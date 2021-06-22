Jaimie Hilfiger and Igal Dahan: “Be willing to be uncomfortable”

Be willing to be uncomfortable. Stepping outside of your comfort zone opens your eyes to new possibilities. Sometimes being uncomfortable will lead you to think differently and bring you to a better understanding of the task at hand. If you always choose to stay comfortable you become lazy and fall into monotonous patterns. Getting into the mindset of allowing yourself to be uncomfortable at times will add vitality.

As a part of our series about lessons from Thriving Power Couples, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaimie Hilfiger and Igal Dahan.

Igal Dahan is an artist and an entrepreneur. At once rigorously methodical and passionately creative, he is an enigma, and his creations are undeniably covetable. A citizen of the world, Igal has traveled to the far reaches of the globe in single-minded pursuit of his calling as a fifth-generation jeweler. The universe has been moving to bring Igal Dahan to his place within it for over 200 years. www.igaldahan.com

Jaimie Hilfiger Dahan is a model, actress, and beauty mogul. A self-made entrepreneur, Jaimie has flawlessly parlayed her early success in acting and modeling into a burgeoning beauty empire. www.jaimiehilfiger.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you two to your respective career paths?

Igal Dahan: I inherited my family’s craftsmanship, business acumen, and a strong passion for creating fine jewelry. When I was a young boy, I moved to Paris. I graduated from the Institut de Gemmologie at L’Ecole du Louvre in Paris with an HRD Diamond Certification. I specialized in the buying and selling of precious stones to the most famous jewelers in the world including Graff Diamonds, David Morris, Boucheron, Chaumet, and Van Cleef and Arpels. I became known as the top sapphire salesman globally and gained an intimate understanding of the level of quality the world desires. Then I moved to Bangkok to establish a manufacturing facility with my father and elder brother. This is where I fine-tuned my mechanism for creating settings worthy of the world’s most precious stones. The result of this family endeavor was SIMON AND IGAL, a highly sought-after collection of rings named for my brother and me. With settings that permitted the interchange of one precious stone for another, the design and craftsmanship were revolutionary. The release of the collection was met with resounding approval and became a turning point.

Jaimie Hilfiger Dahan: Fashion and beauty have always been in my blood. I remember attending my uncle Tommy’s shows when I was young. It wasn’t only about being in the front row, but also growing up with a front-row look at Tommy models like Britney Spears, Kate Hudson and Balthazar Getty before they were famous. The experiences were inspiring and showed me what could be possible. I became a self-made entrepreneur who parlayed my early success in acting and modeling into a burgeoning beauty empire. I earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media from the University of Central Florida and made my way back to the big apple where I lived and worked as a model gracing magazine covers. Since then, I’ve made a lot of television appearances including an E! network series feature. Today, I’m the creator and face of The Jaimie Hilfiger Collection by La Curcio, a capsule skincare line.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?

Igal and Jaimie: Our life is always moving and there are many interesting things that have happened to us since getting married. We have been fortunate enough to travel the world together and experience so many beautiful things. Our biggest blessing has definitely been the birth of our daughter Victoria. She brings so much joy to our lives and makes us smile every second of the day. To say that she is the most interesting experience of our lives together would be an understatement.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Jaimie: One time, early in my career, my agency booked a commercial that required a cocktail dress and heels. But when I arrived, everyone was wearing tennis skirts and sneakers. My agent’s assistant sent me to the wrong shoot. The lesson was easy. The devil is in the details. Double check everything.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Igal: I take my inspiration from four different aspects in life. First, you must have the vision. Second, you have to establish in your mind the way you can create it. Third, you bring it to the world. Fourth, you ask for the blessings. These four steps separate my company from the rest.

Jaimie: During my career as an international model and fashion icon, I sat happily in the seats of the best makeup artists and skin care experts in the world. However, my extensive experience revealed an urgent need for high-performance products with healthy ingredients and earth-friendly packaging. In collaboration Jacki Curcio, founder of La Curcio Beauty, together we brought The Jaimie Hilfiger Collection to market in a way that aligns with my mission to pair health and wellness with undeniable glamour.

Are you working on exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Igal: My newest collection is called The Winder of Love. I decided upon this name because of the winder of a watch. Instead of winding your watch, you are winding your love. This collection is a luxurious play on form and materiality. With elegant screws and gears adorned by precious metals and gems, each style of the collection is named after one of The Twelve Horai, daughters of Khronos and goddesses of the hours of the day, who guide the path of the sun as it journeys across the sky. My passion is to create. My happiness is to see you wear the piece with love and prosperity. In a real world, a dream jewel. I want this collection to bring people to a fantasy way of thinking, something I think we all need right now. To take people’s minds away even if it’s just for a moment in time.

Jaimie: We have just launched The Jaimie Hilfiger Collection by La Curcio Matte Velvet Lips. These are gorgeous, long lasting lip colors that come in six shades. It’s an important time for self-care and I always say that when you look your best, you feel your best. During this time, it’s very important to feel our best and I’m happy to create a product to help people do that.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Igal and Jaimie: The three most important lessons that we have learned in business that we would give other CEOs to help their employees thrive are:

If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you. If you continue to make easy moves and decisions for everything in life, you will never be challenged. Look at taking on business challenges as adventures, something new and exciting to discover, and they will seem less frightening.

Be willing to be uncomfortable. Stepping outside of your comfort zone opens your eyes to new possibilities. Sometimes being uncomfortable will lead you to think differently and bring you to a better understanding of the task at hand. If you always choose to stay comfortable you become lazy and fall into monotonous patterns. Getting into the mindset of allowing yourself to be uncomfortable at times will add vitality.

Choose a career that you love, so you’ll feel like you won’t have to work another day in your life. It may take a while to get to this point. There will be long days that will turn into sleepless nights, lifestyle changes and countless revisions along the way. But with time and effort it will be worth it in the end.

How do you define “Leadership”?

Igal: If you want people to believe in you, first you have to believe in yourself.

Jaimie: I agree completely.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We credit our wonderful parents for helping us along the way.

Igal: I remember as far back to when I was three years old and, each time my father would design a new jewelry piece, he would bring it home to show my mother. At this very young age I was paying attention, observing, and learning. I loved jewelry and knew that I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps. My father has absolutely helped me to be where I am today. Whenever I came to him with a complicated design he has always came up with the technology to execute the jewelry piece. I still love working with him to this day and I am forever grateful.

Jaimie: I grew up the only child of doting, hard-working parents. Raised just outside of New York City, I had an eye for beauty and fashion from the start, and my parents always encouraged me to follow my dreams even though they were not in the entertainment or fashion field.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Igal: The moments that particularly stand out for me are the precious times and gifts given between families. These are the occasions that will always be engraved in my heart and mind.

Jaimie: Even at an early age, I possessed an innate understanding of the inner power that comes from looking and feeling your best. As I became a woman, this intuition ignited a calling to help others cultivate confidence through an intentional approach to self-care. In each of my endeavors, I employ beauty, skincare, and fashion to empower the mind, body, and soul.

What are the “5 Things You Need to Thrive As A Power Couple”?

Be transparent.

Understand the boundaries between your public and private lives.

Understand perfectly what the other needs.

Create good communication.

Have fun and smile along the way.

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Igal and Jaimie: The most important movement of the moment has already started. Now is the time for this country to come together to fight Covid. As a country, we are stronger together and will come through this together.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Igal: The most valuable lesson that I have learned is recognizing that your mistakes do not make you inferior. That’s how you become stronger and better. Your past mistakes teach you how to be better. It’s important to learn from everyone.

Jaimie: I love to learn from other model moguls. When strong women learn from other strong women, beautiful things happen. This quote has helped me in so many ways throughout my career.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names Business, VC funding, Sports and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this if we tag them. 🙂

Igal: Happy is the man who can have breakfast with the CEO of his heart … his wife.

Jaimie: I feel the same for breakfast. I’d also love to talk about fashion over lunch with Virginie Viard, the creative director at Chanel.

How can our readers follow your work online?

Thank you for asking. Learn more about Igal and his stunning collection at www.igaldahan.com and more about Jaimie and her skin care line at www.jaimiehilfiger.com.

Igal Dahan Social Media:

instagram.com/igaldahanofficial

twitter.com/idthejeweler

facebook.com/igaldahan

Jaimie Hilfiger Dahan Social Media:

instagram.com/jaimiehilfiger

twitter.com/jaimiehilfiger

facebook.com/jaimiehilfiger