Sleeping in dreams, yet wide awake. I hear a sound, my Soul can take. Pushing forward into the distance, where love seems very near; I pray for joyful essence, in seeing you, my Dear! For dreams are with me; slowly holding me, through! I pray that your Spirit remembers me, in a land we both, once knew!

Awaking with dreams, my tender Soul can take! I speak the power of fantasy, for the gullibles’ mistakes. And when it all comes into that, the dreams clear out, all fakes!

Jagjit Singh