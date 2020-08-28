Jade Patteri: “Be true to yourself”

Be in it for a bigger purpose than yourself. Have a cause and create your voice, whatever it may be for. I’ve heard countless people say I “want to be famous” or “I can’t wait to have fame” and to me that’s completely misunderstanding the whole point of going into the arts. I’ve always wanted to be an influence and create change in the way I knew how! So having a purpose for is big for me and I really hope that for whoever reading this really thinks again why they’re going into this industry. Go into it for a bigger purpose than receiving validation from others.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jade Patteri.

Shortly after graduating from High School, Jade was honored to film Prom: The Musical directed by Ryan Murphy, Choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman. Previously, she was seen as Olivia in Twelfth Night with Actors Co-op and was chosen last year by the JRAYS (John Raitt Awards) to represent Southern California in NYC at the Broadway Artist Alliance and won Artist of the Year for the National Youth Arts Awards. Other award-winning roles: Marion: The Music Man, Cinderella: Cinderella, Annie Sullivan: Miracle Worker, Millie: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jennie Mae: The Diviners (All earning her NYA Awards for Best Lead Actress), Mrs. Banks: Mary Poppins (NYA Nomination for Best Supporting Actress), Diane: Human Comedy (CETA Best Supporting Actress). As a singer/songwriter, Jade recently released her first EP Unity, with two songs being released as music videos: Invisible and the title track, Unity. Jade has 7 new singles being released over the remainder of 2020 — stay tuned! As a dancer, Jade has worked with Jordan Fisher, Olivia Holt, Criscilla Anderson and performed at Disneyland and Knottsberry Farm. For more information go to Jadepatteri.com.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/ea169fa7688eae52b2a1877448bd4de3

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Hi! Thank you so much for having me! I’ve been singing, dancing and acting from the time I learned how to walk! My parents were both in the industry so I grew up backstage at my dad’s shows, taking dance classes from my mom and doing so much backyard karaoke that our neighbors threatened to move! Through all of these experiences the thing that really inspired me the most was seeing just how much a story could bring joy and/or shed light on the human condition. Observing my parents successfully touch someone with a smile, a laugh, a tear or just “feel something” was the reason that I fell in love with the arts and why I strive to be a part of this “tapestry of hope!”

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

The amazing thing about music is that it has the ability to move people in different ways. I was humbled to have one of my songs influence one of Canada’s top choreographers, Chantal Dauphinais. She choreographed a dance to my most popular single “Invisible” and then introduced me via FaceTime to her class of young contemporary dancers who shared with me how much the lyrics touched them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

On top of the release of my EP “Unity” and new music video “Invisible” now playing on my VEVO Youtube channel, I have another video for my title track “Unity” featuring Paul Toweh that I cannot wait to share! I wrote this song to be a hopeful voice of influence in response to the cultural, racial and political divides that propagate the injustice and hate that permeates our current society. This song and video is about bringing people together despite their differences in Unity. Go to chooseunity.love to make a difference. Aside from “Unity” I have a lot more original music that will be released shortly! I am also working on a couple collaborations with some up and coming artists that I’m very excited about!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

One of my favorite interactions was when I worked with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman in “The Prom” the movie musical! They have been two of my biggest inspirations for as long as I can remember and being able to work with them and observe their tremendous work ethic was truly such a blessing! On the first day, I was signing into rehearsal and I heard this familiar, friendly voice say well good mood morning…and I looked up to see Nicole Kidman smiling at me! She was so sweet and such a hardworking actress! Later that same day, I was helping James Corden try to remember his dance move of course he made every moment a laugh!

When I was playing Olivia in Twelfth Night I was beyond fortunate to have one on one sessions with Diane Venora, the only woman to play Hamlet on Broadway. Her knowledge and education of Shakespeare was so expansive and helpful that she brought my character to life in ways that I would not have known otherwise by every detail and breathe of the text.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

There are various artists that have inspired me in the industry. I grew up in a family of fun, wit and verbal gymnastics so humor is an imperative for me. In 4th grade I did a 5 minute stand-up routine as Bob Hope — I loved his jokes “I grew up with six brothers — that’s how I learned how to dance — waiting for the bathroom.” The Carol Burnett show was another staple for laughter and creativity; after her show we would go in the backyard and create skits — musicals — and commercials. I have to say that my dad was an inspiration — I used to live back stage and watch him perform all the time. When I was ten I did Carousel with him at the Reprise! theater ( Jason Alexander was the artistic director) and in the last scene Billy Bigelow (my dad) is supposed to be invisible to everyone on the stage, and the director would constantly have to remind me to stop looking at my dad. Lastly Barbara Streisand has always been an inspiration because she helped me to realize that it is possible to do it all — have a music career and a career on the stage and in front of and behind the camera.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My hope is always to simply live in my gifting, to create with purpose and to love despite what others think. As artists, we are born to create and each one of us has a unique voice within our gifts. I believe that when we are true to that voice and not to what we think others want to that voice to be, then we will be heard. I have and will always continue to influence others to be an advocate of change. I am extremely passionate about Slavery of any kind and have therefore partnered with the International Justice Mission to stop International Slavery. I encourage everyone to become a freedom partner — visit ijm.org for more information on how to be an advocate for change.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My recent music video to the title EP track “Unity” has a postscript to visit chooseunity.love for more information on how you can be an advocate of unity.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Follow your voice and don’t be concerned about what other’s think about you, rather be concerned about what you think about others. Keep pushing, keep working, keep striving for excellence and sharing love in all that you do. Remember that a no does not mean that you’re done and that this is the end for you. A no is motivation to obtain the yes that will ultimately change your entire career and always remember that if you believe in yourself and show up to the party with confidence others will notice and follow!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

First and for most art is subjective so therefore everyone has a different opinion. Don’t let anyone determine the validity of your art. Writing is something very personal to me and I had to learn to stop trying to receive others approval but learn to only need my own and write what I really wanted to share…not what everyone else wanted me to!

Be true to yourself. Do what makes you comfortable. Theres no reason to compromise yourself to get somewhere. Get somewhere because of what you want to be known for. This industry can be extremely competitive and often times people will compromise themselves just to “make it.” Be true to who you are and the right doors will open up.

Don’t be lazy. Its easy when you have talent to ride on your ability to, act and look the part. However, people that work hard get farther than those who expect everything to be given to them. I have talked to quite a few casting directors/directors/producers who have all said they enjoy working with good people. They told me that being hard to manage or lazy is just not going to cut it in the long run. So I myself strive to be as hardworking and genuine to my character as I can be…and I would encourage others to do the same!

Be in it for a bigger purpose than yourself. Have a cause and create your voice, whatever it may be for. I’ve heard countless people say I “want to be famous” or “I can’t wait to have fame” and to me that’s completely misunderstanding the whole point of going into the arts. I’ve always wanted to be an influence and create change in the way I knew how! So having a purpose for is big for me and I really hope that for whoever reading this really thinks again why they’re going into this industry. Go into it for a bigger purpose than receiving validation from others.

Connections are key. People enjoy working with genuine, hardworking and driven individuals so remember to be yourself and don’t be afraid to make new connections. There has been many occasions where I have met people or friends of people that ended up recommending me for jobs or needing my help in someway. You never know who you’ll end up meeting … whether it be at an event, a restaurant, a park and honestly just anywhere. So! remember to always treat people the way you would like to be treated and people will notice and they might even want to work with you!

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Alessia Cara would be someone I would love to have a private breakfast with! Her ability to communicate a message through her lyrics and inspire others is truly exceptional. She continues to impress me with each new song she releases and her creativity and unique look that sets her apart!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on all social media platforms!

Instagram @jadepatteri

Twitter- @jadepatteri

Facebook — @jadepatteri

YouTube- @jadepatteri

Tik Tok- @jadepatteri

Website — jadepatteri.com