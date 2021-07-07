Jacqueline Fae of I Deserve Love: “Stay positive and have a high vibe!”

I believe the foundational principle to lead a good life is to live in a state of gratitude, and try and stay high vibration. When we’re high vibe we attract abundance and so many wonderful things into our lives. When we sit in a negative mindset we can’t manifest anything. I remember when I was younger I was really upset about something and I sat in an angry mindset. That same day I got a parking ticket, spilled a coffee in my lap, and then proceeded to break up with my boyfriend. Once I began to realize that I can manifest much better in a positive mindset, I haven’t had too many of those days since.

As a part of my series about leaders who integrate mindfulness and spiritual practices into their work culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jacqueline Fae, Founder and CEO of I Deserve Love, a luxury matchmaking service. She is also a dating coach, author, and love expert. She is passionate about reading peoples’ energies to find them the perfect match, as well as using manifestation and other spiritual practices in all of her work.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us? What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

I’ve always been attracted to anything spiritual or metaphysical. When I was a little girl I’d only want to spend time in the new age section of the bookstore. I would spend all my money on tarot readings and psychics. As I got older I began to realize that spending all your money on physics was probably not a good thing. And, eventually I learned how to read my own cards and meditate to gain answers.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

My mindfulness and spiritual practices definitely affect my business in a positive way. I am incredibly grateful for all my success. And, always thank God and the Universe for all its abundance. Also, being able to meditate and clear my mind has allowed me to tune in and make good decisions from my heart. Which is definitely important. A lot of speakers in business only think with their brain but the true key to success is to make business moves from the heart and genuinely want to help people.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

I find that I am more successful from my mindful practices. One thing that I do that really helps is when I’m overwhelmed or angry I close my eyes and meditate. It’s so simple but just this has been able to help me make any hasty decisions and has helped me with clients as well.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I believe the foundational principle to lead a good life is to live in a state of gratitude, and try and stay high vibration. When we’re high vibe we attract abundance and so many wonderful things into our lives. When we sit in a negative mindset we can’t manifest anything. I remember when I was younger I was really upset about something and I sat in an angry mindset. That same day I got a parking ticket, spilled a coffee in my lap, and then proceeded to break up with my boyfriend. Once I began to realize that I can manifest much better in a positive mindset, I haven’t had too many of those days since.

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

About 6 years ago I lost someone incredibly close to me that I was in a relationship with. It happened suddenly and unexpectedly and led me down an incredibly deep spiritual path. After his loss I realized that love is the most important thing on this planet; for our lovers, children, friends, etc. After going down this deep spiritual path it led me to my current career and made me realize I truly wanted to help people find love. And, that is why I started I Deserve Love Matchmaking and IDL Match Club.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband Ramon has definitely been that person who has helped me stand in my power and find success in business. He encouraged me to open my own business and believed in me enough, that’s why I just went for it. He has been incredibly supportive and helpful, and he is a big part of the reason why I am where I am today.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

Yes!!!

Stay positive and have a high vibe!

If you get stressed, take a minute and close your eyes.

Ask your spirit guides for help, I know it may sound crazy but it’s actually pretty helpful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Dance parties in the office space. A big part of staying high vibe is moving and listening to music. So, why not take a dance party break. It works for me 😉

How can people follow you and find out more about you?

Follow me on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @TheFaeryMatchmaker

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!