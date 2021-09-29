Jaculin H. Jones: “Stand on the word of God and don’t let anything else in”

Declare yourself a winner

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaculin H. Jones.

The after-life of an Aortic Dissection and Triple Negative Breast Cancer survivor is nothing short of amazing. Jaculin H. Jones shares her inspiring journey from tragedy to triumph. Surviving cancer was a matter of her will and she willed herself to live.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

One can only imagine what life was like growing up in a family of 10 children. I was the ninth youngest and while we experienced our own family dysfunction, in retrospect it was the best way to be raised. There was never a dull moment. I was quite an athlete, but my true gifts were singing and acting. I carried these talents into college and continued the same when I moved from New Jersey to Maryland as a new bride. Together my husband and I had two children. Our lives became their lives, which kept us quite busy. My career was in healthcare and the experience I garnered was needed to help me navigate through the life-threatening conditions that plagued my body. I’m so blessed to be alive and present in the world to share my story.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life lesson quote is, “You can make it!” While this may sound cliché, I can now say without reservation one can make it. After the Aortic Dissection, I never thought that 15 months later I would be diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. There I was wondering how this could have happened. I had a choice to make and I chose to believe. If I survived what should have killed me, then I was going to make it through this.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I began experiencing unexpected ringing in my ears shortly after the aortic dissection repair. Recovering from such a traumatic experience, I could only attribute the change to my aorta. After following up with the vascular surgeon and to my relief it was not related, I was advised to see an ENT (ear, nose and throat) physician. Upon scheduling the appointment, I was informed that it was also time for my routine mammogram. I had no concerns and felt no lumps, so I didn’t think twice about getting the exam. After receiving the mammogram, I received a call requesting that I return for a follow-up mammogram. It wasn’t the first time I had to repeat a mammogram, so I still had no worries. Two weeks later I had the mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy all on the same day. A few days later I received a call from the radiologist advising that cancer was found in my right breast. It was Ductal Carcinoma. At that moment, I felt a three second sting in the pit of my stomach. Then I asked, “What Next?”

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The threat of death is always scary when you’re not ready. There were three things that were the scariest parts of this event. Upon learning that Triple Negative Breast Cancer was one the most aggressive forms of breast cancer and that chemotherapy and radiation would be the most effective form of treatment instantly caused a level of anxiety. Then I had to make the decision to have either a mastectomy or lumpectomy. I felt like a part of my femininity was being stripped away. After careful consideration, I elected to have the lumpectomy.

What became scary was the two lumps found in my breast following surgery, which were not there prior to having my routine mammogram. I later learned that they were called oil cyst which can occur as a result of the surgery. Every year I get my mammogram and have to settle my mind to win because I can still fill one remaining lump. But, its also a reminder that I made it through such a dark time.

How did you react in the short term?

In the short term, I had to remember that I had history with God. If He took me through the Aortic dissection and the associated cutting edge surgery, I could depend on Him to take me through the cancer diagnosis.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

The dust from a cancer diagnosis never settles. That’s the truth, but my resolve was to win. I had to level set my mind. I took the liberty to watch television program while completing my warm-up before working out. This was right after meeting with my team of physicians who discussed the course of treatment. As I surfed across the television, I stopped at a Christian program where I read this message across the bottom of the screen. “Stand on the word of God and don’t let anything else in.” Those words became my daily bread. Emotionally and spiritually I had to read and believe God’s word. I used exercise, yoga and healthy eating as a driving force to help me physically. My goal was to keep moving.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so grateful for my husband who I honor and respect. Family, church family and friends were right by my side. My daughter; was second to none. She spoke life into me while undergoing chemotherapy treatment as my hair began to fall out. When I looked into the faces of my family and knowing they were rooting for me, I had to make it through this event. Deborah, a co-worker who I met just two months prior to the diagnosis was very instrumental. It was as if God sent her just for me. She helped me understand and prepared me for what to expect because she was also a breast cancer survivor. She spared no get through this.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

I make it very clear that this is not “my” cancer. I acknowledge the reality that this happened to me, but its not for me to own. But, if cancer had a message it would be, “I should have never tried it!”

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

What I learned about myself is that I’m stronger than I think. My world was turned upside down and I could have given up, but cancer taught me how to better persevere. A cancer diagnosis gave me a greater heart of compassion. Cancer taught me to never give up and to extend the same hope for someone else. I can now speak what I have experienced. I had someone close to me die from breast cancer and it hurt me deeply, but because I’m still here, I can tell anyone else that they can make it.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

Since the cancer diagnosis, I’ve written an abbreviated memoir called, “And It Is So: The Power of His Promise.” Writing was the only way I could articulate this journey. My desire is to share how awesome this journey has been in hopes of encouraging others to believe. I also released two solo singles called, “Urgency” and “Thank You for the Good Life.” The cancer diagnosis gave me the courage to release songs I had written some time ago. Oh, the audacity of a cancer survivor!

In November 2020, I began a Youtube channel called, “Promise In Me Unleashed.” By sharing stories from ordinary people doing extraordinary things, I believe others will be encouraged to live out their God given-purpose.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that cancer can only be in remission, but not cured. Another myth is use of other alternative and effective treatments outside of chemotherapy and radiation. Research is happening, but the implementation of other treatments has been slower in the mainstream medical community. I’m not insinuating that man-made medicines don’t work, but less attention being paid to natural cures than to medicines that ravish the body while attempting to cure it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Declare yourself a winner Collaborate with a team of physicians to determine the best course of treatment. Also include your family on the decision making. Ultimately you make the final decisions. Reach out to networks of support like Susan G. Komen, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), American Cancer Society, churches, other organizations, family and friend. Eat well, rest well and exercise. Stand on the word of God and don’t let anything else in.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

The “STAND” Movement. Stand Tall and Never Doubt.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Viola Davis is the one person I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch. As a lover of the arts, I’m always impressed and wonder what goes through her mind as she owns and brings to life every character she plays. I believe her off screen life impacts her on screen performances. She also has a spirit of compassion as observed through her philanthropic work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.jaculinhjones.com

FB: Jaculin Jones

Instagram: JaculinHJones

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!