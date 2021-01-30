Jacqueline Fae of The Faery Matchmaker: “I wish someone would have told me how hard I would have to work”

I would love to see more opportunities for unknown people. Hollywood is so fixed on the same small set of actors that it makes it so hard for new people to break into the industry in a really big way. I wish we would take more of a chance on newer or less known actors, so they could shine too.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jacqueline Fae.

Jacqueline Fae is a former actress turned Celebrity Matchmaker, Dating Coach, and Love Manifestation expert. She had a successful career in acting but fell out of love with the industry. She pivoted and capitalized on her background in Psychology and intuitive ability to read and understand people, has given her a unique ability to successfully match people for long-term, successful, and fulfilling partnerships.

More than just a matchmaker, Jacqueline helps her clients to resolve toxic relational patterns, decode their own underlying values, and open up to the love they deserve.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Cincinatti, OH in the suburbs and I was a severely shy child. But I was highly intuitive and perceptive. It wasn’t until I was in my early teens that I started to open up and realize the joy that came from connecting with others.

I then went to University of Miami to study theater and begin my career as an actress. I had a successful career but slowly fell out of love with the industry and wanted to transition into helping people to find the greatest thing of all, love.

This is when my career as a Celebrity Matchmaker took off.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

One day I woke up and realized that my life as an actress was no longer fulfilling, and I knew I had to make a change. I used my background in Psychology to pivot into matchmaking for many of my celebrity friends and connections. I had so much success as a matchmaker and life coach that I continued to make this a full-time career. I feel so fulfilled helping people make the strides towards getting everything they want out of life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first started, I took on a life coaching client and we were working extensively utilizing a variety of techniques including hypnotherapy. After our first few sessions together, he came to me and asked if I could assist with his personal life. We began by working on his online dating profile, his current dating patterns, and addressing any toxic patterns that needed to be eradicated. Withing three months we found him the perfect match and in six months, he was happily married.

It’s success stories like these that make it all worth it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As a new mother (at the time) I was still making sure to foster the relationships with all of my clients. I took a video call in the middle of breast feeding and the blanket slipped showing more than I had intended to. It was incredibly embarrassing, needless to say, I try not to multi-task in that fashion anymore.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was pregnant, it was so challenging to work simultaneously, but I had the greatest support, my husband, Ramon. I am so blessed to have him in my corner and to have his support for my business even in the most challenging times. I credit him with so much of the hard foundational work that has gone into my brand.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My advice would that whether it be acting or matchmaking, you really have to be innovative and think of ways to always set yourself apart. You have to really get out there and network and meet as many people as possible.

This career is not for the shy person, which I had to evolve past to really succeed.

What drives you to get up everyday and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

What I enjoyed about being in the industry was being on set and seeing the whole process of the production come together. I also loved getting my hair and makeup done.

I would love to see more opportunities for unknown people. Hollywood is so fixed on the same small set of actors that it makes it so hard for new people to break into the industry in a really big way. I wish we would take more of a chance on newer or less known actors, so they could shine too.

I’d also like to see more dating shows that dive deeper and show people on a deeper level and then show more about the relational side.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I really enjoyed working on “My Best Friend’s Girl” with Kate Hudson. I enjoyed getting to be in Boston on a big set. I also enjoyed doing some lower budget films where I got to play some really interesting and dynamic characters. I loved playing a psychopath.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

Diversity and uniqueness are what gives life to everything. Our differences are what is so beautiful about human connection and getting to know one another.

1) Diversity is needed in film to make sure we don’t just represent one culture, one race, one sexual orientation, one way of thinking.

2) Diversity is needed in film to help educate. We need to remember that film plays such an integral role in the information that people take in, we need to show diversity to help educate people and get them out of the familiarities in their own daily life.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me how hard I would have to work. I will put in 12–14 hour days to really be successful in my industry. I wish someone would have told me how much time you will spend on calls connecting, networking, meeting, negotiating. I wish someone would have told me how picky and challenging it can be to work with people. I wish someone would have told me how important persuasiveness is in business. I wish someone would have told me how hard it is to stand out in an industry. Paving your own way takes risk, hard work, and persistence.

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

My self-care routine includes:

1) Meditation. It is a necessity. I will always pull out a yoga mat and get into a neutral mindset. It’s one of the best ways that I reduce my stress and anxiety.

2) Massage. When I need one I always make time for it. It’s important to listen to your body and it will tell you when you need something.

3) Stop. Being aware that you need to stop, is so important. Make sure you let yourself stop and rest sometimes. You can’t be great without rest.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

We are always learning and evolving, here on this earth school.

It’s relevant because it reminds me to control my emotions and treat everything like a lesson and this is true for all people. We all learn and evolve at different rates. Send love and light.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire people to empower other people. It’s the most powerful thing and if you can genuinely tell someone something positive you can empower them.

Spreading more positivity into the world turns into happiness for all.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I’d like to do a double date with Grant Cardone & his wife Elena Lyons with my husband Ramon. They are an inspiration as a power couple. I’d love to pick their brains and get to know them. I’m sure we’d have a great time and I’d benefit so much from their expertise.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thefaerymatchmaker

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheFaeryMatchmaker

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thefaerymatchmaker/

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!