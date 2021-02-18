Jaime Cross of ‘The HER Effect’: “Be in nature!”

Be in nature! There’s so much power and energy when you look at the inner connectivity of things — even Mother Nature. Spending time outdoors provides a source of renewal and connectivity with what really matters. It truly uplifts your spirit.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about "How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing", I had the pleasure of interviewing

Jaime Cross is a wife of 13 years, mother of five small boys, and an eight figure entrepreneur. She founded her organic skincare company, MIG Living, after seeing a business plan in a dream ten years ago.

In 2019, Jaime also started The HER Effect® as a global movement to mobilize and empower women towards action and vision for impact, giving them all that is necessary to be successful in their families, businesses and in life.

Jaime’s been featured on top morning shows on NBC, FOX, ABC and CBS stations across the country, as well as Life & Style Magazine, Forbes, USA Today, Country Living, People Magazine, Red Tricycle, and more.

Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I grew up on a small farm in North Dakota. We broke Arabian horses and tended to other farm animals.

My father was a hardworking, self-employed builder. He would use every opportunity to educate my siblings and me, which is where my work ethic comes from. I was five years old when I started my first business of selling rocks to mailmen.

There was always work to be done on the farm and we spent the majority of our time working and playing outside. You worked hard, played hard, and really connected with other local families. Community was a big thing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early on I made the mistake of investing too much into branding. I thought having a pretty website, beautiful logo, and perfect branding materials led to conversion rates.

Throughout my journey, I’ve realized that some of my ugliest marketing materials have won over our customers because of the quality content, like stellar testimonials, captivating copywriting, or good salesmanship.

We invest in branded materials now that our business is more established, but in the beginning it’s not about the pretty websites and logos; it’s about communicating the story, having third-party validation with reviews, and having proof of concept.

When starting out, I recommend focusing less on making things pretty and more on the quality of your content.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

As a Man Thinketh by Jason Allen had the biggest impact on me.

We all have mindset transformations that have to happen in order to get from where we are to where we want to go. I’ve had to consistently work on transforming, renewing, and changing my mindset to become a new person. Mindset transformation is a constant evolution that never ends as we grow.

As a Man Thinketh taught me that I had a lot of mindset work when I first started my business, like believing in my worthiness and my ability to obtain success. I grew up in a poor home, and as an adult, I didn’t know if I could create success and keep it. I didn’t know if I was capable of achieving an impactful business or financial success.

This book really helped me address my mindset and narrow my focus. I began to believe that I was worthy of doing great things. My mindset shifted from thinking, “what can I get?” to “how can I help others in the process?”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

There are a bunch of quotes that resonate with me, but my favorite is, “It’s better the pain of discipline, than the pain of regret.”

When I was younger (and prior to my mindset transformation) it would terrify me to look at my elderly life and think “what if I spent my whole life trying to do something really great?”

This motivated me to start my business when I was 30 years old instead of waiting until I was older, or holding myself back from starting a business altogether.

Now when I think about being 90-years-old and looking back on my life, I think of how grateful I’ll feel to have done the hard work, and ‘dug my well when I was thirsty,’ per se. I know that my pain of discipline will certainly outweigh my pain of regret.

There are two types of hardships we can choose: Living a life of mediocrity and not doing what we’re called to do, or we can choose the hardships of pursuing our vision in order to go after what’s in our hearts.

It’s better to have discipline and go after things than to look back on your life and have regrets. Regrets are one of the most painful things to me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In April 2020 we transitioned our business, MIG Living, from e-commerce to social marketing and social selling. It’s exciting because I’m creating a vehicle for people to go after their dreams and visions.

There’s a quote about the idea of leverage that resonates with our shift in business: “I’d rather have 1% of the work of 100 people, than 100% of the work of one person.”

It’s extremely powerful to have leverage and to be able to give the gift of social selling. I believe the social selling model is the most powerful business model in the world.

We’re focused on building impactful training systems with one-on-one coaching in order to develop leaders — it’s one of the most powerful and exciting things I’ve ever done in business.

Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One: Keep your heart pure, and stay in a state of forgiveness. It’s important that we ‘keep our garden free of weeds.’

Two: Stay dedicated to work ethic and to the process. Success doesn’t happen in a day, but every day there are things we can do to progress. It took me a decade to get where I am now, and when I look back, I think of how grateful I am to have started our business when our kids were little.

Three: Always keep your eyes on how you can serve, and build, others. Whenever things have gotten really hard in business, I return to the mindset of, “Who can I impact? Who can I help? Who has a need that I can meet?” I believe that’s what entrepreneurship is all about.

I can remember back when my husband and I were first getting started. He was a full-time teacher, I had a huge career in banking, and we were in a financial struggle while raising a family and building our grassroots business.

Knowing that we would reap whatever we were sowing helped us during this hectic time.

There were times we were struggling to pay bills and afford groceries. At this time I had a friend who was recently diagnosed with cancer as a single mother of five children. Although we had a very limited grocery budget, I would bring their family a home-cooked meal every week to help; this experience of helping my friend transformed me.

When I think about our family’s capacity to be generous even during financial hardships, I’m reminded of the impact we’ve made on others, and how we’ve reaped this in return over the years.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful?

I’ve found that taking time in the morning to activate and align your mind is so helpful. This is one of the MIG Living Methods we teach our team. We encourage our customers to use our Ritual Activation Oil to align their mind, heart, soul at the start of their day.

I personally use MIG Living’s Ritual Activation Oil, among other essential oils, and dedicate time every morning to thinking of kind, pure, and generous things.

The key is to do this to start your day, but also maintain this mindset as the day goes on. We might not be in peaceful circumstances all day, but we can operate from a place of peace.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One: Many people often mistake physical wellness for just exercising, but there’s so many other areas that this encompasses, such as gut health, getting adequate amounts of sleep, regular wellness visits, and more. Have a whole body approach to physical wellness.

Two: I recommend dry brushing daily. Dry brushing is essentially brushing your skin with a bristled brush to exfoliate the skin, promote lymphatic drainage, and stimulate circulation. There are plenty of resources on the internet to show you how to dry brush for maximum benefits.

Three: Don’t just feed your body, fuel it. We can get into the habits of feeding our body with unhealthy foods, versus giving our body the fuel it needs by consuming healthy foods.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? (note: We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits.)

Eating healthy is a very practical thing in my opinion. I recommend researching how the body works and how real food interacts with the body. It’s so much more obtainable to live a clean lifestyle when you get to know the cool things about how our body is designed, than to follow a strict diet because you know you should.

For example, when you drink something, this bypasses the digestion process and goes immediately into your bloodstream. This is a big reason why keeping your body hydrated with water, versus soda or pasteurized juices, is so important.

In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Fear and doubt. I believe our society has been taught to essentially sit down, shut up, do your homework, and take the test…

When the reality is so much of living out your true calling comes down to overcoming fear and doubt and taking action.

There are so many educational resources, masterminds, and trainings at our disposal that it’s easy to be in a constant state of consuming information, yet never taking action. In the end, taking action cures fear and creates clarity.

You’ll never overcome these blockages if you stay in the ‘learning mode’ and avoid taking action.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One: Be rooted and grounded in your faith. When you know your source of faith, you have a clearer proper perspective and become dialed into your true identity.

The idea is not, “how can I become this person?” it’s, “Who can I become for other people?”

This gives me emotional peace of mind.

Two: Take time for yourself and let yourself feel. I feel like our society teaches us to avoid emotion, and quickly move on. I let myself sit with my feelings and take time to process so I can get grounded in truth.

I ask myself questions like,”Am I in a healthy place? What’s preventing me from growing in certain areas?” This helps me assess where I’m at and leads to small changes.

Three: Have boundaries — This is extremely important and vital for emotional health. You need to constantly be thinking about who and what you’re surrounding ourselves with, whether it’s your relationship with your family members, a podcast you regularly listen to, or where you shop.

Personally, I’ve created a boundary with watching the news and scrolling through social media because I’ve recognized that this can easily tear me down.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness?

When I was 16, I began one of my first jobs as a telemarketer. They taught me to smile while selling on the phone because people could ‘hear’ when I was smiling. Over time, I found this to be true.

Something happens when you put a smile on your face that automatically translates a level of synergy between you and who you’re speaking to. I feel like smiling has so many powers.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

One: Know your source, and be grounded in faith, as if it’s a personal anchor. My personal source or anchor is God; abiding in my relationship with Him keeps me grounded. I dedicate a lot of time to reading my source’s teachings (The Bible); It’s what keeps me going, striving, and always grounded.

Two: Be true to your faith. Don’t waiver from your faith. People underestimate the power of spirit or “inner man” as some refer to it. It’s more common to feed our souls, or “outer man” than our spirit.

Soul (or outer man) refers to our mind and body; this includes one’s knowledge, understanding, obviously, body.

Spirit (or inner man) is less visible, and can only be fulfilled through faith. But everything we manifest spiritually will make its way outward. It’s more important to nurture this inner man.

Three: Be in nature! There’s so much power and energy when you look at the inner connectivity of things — even Mother Nature. Spending time outdoors provides a source of renewal and connectivity with what really matters. It truly uplifts your spirit.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

I currently lead The HER Effect movement, which is about reminding women that there’s no limit to what’s possible. Women don’t have to choose between a career, motherhood, family and even their own goals. Women can have, and do, it all.

The purpose of The HER Effect is to inspire women towards their goals, vision, and life purpose. I want to encourage women to live a life worthy of the calling they receive, and to recognize that they have a moral obligation to fulfill their purpose.

Overall, I want to be a vessel of great health — emotional, physical, spiritual, mental, and financial.