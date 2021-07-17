Jaffer Hussain of Homes to Harmony: “Good contractors are key”

Good contractors are key. Your project lives and dies on contractors. If you have good contractor you have less problems, the less problems you have the less time you will spend and the less time you spend the less money you will spend. Contractors need to be a part of your family if you want to succeed. You need to take care of them and they will take care of you. If you make money then they should make money too. With that philosophy you will see that everybody will be successful.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaffer Hussain.

Jaffer Hussain is a seasoned real estate investor, entrepreneur, and IT professional and philanthropist. He has over 20 years of experience with anything and everything in real estate. He is a managing partner in several different real estate related businesses one of which is associated with FLIPPING!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I watched my dad work for the same company for over 25 years and at the end of the day, they let him go. Fortunately, my dad was a smart man and made sound financial decisions which allowed him to sustain the loss of a job. However, the fact that a company would do something like that to someone who had dedicated their entire professional career with them made me realize that I could not depend on a job to provide for my family. I started searching for an alternative and everywhere I turned I found that real estate made the most sense for me. The more I learned about real estate the more I realized that it’s one of the best ways to not only attain financial freedom but to also establish something that I can pass down to my kids and perhaps generations below, depending on when I decide to stop. And I don’t plan on stopping!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I always hearken back to our ‘beginnings’ as a newly formed business figuring out the best path forward for us to gain financial independence. Those were interesting times! Our “office” was the local Panera Bread (where we met from 6–8am on Sundays) trying to come up with creative business ideas. They ranged anywhere from Trucking to Farming to Banquet Halls, and even owning our own resort! Our mentality was that anything is possible as long as we had focus and pulled the right resources to gain sound advice. Our funnest moments came from the many road trips we took to different parts of the country to try and capitalize on business opportunities. Although we learned a great deal about the inner-workings of starting a business, all roads lead us to real estate investment. All of our strengths and passions fit each aspect of running a long term real estate business. At the end of the day, we learned that following your passion will lead to success. And that’s where we find ourselves today!

Working in the corporate world has been one of the biggest learning experiences in my life. I learned how I DON’T want to run my business. In my view, the corporate world is toxic, stressful and harmful. At least for me! After just a year of working I started getting anxious, bored and absolutely miserable working for someone else. I realized there is no way I could do what my dad did and work for someone else for the rest of my life. I’m making money for a company in a corporate culture that says they care about their customers and employees. But actions speak louder than words. My father getting laid off after 25 years of service is proof of that. Companies don’t have relationships with you, you are just a dollar figure for them. That isn’t necessarily a knock on them, it’s just the nature of the corporate world — all about the bottom line. I wasn’t about to work for my entire life only to fall victim to the ‘bottom line’. I wanted to leave something for my kids and I never wanted money to be an obstacle for my family’s happiness and welfare. Real estate was the only thing that made sense to me. I’ve always found it difficult to understand how everybody else can’t see this, but at the end of the day this is the path for me and I’ve grown so much by associating myself with real estate. I’ve met some very smart and successful people and changed the entire outlook of my life. The lesson I learned from corporate world is that you could make a lot of money doing something you don’t like but you are selling yourself short. If you don’t like what you are doing you aren’t maximizing your potential. You have got to find your passion and you have to do it with integrity and you will likely end up making a lot more money and even if you don’t you will be completely satisfied. For me, that’s real estate and if you ask me it doesn’t make sense to me how that’s not the answer for everybody else!

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just jump right in. Everything can be fixed later.” I grew up in a very conservative atmosphere and was taught to be cautious and think twice about everything you do. That is absolutely the worst advice for someone in real estate. While you spend time deliberating, someone else will snatch a potentially amazing deal away from you. Now, I’m not saying to be reckless, but run your numbers and pounce. Don’t second guess yourself. Act with confidence. Do what you know and prepare to learn what you don’t, hands on and on the job. I know it’s easier said than done but I refrained from making a move for several years because I was scared of the worst case scenario. One day I saw a property and although I was nervous to make an offer, I just decided to “jump in”. Before I knew it, my offer got accepted. Even still my fearful side wanted to cancel the transaction, but I reminded myself that I’m not going to go anywhere without taking a risk.

I took that deal with a partner which helped for moral support. I suffered and made mistakes, but learned a lot in the process. I sold the home and made 40k dollars on my first deal. I took a step back and looked at the whole project and realized that it was actually pretty easy. Sure I ran into some issues but at the end of the day I did make 40k dollars. In fact, I must have spent a total of 20 hours of my time to make the 40k dollars. Ain’t no job paying me 2,000 dollars per hour! Since then I’ve never looked back. I just tell myself to lock in the deal first, the details can be ironed out later.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m currently in the process buying 3 properties while also closing a sale on a property sale that I just completed. It’s all about helping people and I’m proud to say that these 4 transactions will help many people. First, it helped the seller because their home was in terrible condition and yet they were in a situation where they needed to sell quick, which we helped resolve. Secondly, it helps those who work on my project. If I make money I make sure that those who work with me make money. It’s not always about squeezing every penny you can. This will range from carpenters, painters, landscapers, agents, lawyers, electricians, plumbers, roofers, investors, neighbors, and every professional community that I touch. Thirdly, this will help buyers find a home that is updated with quality materials and workmanship that’s in move-in condition and ready to be enjoyed. Last but not least, it helps US and our families to end up with large profits on lucrative deals.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company stands out from the rest because for us, it’s not just about the money, it’s about people. We are an altruistic company in the business of solving problems for people and not necessarily just buying and selling homes. At the end of the day we want everybody to be happy, including the sellers. We don’t look to “steal” a deal. We talk to sellers and understand their unique circumstances so we can provide any and every option for them. At times, this may translate to it not being the best option for us — and we can live with that. Our specialty is that once we understand the seller’s problem, we can come up with very creative ways to solve them — ways that most people may not even consider.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is no ONE person, rather there are many folks. There is so much to learn that I’ve taken tips, tricks, and techniques from many folks. Finding someone who knows more than you and has done more than you is absolutely key to success. It’s hands on education that really has value. Most recently I connected with a mentor who has helped change my view on how I want to do business as a real estate investor. He has opened up new opportunities and techniques that I never even considered. At the end of the day everybody is doing the same thing but in different ways. By working with multiple mentors, I’ve learned many things that I can put together to establish my own approach. Depending on the situation, I now have several directions to choose from which enables me to make that deal successful, whereas 10 years ago I might have let the deal go because I lacked the skillset or knowledge to be able to make it work.

If you want to succeed you need to seek constant help to continue your growth journey. If you don’t ask for help you will not remain in the game for long!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Have no fear. Flipping and real estate investing can be scary when you start out, as you are dealing with thousands and thousands of dollars. If I never got past my fear I would have never built my business to where it is today. I’d still be stuck with the same life I had 10 years ago. When pursuing my first deal, I was scared as hell but pushed past the fear, made 40k and learned that it was not as hard as I thought it was. In fact, it was a blast. Fear is the biggest obstacle to your success. Visualize your accomplishments and act with a positive attitude. I’m a firm believer in visualizing your success and acting towards attaining it. Don’t just talk…MOVE. In my first deal, I didn’t know all the ins and outs of flipping. I had to figure it out each step of the way. I learned that I needed to make decisions and solve problems on the fly. Things may happen along the way against your favor, but you need to act quickly and have a positive attitude while doing so. Your attitude has a direct impact on your project. Consistency. Flipping is an acquired skill and it’s going to take time for you to develop this skill. While it’s not hard to do, you will go through a learning curve and you need to stay consistent. Don’t expect to strike gold out of the gates. As with anything else it’s going to take time for you to start flipping at a rate that makes you happy. You will have to get familiar with rejection from sellers. You may get 20, 30 or more offers rejected before you strike a deal. That’s all a part of the game and you cannot get discouraged. Know you numbers and keep making offers. Eventually you will strike a deal and you will start tightening up your numbers. As you get more familiar with your numbers you can get increasingly aggressive on your offers and before you know it you will start getting deals left and right. Stay the course and don’t compromise on your numbers.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Real Estate is an absolute art. You take a home that’s in shambles and make it beautiful. The process of buying the home and working through the problems to make it beautiful and then to step back and see the before/after pictures is just an amazing feeling. To know that you had a part in making that home the way it is for another family to enjoy is an indescribable feeling. One of the easiest ways to make the most amount of money with the least amount of effort in terms of time. I spent about 20 hours of my time on my first deal and made 40k. I made 2,000 dollars/hr on that deal. Tell me where in the world are you going to get paid 2000 dollars/hr outside of being a movie star or athlete or some rare or outrageous job? And the kick is…anybody can do this! I get a chance to help so many people — from the sellers, agents, contractors, villages, neighbors, buyers and the list goes on and on. Real estate touches so many people. I’ve been able to help the sick and elderly sell their homes without having to worry about emptying it or dealing with all the troubles that come with selling a home. I’ve been able to put food on families tables by giving people work, I’ve helped neighbors with issues they have had because the owners of the home that I bought didn’t care for their home properly and it impacted their own home in a negative way. I’ve worked with villages to give back to the community and developed areas that I’ve invested in. There is so much that can be done with real estate its just absolutely ridiculous!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Concern:

Bad contractors. These guys can put flippers in an extremely bad situation that can cost them extreme amounts of money and stress. If you can’t recognize these guys you will be in a world of trouble and it’s not going to make your real estate investing a good experience. But over time, you will be able to discern the good ones from the bad ones and build relationships with those whom you trust. It just takes a bit of time.

Reform:

Establish a culture of respect and integrity. Collaborate with other investors. There are enough good people out there where you can work with people that come recommended to you by other investors. Slowly and gradually build up your network of folks based off referrals. If another investor asks for help, help them. We need to treat fellow investors as family and all the folks that work with you as family. It’s about relationships and if you have a great relationship with people, they will organically help each other out from their own free will.

2. Concern:

Bad investors. For the most part investors look out for one another and are very helpful. There are several investors, however, who try to make the quickest buck and aren’t to bothered by dumping bad properties off to other investors, especially new investors.

Reform:

Again, if you develop a solid network you will be protected from this. Most bad investors won’t last long. They will make a few bucks by hurting a few folks but won’t be in the game for the long run. If you are connected to a strong network, you will find good investors. Network and talk to people and connect with the largest group that you can possibly connect to. The larger the group the less likely you will get hurt.

3. Concern:

Villages and municipalities being unfriendly with investors. Because of investor cutting corners, villages and municipalities are taking an extreme approach and making it difficult for investors to flip without jumping through hoops with village processes. Villages increasingly demand requirements that may not be necessary and that cost time and money.

Reform:

Investors need to make it a point to work with the villages. Stop trying to go behind their backs to save a few bucks. Sure, it’s more expensive and slightly more challenging to work with them, but that’s because we as investors try to work around the system and not with the system. The more we go around the system the harder it will get for us. Villages are at the end of the day trying to ensure safety, and as investors we want to complete our job in a safe manner so that families may benefit. Saving a few thousand bucks and causing injury or death because you went around the system is not worth any amount of money.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

It’s really simple. Don’t look at Real estate from the lens of making money. It’s about solving problems. If you can solve problems you can be successful in real estate and you will be loved by everybody — sellers, buyers, contractors, agents, villages. If you can learn the art of solving problems you will succeed and thrive and you will have a wonderful work culture.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Good contractors are key. Your project lives and dies on contractors. If you have good contractor you have less problems, the less problems you have the less time you will spend and the less time you spend the less money you will spend. Contractors need to be a part of your family if you want to succeed. You need to take care of them and they will take care of you. If you make money then they should make money too. With that philosophy you will see that everybody will be successful. Find a partner or partners. Everything becomes so much easier when you have a partner. The risk and the reward is split as well as the workload. By having a partner you will eliminate your fears and be much more aggressive with your strategy which translates into more business. You may be taking a smaller piece of the pie but you will have pie more often. Caution, be careful that you select the right partners. If you aren’t on the same page this can be a disaster. I am fortunate to have three partners who are all aligned with our approach — the risk is spread, and because of this we’re able to enter any situation with ‘fun’ rather than ‘fear’. MONEY is everywhere. If you can’t find money for your rehab projects then you aren’t looking in the right place. Again, money is literally everywhere, you just need to look for it. You would be surprised at how many people are sitting on thousands and thousands of dollars in the bank and don’t know what to do with it. Instead of sitting in the bank accumulating a measly 1–2% in growth, offer to make them some real money by investing it with you. I simply asked friends and relatives and I showed them I know what I’m talking about and offered them a return on their investment. Before I knew it, I raised 200k dollars just by talking to people I know. Mentors are an absolute MUST. Without the right knowledge you cannot succeed. Real estate is not something you can do without knowledge, or you will fail. You need to find people who know more than you and who have done more than you. Investors are very open to teach what they know, so don’t be afraid to ask. I paid for mentorship and I don’t regret it because it accelerated my progress. I also realized that there are a lot of folks that share their knowledge for free. That brings me to point number 5 Build a network and talk about your business — It’s all about relationships. Whenever you meet someone, save their number, add some notes and tell them what you do. If you need to get a notebook and do it manually JUST DO IT. You would be surprised at how someone you met 6 months ago may be able to help you with your project or business or even teach you a new strategy on how to do things. Remember, it’s not all about taking, as you build your network help others as well. You will gradually build such a big network that you will have many folks to help you and it will drive even more business to you. I’ve given my card to people and they have called me 6 months later with a deal that they want to give me.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The biggest mistakes have to do with falling in love with a property and doing your rehab the way that you want it as opposed to how it should be done to maximize profits. The thing is that what you like may not be what is the trend. It may be great for your situation, but remember, you’re rehabbing a home for someone else. Your lens needs to be aligned with the masses. And never fall in love with a property. If the numbers don’t make sense, don’t force yourself into the deal just because you love something or everything about the property. Remember, you are flipping the property, not living in it. Stay up to date with the trends, put your own likes and dislikes aside and rehab for the buyer. Be objective!

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Decide what the least amount of money you are willing to make on a flip and stick to it. Focus on the facts. Don’t look at the house, look at the numbers. What are you buying for? How much do you need to put in to rehab? What can you sell it for? What are the unknowns that you need to consider? Don’t forget holding costs in your calculations. At the end of the day if the numbers work the project will work. Are you making the minimum amount you want to make? If not, don’t change the minimum amount and move on, if you are then take it and GO!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s about service and solving problems. I want all real estate investors to build a core network, use that network to develop other people and help them stand on their own feet and then expand that network even more. I want this to be a continuous cycle were people with special skills uplift and train people in need of skills and grow the people around them. Imagine, you start with a partner and one contractor; your partner mentors three people and you mentor three people and your contractor mentors three people. You just went from three people to twelve people and you didn’t really even do anything fancy or difficult. Now multiply that again. At the end of the day it started with you and 1,2,3,4 or 5 years from now you would have built a network of hundreds and hundreds of people enabling folks to establish their own businesses and develop their own families and communities. You may end up helping millions and millions of people. In the process, you made money and all the people that came after you also made money. Now that is a movement. Think of it this way: you aren’t flipping homes anymore, you are flipping people’s lives.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.