Jaime Manteiga on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Hollywood and the world is made up of different kinds of stories. Most often, the success stories we hear are not of those who went astray from their original paths. Gino Marcello Fracchiolla’s digital marketing agency, Infiniti, has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in LA. However, when the world looks at Fracchiolla’s success, they often forget about the way he paved his way, Before becoming who he is today, Gino had been charged with drug trafficking. Worse, he was even sentenced to jail for it. However, he did not let his bad choices dictate where he would go. So, instead of falling back to his old habits, Gino began to make positive changes to his life. He redirected his energy and thought about what he wanted to do in the future. With a lot of thought and clarity of himself, he realized he wanted to help others and make their lives easier. With lessons from a twisted life in the past, Gino began to work as a marketer and starting looking for clients.

As of 2020, Fracchiolla started yet another venture, called "Verified on IG," which is directed to help influencers gain more followers and the help they need. Furthermore, his Infiniti marketing agency has helped him to gain an upper hand in helping real estate dealers get the right marketing. Gino dreams to expand his group into the music industry in the coming years.

Gino Fracchiolla’s marketing agency attained its reputation as one of the fastest-growing by providing the right services to people before they even asked for it. From investment players to realtors, Gino’s Group did it all and did it well.