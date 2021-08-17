Jagger Walk of Runaway New York: “I would say is needed to succeed in the fashion industry is to spend time developing a brand and name you believe in”

Runaway New York is still very new, but the first thing I would say is needed to succeed in the fashion industry is to spend time developing a brand and name you believe in. The name of your organization should be an extension of your work and even of yourself. I came up with the name Runaway New York based on a feeling of wanting to create a brand that could represent my affinity for New York City and the moments I’ve experienced.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jagger Walk.

Jagger Walk is an American entrepreneur and designer. He is the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand Runaway New York. As a native of New York Jagger uses his surroundings as creative motivation for his brand.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been a fan of the fashion industry since I was younger and have looked up to various designers. I interned at different companies from Chrome Hearts, Kith, and Guess jeans, and my love for the industry grew after watching what goes into making and marketing a collection.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Since starting Runaway New York, I have been fortunate to have had remarkable experiences, but one that stands out to me was during Miami Art Basel in 2019. I spoke with Travis Scott and gave him the Runaway New York hoodie I was wearing. He was kind enough to give me advice and accepted the hoodie from me. A kid standing next to me captured the interaction on video, it was a very surreal moment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I designed my first pieces, my manufacturer sent me boxes of inventory and I thought, “Oh wow, that’s so nice that they sent more samples for free.” Little did I know, a bill would arrive a week later. Due to this miscommunication, I quickly learned nothing is free. That was a wake-up call for me to get the business side of the brand equally aligned with the creative side.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Runaway New York was originally intended to be a lifestyle and fashion brand, but what makes the company stand out is how it has become a community. I’ve heard countless stories of people making connections when they see other people in Runaway New York pieces. It’s been fascinating to see people identify with the brand. One story in particular that stands out to me was when my friend told me that he made a new friend in Paris after seeing them in a Runaway t-shirt. It sparked a conversation that led to their friendship.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say that the best way to avoid “burn out” is to always make sure you take a break and change your environment if you can. For me, the best inspiration comes when you go outside and take your mind off of work. When I try to force myself to be creative it often leads me on a path to nowhere.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Runaway New York has been a great way to give. We’ve done a t-shirt release where all profits went to an El Paso, Texas-based organization, Annunciation House. It’s a volunteer organization that offers hospitality to migrants, immigrants, and refugees. We have also collaborated with New York-based artist Onaje Grant-Simmonds on a t-shirt where all of the profits went to the Innocence Project, an organization that exonerates the wrongly convicted by utilizing DNA tests. These releases feel rewarding because they create a different kind of purpose outside of traditional fashion.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote that I have recently heard from a friend that has stuck with me is “Life isn’t short, you just aren’t doing enough.” To me, this quote means that you should continue pursuing what makes you happy and try a lot of things because that is the only way to learn what you like and what you dislike. An experience that sticks out to me is when I first decided I wanted to create a candle for Runaway New York, but would doubt myself on executing the idea because I didn’t know anything about making candles. Through trial and error and meeting people, I was able to figure out a way to bring this idea to life which is the fragrance Before Noon on our site runawaynewyork.com.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I am excited to see how fashion will translate through other mediums, I am looking forward to seeing more lifestyle brands that push the boundaries beyond just clothing. I feel that the fashion industry has become more open to divergence.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Runaway New York is still very new, but the first thing I would say is needed to succeed in the fashion industry is to spend time developing a brand and name you believe in. The name of your organization should be an extension of your work and even of yourself. I came up with the name Runaway New York based on a feeling of wanting to create a brand that could represent my affinity for New York City and the moments I’ve experienced. The second thing I would say is crucial to success is research. The internet has somewhat democratized the fashion industry. You can research by reading about different processes and materials that were once trade secrets and are now readily available online. The third thing I would say is look for role models. Many of the biggest brands in the world were started by one person, I would recommend looking into their journeys. Four, ask as many questions as you can to whoever will listen and especially to those you admire. Last, I would recommend creating a community. A community that you would be proud to be a part of.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I believe that the best way the fashion industry can improve itself is to continue the transition into using eco-friendly materials because of how much clothing is wasted every year. I believe that is the future of fashion. It is an ideal and a movement I would like to integrate into future Runaway releases.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe change happens locally, as Runaway New York continues to grow I would like to find ways I can help out the city I’m from. I feel that movements that focus on their local communities are the most effective because you can hone in on a specific environment.

