Jaida Aneese: “I wish someone told me not to be shy when singing in the studio and to try anything vocally”

Jaida was born in Canton, Ohio. Her passion for singing and songwriting came at a very early age, writing her first song in third grade. In 2019 her great uncle, Jazz Artist, “Jimmy B” Baber introduced her to the Houston, Texas production team consisting of Eddie Ferguson Jr, Telford “Jaytel” Birmingham II. Jaida collaborated with this Houston team to finish her debut single, “Liquid,” out now. In addition to influences from her own musically talented family members, some of Jaida’s musical influences are; Alicia keys, H.E.R & Chris Brown.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Northeast Ohio. After high school, I started posting on TikTok for fun and wound up getting 14M views. My real passion was music, though. I never seriously considered pursuing it, and then one day I was like “Hey, maybe you can really do something with this talent.” That’s when I really got serious and started working and recording with some of my uncles in their studios. They all told me to keep working and never give up. So about two years ago I decided to take a chance and jump into this music thing.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve been interested in pursuing a music career ever since I was a child. Music is just in me. Then one day I was like “Hey, maybe you can really do something with this talent.” That’s when I really got serious and started working and recording with some of my uncles in their studios. They all told me to keep working and never give up. So about two years ago I decided to take a chance and jump into this music thing.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting part of my story so far has been going viral overnight. Just watching the numbers go up before bed and waking up to millions was mind-blowing and really provided a boost of confidence in my path. I was just being my true goofy self in the “doctor chipped me prank” that generated nearly 15 million views. Knowing that many people could vibe and react to my personality was amazing. It just reminded me that it is important to stay true to yourself because everyone is unique in their own way. Don’t let anyone else’s negativity discourage you. Be the best you, you can be, and good things will come.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would say the funniest mistake I made when first starting out is calling the screwing technique the “screwdriver effect” which was popularized by DJ Screw. My producers were clowning me because one day I wanted to add it to my song and I referred to it by the wrong name so to this day I just call it “the screwdriver.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m most excited about a song I’m working on right now called “Relapse” The concept behind my forthcoming project is an addiction of all types, mental health disorders, eating disorders, drugs, even love. Anything that a person could feel or experience a “relapse” in.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television because

The whole world is diverse & not depicting that takes truth & value away. Children need to look at the tv and see themselves, as doctors, lawyers, teachers, musicians, and know they can do and be anything they want. Some people come from a place, where everyone looks and thinks the same. This can cause fear of anything or anyone that is different, and we know fear can lead to racism and hatred. So when you see someone on TV, that is different than you in every way, and yet they have the same emotions, the same fears and struggles. You start to see them as fathers, mothers, daughters, sisters, as real people. And maybe you realize, we are all just human, and maybe we can live together and have a little more tolerance and unity in our culture

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me the importance of knowing and accepting who you are. We have many different sides to us and often struggle with what side to show. The truth is that all of it makes us who we are. You’re someone with many different sides so embrace it and stay true to that. I wish someone told me the importance of consistency & connection on social media. You have to be engaged with your fans. I’m a very private person, but in the industry, you have to share your life and who you are with people to have a true connection & community. I wish someone told me not to stress about everything, but to just pause and enjoy the moments as they come. Sometimes, I hyperfocus on the next move and don’t give myself time to celebrate the moment I’m in and my accomplishments. Never forget to give yourself credit, but of course, continue grinding while doing so. I wish someone would have told me the importance of taking care of your voice on studio days. I didn’t learn this until I had a day where my voice was cracking and I had to end the session because of it. I wish someone told me not to be shy when singing in the studio and to try anything vocally. It’s all about trial and error. Early on in my recording days, I was super nervous and stayed in my little box for whatever reasons. As time went on I learned nobody cares if you mess up and just give it all you got. You might create something super dope when reaching outside your comfort zone.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

“Prepare for no’s” would probably be one of the best pieces of advice I actually followed in this business. The truth is nobody really wants you until someone else or everyone else does. With that comes self-love and confidence. You have to be so sure of yourself that when someone with power shoots you down, you keep moving. Also, the importance of a strong encouraging team that believes in you, is important. Surround yourself with those who see, believe, and challenge your vision.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My message will always be I get it, I know what you’re going through. I also try to make sure everyone knows they are worth something and they deserve to be treated accordingly. If you are not being treated that way, then it’s time to move on. As well as keeping emotions raw and real when it comes to being hurt. I know that oftentimes we feel too tough to say the truth and that’s okay because you can just turn on some music and they can sing your feelings for you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was discovered by billboard jazz recording artist Jimmy B, who then introduced me to producer Eddie Ferguson and Jaytel Bethaford. I’m grateful to all of these people for believing in me, staying patient and helping me grow along the way. My father has also always been by my side keeping me motivated and reminding me of my potential & supporting me every step of the way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“ Blood makes you related, but loyalty makes you family.” Is relevant to where I’m at in my life right now for many reasons. I think at this stage you learn a lot about what you value from the people around you. Loyalty has been the common denominator in many situations when deciding if it’s someone I want to keep in my life or not. So that quote is something that sticks with me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Rihanna because she is my greatest influence, she’s a legit queen. Her work ethic, her confidence, the way she carries herself and stays humble but savage at the same time. Not to mention she’s the world’s wealthiest female musician and second richest woman in entertainment behind Oprah Winfrey. Being a young black female artist, and seeing her grow this way is insane. I just have mad respect for her and admire her to the fullest.

