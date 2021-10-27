Don’t let them define you, but also — make sure you take care of yourself. That, over anything, is the most important thing you should do. I’ve learned after all of this that a career should come second. Health is #1, always.

Since launching her career in 2007, Nonstop Management CEO and Founder Jaime Zeluck Hindlin has signed, shepherded, and spearheaded the success of numerous GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum songwriters and producers.

The Long Island native developed an appreciation for music as a child. Upon graduating Syracuse, she landed an assistant gig in A&R for Craig Aaronson. After two years in publishing, Prescription Songs sought her out as an A&R in 2013. There she went on to sign Lauv and LunchMoney Lewis — in addition to developing JKash [Charlie Puth, Maroon 5]. Beyond managing 10 songwriters responsible for hits by Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, Tate Mcrae, Jason Derulo, and Maroon 5, Jaime took the reins and handled A&R for Maroon 5’s gold-certified JORDI and Reverie — the sophomore full-length from Tony® Award, Emmy® Award and GRAMMY® Award winner Ben Platt.

In 2018, she founded Nonstop Management. The company’s client roster incorporates a diverse group of well-known songwriters/ producers across multiple genres including JKash, Michael Pollack (Maroon 5, Justin Bieber), Nick Long (MGK, King Princess), Ryann (Tate McRae), Jake Torrey (Andy Grammar, John Legend), Tia Scola (Sabrina Carpenter, Ava Max) among others.

Based in LA, Jaime is also a devoted mother and wife. She is deeply involved in the American Heart Association — she was named their Go Red For Women Class Lead in 2021, aiming to spread awareness globally on maternal heart health.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/fb7e37377a148aee4afce7d462a663ae

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you for sharing my story! It’s mainly focused on heart health and pregnancy complications. My story dates back to when I was 30 years old — I got pregnant with my first daughter. We didn’t find out until late in the pregnancy that she was very sick, and we ended up losing her in the sixth month of my pregnancy. After recovering from this loss, we did two rounds of IVF to get pregnant and make sure I could have a healthy baby. I finally got pregnant when I was 32 with my daughter Kate, and had a very rough pregnancy. I ended up suffering heart failure starting in my 6th month, and almost died when I gave birth to her. I quickly got put in the ICU and was diagnosed with a very rare disease called Peripartum Cardiomyopathy. Most women do not fully recover. I was lucky in that eight months later, my heart went back to normal.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

Once I started having a lot of the pregnancy trouble and complications — between losing the baby, trying to get pregnant, realizing I was sick during my pregnancy and feeling very ill — I put whatever energy, attention and focus I had left into work. I had goals I wanted to meet and I did not want to get derailed in my career. I ultimately think that’s what ended up making me more sick with the heart failure — I worked too much when I should have been resting and taking care of myself in my second pregnancy.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness ?

Eight months after my heart failure, when my daughter was still under one — I started my own company, Nonstop Management. 4.5 years later, we’ve gone on to be very successful.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Don’t let them define you, but also — make sure you take care of yourself. That, over anything, is the most important thing you should do. I’ve learned after all of this that a career should come second. Health is #1, always.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My husband, who has been my rock — every challenge we’ve ever faced we’ve overcome together.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I started getting very involved with the American Heart Association once I got better. ALL I wanted to do was be able to spread awareness on such a rare condition that not enough people know about, and also, maternal heart health in general. There is not enough information about it, period. I am very proud to say I just launched a maternal help network on the American Heart Association website, which will be a forum/place for any women who are going through any maternal health issues, pre and post-pregnancy, to be able to get help, advice, and all of the information they need. It’s something that I wish existed when I went through what I went through.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

-Your health / limitations do not define you

-More than anything, you need to take care of yourself first — everything else can wait

-You can still be successful and have health issues

-Do not compare yourself to others

-Do as much as you can, but don’t push it. Pay attention to your body.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

Listen to your body. It knows better than any doctor ever will.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

Meryl Streep. She has been my favorite entertainer since I was so little and is just one of the most badass women in the world. I have so much respect for her.

