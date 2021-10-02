Jacqueline J. Holness: “Celebrate along the way”

Celebrate along the way. There is a temptation to say, “What’s next?” Yes, you should be planning for what you will do next, but you should also take time to celebrate all of the victories along the way. Every time I receive a positive review, I savor it because that reader didn’t have to take the time to read your book AND review it. And that is a victory!

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jacqueline J. Holness.

Jacqueline J. Holness is a seasoned journalist with 15 years writing and working for an assortment of newspapers, magazines and websites including Upscale, Christianity Today, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, UrbanFaith.com and her own blog After the Altar Call. In 2012 Written Magazine recognized her as an Emerging Writer for her debut novel Destination Wedding. In 2012 and 2013, she won an Atlanta Association of Black Journalists award for her business reporting with Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine.

Jacqueline has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism from the University of Georgia and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. She resides in the Atlanta, GA area with her husband and currently serves as a correspondent for Courthouse News Service, an online, national news service for attorneys.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

When I was in my early 20s, I was driving in my neighborhood and spotted a van from The Source magazine. I chased down the van in order to pitch a story to the driver. Unfortunately, I did not get a byline in the magazine, but I did become friends with the van driver. The van driver, who wore an ankle bracelet because he was on probation, was a very interesting person to say the least. LOL

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that, that other aspiring writers can learn from?

My biggest challenge was landing a traditional book deal which I tried to for a few years before I ultimately self-published Destination Wedding. It was only after I self-published the print and e-book editions that I received a traditional book deal for the audiobook version of the book. So, my advice to aspiring writers is to never give up and bet on yourself when the opportunity arises.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

After graduating from college with a degree in magazine journalism, I landed several interviews with magazines in the metro Atlanta area. Around the same time, I had just learned to drive and received my first car as a graduation gift from my parents. At one of these interviews, I had to parallel park in front of the property, but I wasn’t very good at parallel parking at this point. Unfortunately, I ended up crashing into the car ahead of me and slightly damaging it. The whole time I was in the interview, I was obsessing about someone confronting me for hitting his or her car. I wanted to tell someone in the office what had happened, but I also wanted the job. I did not get the job nor was my mistake found out. I should have told someone, but I did not. Looking back, it’s funny but probably not very funny for the person whose car I hit.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m focusing on telling as many people as I can about Destination Wedding. The audiobook of Destination Wedding was published and released in June of 2021, through Recorded Books, Inc. The audiobook features actresses Tracey Conyer Lee (Jarena), Shari Peele (Senalda), Jasmin Walker (Mimi) and Lynnette Freeman (Whitney). I’m working to spread the word about the audiobook and to grow my author platform.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

One of my main characters Mimi initiates a high-speed highway chase when she spots her love interest in his vehicle with another woman. As a result, she is eventually arrested for ramming her vehicle into his and running him off of the road. I interviewed a former sheriff to get real-life details from similar incidents, and readers have told me that they appreciate the drama in this particular scene and how real it all seems.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

If you want and need a mate for your version of “happily ever after,” it can happen for you. This book especially focuses on black career- driven women; for these women I would say use all of your skills that you used to succeed in your professional life to succeed in your personal life. But at the same time, be open to the fact that meeting your goals in your personal life is typically not a linear process as it is in your professional life. I think you can meet and marry a man in a year, but it may not be the same year that you set that goal for yourself. It may take a few years of growth before your year comes to fruition.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

With only two books (one nonfiction and one novel) under my belt, I’m not sure if I’m qualified to answer this question, but here are my five things I’ve observed from other authors.

1. Write the very best book that you can no matter how long it takes. I started writing my book in 2013 and did not finish until 2019, but the time and energy has paid off in mostly positive reviews. Without a good story, well written, Destination Wedding would never have achieved the success it has.

2. Assemble a team to help you write the very best book you can. Although my name is on the book, the feedback I received from beta readers, several editors and friends proved to be invaluable. Again, I think their feedback has paid off in mostly positive reviews.

3. Plan in advance to promote your book. The print and e-book editions of Destination Wedding were officially available in December 2019, but I started planning my promotion in January 2019. I believe this advance planning enabled me to get an endorsement from Candace Bushnell, whose column led to the HBO blockbuster show Sex and the City among other promotion successes. Additionally, I think the momentum enabled me to attract the attention of Recorded Books for my audiobook deal.

4. Have fun along the way. Writing a book is hard if you do it right. I’m so glad that I had an in-person book release party in December 2019. I had no idea that the world would shut down months later. With so many books being released, sometimes authors simply focus on online events. Online events are great, especially now, but in-person events are just more fun!

5. Celebrate along the way. There is a temptation to say, “What’s next?” Yes, you should be planning for what you will do next, but you should also take time to celebrate all of the victories along the way. Every time I receive a positive review, I savor it because that reader didn’t have to take the time to read your book AND review it. And that is a victory!

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Perseverance. Again, I started writing Destination Wedding in 2013 and did not finish it until 2019. I did not receive a book deal for the novel until 2021 after self-publishing in 2019. When I began this journey, I did not intend to self-publish my novel. As a result, I hired a developmental editor who had worked with traditionally published authors. Additionally, I pitched my novel to many literary agents and editors. This went on for a long time — from 2014 to 2018. At the end of 2018, I decided that I was tired of hearing “No.” So I decided to self-publish. I wasn’t sure if I had all of the resources to put together a quality book, but I was confident that the story itself was good.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I draw inspiration from all kinds of literature depending on where I am in life at the moment. No matter where I am at in life though, I tend to go back to the black authors that I grew up reading as a child. Octavia Butler, Terry McMillan, Bebe Moore Campbell, and Toni Morrison were the women that shaped me as a young reader.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a die-hard-reader myself, I love movements that support literacy. If I were to start my own movement, I would like to draw inspiration from literacy programs like Save the Children and ProLiteracy. Finding a niche for this project could mean being able to work with inner-city schools or public libraries. Being able to give the love of reading to a child would be a worthwhile cause.

