Jake Jorgovan of Content Allies and Lead Cookie: “Onboard every team member yourself”

As a part of my series about about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jake Jorgovan.

Jake Jorgovan is a Serial Entrepreneur, Author, Podcaster and Business Advisor.

He is the Founder of Content Allies and Lead Cookie. Through these companies he has generated $40M+ in sales for his clients. Jake is the host of the Working Without Pants Podcast, and Leaders of B2B Podcast. He also shares the raw lessons of his entrepreneurial journey at Jake-Jorgovan.com.

Jake’s professional focus is to build companies that enable freedom of time and financial profitability. He does that by being an active entrepreneur in the trenches and through training others on entrepreneurship, leadership, sales & marketing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since growing up, I knew I was different. I didn’t want to get a job, house, and white picket fence like everyone else. I wanted to pave my own path and that lead me to the path of entrepreneurship.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of the most interesting pieces of the journey was the rise of my first successful company Lead Cookie, which was shortly followed by a massive pit where I made several mis-steps as an entrepreneur and had to lay off 6 people.

Massive success was quickly followed by a massive setback. This was a huge learning experience for me, and we overcame this and the company prevailed. This showed me the power of ego and to always stay humble as a leader.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

One of my most exciting projects at the moment is ContentAllies.com. It is a new service where we interview our clients on video, and then we turn that interview into video clips, podcasts, articles and social posts. This is extremely helpful for busy CEO’s who have a lot on their plate, and they need to create a lot of content without taking too much of their time.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

I think most of the US workforce is unhappy because they are in jobs working for people who don’t care about them. Most managers and entrepreneurs are pretty terrible. They are selfish and only care about themselves.

A good entrepreneur and leader is someone who actually cares about his team. He/She recruits talent that has a life mission focused on the role within their company. A good manager is someone who gets people into their unique strengths so they are doing work they enjoy and are happy with.

When you are in a place where you are dong the work you are uniquely great at, then that makes you happy!

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

An unhappy workforce is terrible for company productivity. It creates this horrible culture where people do just enough to get by. This leads to lower profitability and problems falling back on the entrepreneur or manager since the lower level team members don’t actually care.

This is also not good for the employee who will eventually burnout or have resentment toward their employer.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Onboard every team member yourself — Assuming you are not a 1,000+ person company, I believe the CEO should take the time to have at least a short 15–30 minute onboarding with every team member to share the vision. Or at minimum do this in a group setting. But the CEO should welcome everyone. Hold one-on-ones with your core team — These are key moments that enable you to coach and level up your team. These enable you to close any miscommunication gaps and also invest time into leveling up your team members.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

I am a big believer that more personality profiles to help people understand themselves, and their other team members is a crucial piece to making sure you get people in the right roles, and that people understand how to work and interact at each other within a company.

Awareness of the emotional side is such a key part. When you understand how someone else thinks and operates, you can learn to work with them better.

The ironic thing is that people who naturally clash with each other can learn to work very well with each other if they become aware of each others strengths and weaknesses. When you understand that the other person “isn’t being rude” but instead just communicates differently from you, you can learn to see them as they are.

This often leads to amazing collaborations among people who otherwise would collide.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Find amazing people who have a good attitude, and invest in them so they can reach their full potential.

For example, I run two companies, Lead Cookie & Content Allies. In both cases, I have a Director of Operations.

Yet I did not hire an expensive COO with years of operations experience. Instead, I hired organized and disciplined people who had a good attitude. I worked with them and helped grow and evolve them into an operations role.

My head of operations for Lead Cookie was at an entry level marketing role before working with me and he hated his job. Today, he runs operations and oversees 30 people…

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first business advisor Alex McClafferty was life changing for me. He was the co-founder of WPCurve and I hired him as an advisor on Day 1 when I decided to start Lead Cookie. He leveled me up as an entrepreneur in so many ways.

The time and work I did with Alex literally changed the game of entrepreneurship for me and helped me go from being a freelancer who was struggling to build a company, into the CEO of multiple companies.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

There are three ways I see bringing goodness to the world.

One of our company values is win/win. We only sign clients who we can bring mutual value to. This means every transaction we are doing is bringing good to the world. The ability to provide for your team and give them a good work/life balance is amazing. So many entrepreneurs treat their team horribly. I treat my team well and make sure they have a great balance in their life. I donate and give back. I love charities like kiva.org and https://ecologi.com/. I give a portion of the money I make every month back to organizations like these.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Your business is a reflection of yourself.”

This quote has made such a huge impact on me. When you realize that if you are a wreck, then your business will be as well. If you want to run a great company, then you must be an effective and powerful person yourself first.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Invest in yourself. Grow. Keep seeking to improve yourself. Not just in business. But in every area of life.

If more people did this and committed to some level of personal development, the world would be a better place.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you continued success!