, clinicians don’t often have ways to connect with patients outside traditional care settings, at scale. The pandemic has compounded this acute need for virtual health interactions to bridge that gap.

Telehealth was one of the solutions that quickly came to prominence in COVID-19, allowing providers to virtually engage with their patients. Virtual care has been available for a long time with no real adoption, but once health plans started reimbursing for telehealth visits and regulators started encouraging virtual care, that all changed. It took a global pandemic to simultaneously overcome all of those structural, behavioral and attitudinal barriers. As we look ahead, we should build on what we’ve learned from telehealth to invest in digital solutions that provide options for the healthcare system, and lessen the pressure when a crisis arises.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

With the way our education system is set up, physicians have to pay a fortune to get into the profession. But after they graduate and start practicing, they often find themselves underpaid and in stressful environments that lead to burnout.

That dynamic was exacerbated during the pandemic, understandably, as it was a traumatic time for those on the front lines. This extreme burnout resulted in a physician shortage and caused the industry to transform itself to support the medical community.

The care models that are the most sustainable are the ones where physicians are actually able to practice care and aren’t overburdened with doing tedious, backend work. It’s up to the health system to get physicians the resources, support and staffing necessary to mitigate this burnout and bolster their overall well-being.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

We’ve seen meaningful changes in the way that people think about mental healthcare. Up until recently, mental health used to be considered a separate facet of healthcare, instead of just care. Part of this mindset shift is due to extensive investment pouring into the mental health space to make it more accessible. The topic of accessibility is crucial — as we’re experiencing a spike in mental health issues across the globe — creating accessible mental health sources will only help in improving overall health outcomes and enabling holistic support to people with multiple needs.

Take people struggling with both mental health issues and physical health issues, for example. The two components work hand-in-hand, as pain and other physical issues can worsen mental health, and mental well-being is correlated to overall physical health.

When health plans offer holistic support to people across the spectrum, they pick up a lot of insights on the needs that patients have. From there, they can use this information to better serve their patients and summon relevant resources to engage them.

Supporting customers who have taken on more responsibility of delivering behavioral health systems themselves is an important area of investment for us, and we’re continuing to support these care models.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to inspire a movement that encourages health plans to use their role in the healthcare ecosystem more boldly. If we can focus on creating incentives for these risk-holding organizations to take a longer-term view and invest in the overall health of people and populations, we can change the paradigm of what it means to be a health plan and elevate the impact that insurance can have on their members, the system and the country.

Health plans are uniquely positioned to create care models that meet patients where they are. Their impact on improving health outcomes and improving the patient experience are endless — they just need the right support.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.