JAGMAC: “Practice every day”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing JAGMAC, a rising pop sensation group, which consists of six siblings from Baltimore who get their group name from the first initial of each member: Jared, Angelique, Gabriel, Manjo, Alyssa, and CJ, four beat brothers and two soul sisters. Following a unique upbringing where all six members received two distinct black belts while under the tutelage of their dad’s martial arts school, JAGMAC was quick to discover their talents through local performances and singing in church. Fully formed in 2014, the band’s previous hits have received support from Sirius XM and Spotify playlists. Succeeding at radio, their previous track “Soldiers” reached #1 on Billboard’s Breakout Chart for “Dance Club Songs.” It peaked at #15 on the Dance Club Songs Chart and #5 on the Commercial Pop Chart. Their single “Right Back With You” shot to #6 on the Commercial Pop TOP 30 in the UK and #3 on the Upfront CLUB Top 30 UK. JAGMAC continues its success with “Motivation” by delivering a sound with the power to resonate in every corner of our world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

We all grew up together in a small town in Maryland to our loving parents, Carlos & Alicia Patalinghug. Our dad was a break-dancer in the ’80s and because of that, sparked a passion for dancing, while on the other hand, our mom is the total opposite and loves to sing. So growing up, and being exposed to such eclectic music at such an early age, gave us a love for music in general. I guess one could say singing and dancing have always been in our blood!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, we have been singing and performing our whole lives, but not always simultaneously. However, our first debut as a group didn’t exist until the night of our dad’s surprise birthday party…It’s a night that we all remember well because it changed the course of our musical career. It all started when our oldest brother, CJ wrote and taught a song that we would later use to perform for our dad. After completing our first “official” performance together as a family, our dad couldn’t stop glowing. He was beyond excited, shocked, surprised, and ecstatic all at once, and knew from that very moment we had something special. Literally, the next day, our dad contacted his former student, Michael Braxton (Toni Braxton’s brother), which then led us to our first local producer. Within just a short time, we wrote and recorded our first EP and haven’t stopped chasing this dream since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have been so many interesting stories that it’s so hard to pick! However, if we had to, it would be the day that we were announced as Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing! We had gotten a text from our manager at the time saying he had really big news for us, but that he couldn’t tell us anything unless we were all together on a facetime call. So eventually, we all got together for the call and he asked us this, “What do Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and the Jonas Brothers all have in common with JAGMAC?” We honestly had NO idea, so the room grew silent. He then goes on to say that we’re all Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing! After hearing that, we were so happy and excited when we heard the news that some of us were even moved to tears! We’re just so blessed and honored to have been the NBT of 2018, and it’s a memory we’ll cherish forever.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes! A few years ago, we did a benefit concert to raise money for the severe earthquake in Haiti. It was held in a local school hall in our hometown. We get through most of the show and everything is great until Manjo realizes he’s on the wrong side of the stage for the choreography! While the song is still being performed, Manjo decides to cross behind the curtains to get to the other side just in time for his part in the routine. He found that behind the curtain were many props in the way of his path, but still, he was determined to get to the other side and continued his quest to finish the performance without getting caught. And of course, as he’s crawling on top of a table, it breaks and all you see/hear is a commotion behind the curtain. The crowd starts laughing hysterically, but eventually, as embarrassing as it was, we all laughed about it too! The lesson here is to practice your choreography so that in the future you won’t accidentally break any tables! Lol!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are very excited to announce that we’re working on a new EP that has so much life, character, culture, history, and meaning behind it. It’s also a visual project so every song will have a music video to it, which is always fun when creating new visuals.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Absolutely! It’s important because entertainment of all kinds is for everyone and should not be limited to one particular group. It’s also important because it gives people more perspective. And lastly, because everyone should have a voice, say, or opinion within the entertainment industry.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. “Be patient.” It’s so easy to assume that you get famous overnight. Unless you have a serious viral video popping off, it doesn’t usually happen like that. As a family doing music together at an early age, we didn’t realize exactly how much time is required to gain some sort of success. It takes years and years of hard work, dedication, and devotion to your craft.

2. “Don’t believe everything you hear.” In this industry, opportunities come and go like the wind. One minute, someone will say that you made it on this show or that tour, and you become very excited. Then the next day, it turns out it was all a scam. We can’t tell you how many times that’s happened to us in our career. So now, we don’t get too excited about things until we’re actually there.

3. “Be able to take constructive criticism.” Bottomline, no one is perfect and we all make mistakes. Everyone needs room for improvement in some shape or form. It’s all about your attitude and how you accept that constructive criticism. Throughout our musical journey, we’ve encountered many many people who’ve helped us grow from their constructive criticism.

4. “Have a support system.” Whether it’s your family, your friends, or your co-workers, it’s so important to have somebody to fall back on who believes in you. We’re fortunately lucky enough to have all those kinds of people in our lives who support us in such a positive way. Without them, it makes it easier for you to want to give up.

5. “Practice every day.” We know it sounds super cliche, but we can’t stress it enough. You will see so much more improvement if you do something once a day vs once a week. There was a time when I (Alyssa) couldn’t sing comfortably in my head voice. However, it wasn’t until I practiced a particular vocal lesson for every day of that year, that I was able to finally sing in that register!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take breaks! Creativity requires a lot of brainpower. If you overload, just like a computer, it will crash. Traveling/experiencing new things is also very stimulating for your brain.

You are all people of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you! Our main mission as a group is to share the talents and skills that God has blessed us with to inspire and bring a positive message of hope, love, and joy to everyone we meet and/or who hears our music! That is our JAGMAC movement.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, that would 100% be our parents. They are our biggest fans and biggest critiques…all out of love of course! We wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for their constant selfless love, support, hard work, dedication, time, energy, and passion. They’ve been with us since day one and I’m sure they’ll be with us until the end. We love them so much and are so grateful for them!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“This too shall pass.” This is a famous quote among our family household. Our dad always says it whenever we’re experiencing some sort of trial. It’s a firm reminder that pain is only temporary and that time keeps moving forward.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Well, we’re big football fans and are HUGE fans of the Baltimore Ravens, which is where we are from. One person who has inspired/motivated us throughout the years is Ray Lewis. He’s such a positive role model for us and we continue to look up to him. Hopefully one day we could have a private lunch with him!

