Jae Joseph: “Resilience”

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jae Joseph.

Jaé Joseph is the founder of the Black Apothecary Office (BAO). He is also a cultural producer and entrepreneur, working in visual arts, film, and multidisciplinary platforms. He connects the traditional and experimental art worlds through art advising, brand collaboration, events and strategic communication.

Joseph has been recognized by the Ford Foundation, American Express Minority Corporate Counsel and the Parsons School of Design | The New School.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I identify as West Indian American, I grew up in the midwestern part of the US. My grandfather, Brennen Joseph who raised me as his own, came to the US and brought his family with little resources and set out to build a life for himself. My grandmother’s family comes from a long lineage of Christian churches, bishops and ministers. I was reared by a beautiful and resilient collective of people, my grandparents, my mother, aunts and uncles, community leaders, and church family. My mother and father were unmarried so the aforementioned tribe stood proxy in many areas that I never even felt a deficit in love or affection. There was always this shared generational consciousness to operate as a village.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Grieving is natural. No person is immune to loss or tragedy — Oprah,

She says she still feels a connection to Maya Angelou. “I always tell people when somebody who’s loved you on earth is gone, it’s natural to grieve. But you can also leave just a little clearing for the spirit of them to abide with the spirit of you, to give you strength,”

It was always intentional for me to establish an effective relationship with my forebears. In the process of healing I discovered how emotional genealogy could become the way for me to connect head with heart. A learning of how my ancestral pathway could benefit me.

Every living thing has origins and ancestors. We are all part of a chain of life. We owe our existence to those who came before us. Simply put, if they hadn’t lived, we would have no life. And yet, most people ignore their antecedents, and have no knowledge of what and who preceded them. A tree cannot ignore its roots, or it will get no nourishment. The same is true for us. We can be nurtured by our roots, even if they aren’t healthy. They may have been toxic, but they also endowed us with intelligence talents, and positive attributes. We can honor those who came before us, and what they endured so we could have life. It is possible to make sense of the dysfunction in our families, by understanding where they originated and how they were handed down. And by understanding, we can decide not to pass the dysfunction on, and to change our family behavior patterns. And we can get relief from the rootlessness so many of us feel. Finding out where we come from can give roots, solidity, and meaning to our lives. It can also help us to solve the mystery of who we really are.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience, Drive and Self-reliance are three qualities that attribute to my progression.

Not a single person is handed victories 100% of the time. Some of the most successful people in the world are the ones who have failed the most. On the path to success, you will inevitably find failures. You can let them paralyze you, or you can look at them as an opportunity to shift what you do next time.

Resilience will help you keep going through difficult times and help you bounce back when people try to push you down.When we lack resiliency, we run from our problems, avoid admitting mistakes, and shy away from growth. This robs us of chances to develop into someone truly amazing.

Drive is what you need to be willing to work hard to get to the top of any ladder. That goes without question. You need that drive to remain disciplined when the going gets tough. You need to understand your “why.” Why are you striving to accomplish this goal? What are you going to gain from it? The clearer you can be on why you are doing something, the more driven you will remain through the difficult and challenging times that you’ll inevitably face on your journey.

Self-reliability is something I am constantly practicing. You can depend on yourself. How many times have you told yourself that you’re going to get something done on a particular day, or in a week, or in a month, only to either forget about it or push it off until a later date. Have the strength to shoulder these responsibilities and then hold yourself accountable.

You need to be able to remain accountable when it comes to your goals and values. Understanding where your strengths and weaknesses are and acting accordingly is a great way to start living a successful life.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

When we experience a loss we are often focused on the tangible “things” we lose — the person, the house, the job, the relationship, etc. That’s, of course, a huge part of grief. But there is this other part of grief that we are often less aware of. It is the secondary losses that happen like dominoes falling, creating far more to cope with than just the primary loss.

Backstory: Six months before the pandemic I lose my father as well as an intimate relationship of 3 years all at the same time. Needless to say, my world flipped upside down and I felt that I no longer had access to any moral compass to lead me where to go or even who I was anymore.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I feared the loss of spiritual and emotional identity. Though this can be harder to label, our outlook or perspective on the world can be deeply connected to our identity and it can also be shaken by a trauma or loss. Whether it is the belief that the world is a fair and just place, a general optimistic perspective, being a ‘happy person, or a feeling that the world is predictable or safe, our lens through which we see the world has a deep impact on our identity. A significant death or trauma can shake these assumptive beliefs about the world, leaving people sometimes feeling more negative, jaded, pessimistic, or unable to engage with other people or activities the way they used to. I didn’t want this to result in an identity change or loss that felt too difficult to reconcile and eventually witness myself spirally down. We have this idea of what life is supposed to look like, although when viewing it through the lens of loss, the first thing to keep in mind is your identity will never be what it was before the loss. Like so many things in grief, trying to go back to how things were before the loss just isn’t possible. Part of regaining a sense of self after the loss is accepting that identity is going to be different than it was before.

How did you react in the short term?

I resorted to emotional stonewalling. I held a persistent avoidance to communicate my feelings or emotions for quite some time, and particularly in the presence of my closest of kin. I avoided tough conversations, tears and confrontation, slowly drifting into a state of depression.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Grief develops differently for everyone, so there isn’t one correct or proper way to grieve. There is also no specific timeline for grieving, and some people experience grief in waves or intermittent periods of strong emotion instead of as a straightforward process that moves smoothly from one phase to the next. Journaling became a practice for me, I was able to record my grief , frustration and confusion, and then acknowledge my progression along the way.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

One significant healing point for me was the embrace of my mother and her physical presence was sort of angelic like during the time of putting my father to rest. It was as if she held this assurance that I was safe and looked after, as my heart and head went back to a form of adolescence. From there I drew to close to what I knew best, family.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

There was a time when I thought I couldn’t change my attitude. I viewed myself as the victim of mysterious forces that shaped my emotional state. It never occurred to me that I could shift it — almost instantly.

Ultimately I had to change the language in my head about myself. The idea of how I view myself or even how others thought of me. Our words are more important than we think. They reflect our thinking. But they sometimes influence our thinking as well. Words have tremendous power.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Again, this goes back to the structure of my family. It’s in their dna!

They provided concrete support and assistance, not comfort.

Knowing that they couldn’t relieve me from my pain they showed genuine care and compassion demonstrating the desire to assist me in moving through hurt and loss. They followed my cues, offered me grace where needed and thus brought my soul back to life.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

This loss sincerely brought me to my knees, I knew this time I had to do something differently than times before. I decided to practice forgiveness, eradicating things in my life that no longer served a purpose for me. There was this surge to begin investing in myself and nurturing the hidden desires, dreams and goals that I may not have been courageous enough to before.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Joy and pain sometimes coexist. Even in this we must learn to be present.

The most important lesson that we can learn from the death of a loved one, is that life does go on. At first, when somebody we love deeply has to leave us, it may seem as though the world has come to a complete standstill. You know that life as you knew it will never be the same.

When we lose somebody we love, life never will be the same. But it is important that you know that it can still continue. And in this one-off opportunity that is your life, you need to remember that why you are still here you need to be living your life to its fullest.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Resilience, Drive, Self-reliability, Practice, Self-care

Resilience- Keep moving, even if you start out slow, continue to move. Drive- Go towards your goals, not one set back can stop you from reaching them. Self-Reliability- Be proactive about your life, depend on yourself for what you wish and desire for your own life. Practice- Implement a routine, physical exercise, journaling, gardening, seek discipline in areas of your life that need attention. Self-care- Prioritize your mental and emotional health, it will add years to your life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I always say that compassion should be the salt of the earth. If we could honor this and allow it to anyone we see the world through a different lens.

Although I’ve been in her company a few times. I am always in awe of her consistent ability to disarm even the people closest to her. Oprah Winfrey, she is the ideal person of interest for me.

So resilient, with an incredible drive and has turned every stone that life has thrown at her.

