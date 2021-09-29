Jacqueline Cripps: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself. A friend once said to me “you need to believe in yourself more than anyone else” and I truly believe in that. There are going to be moments where you have bad days, aren’t supported, or criticized, which is why believing in yourself if critical. Always trust that inner voice.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jacqueline Cripps.

Jacqueline is an author, speaker and management consultant. As a ‘millennial translator’ she educates business owners, C-Level executives, and HR executives on the millennial generation, so workplaces can flourish. She has presented keynotes across Australia, Europe and the UK, appeared on numerous podcast and YouTube interviews and published articles in Australian, Chinese and UK publications.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born and raised in Tasmania, Australia. It’s the tiny island state at the bottom of the country. When people hear of it, they tend to think of the Tasmania Devil (Taz from the Looney Tunes). It is also known as the Apple Isle — which I find both ironic and amusing, given I now live in the “Big Apple”. I’m the eldest of four and was raised in the country — my parents’ farmers. I feel a deep gratitude for my roots and upbringing.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I’ve had a hugely diverse career history; one that has given me insight into many walks of life. At the heart of it though, my career has always been very much centered and driven around helping others.

Moving into my current career path as a writer and consultant — where I educate and teach business leaders and millennials all around the world — it started with my love of humans.

I’ve always been fascinated with human behaviour. In fact, life has always fascinated me. I was always the child who wondered ‘why’; asking questions, reading books, always curious about life. I even remember having a conversation with my father at a young age, confidently stating that “surely we must live many lives!” Not just because of my own want to do lots of things but because I felt that humans had far more potential than could ever be expressed in a single lifetime.

It’s this curiosity for humans and our experience which drew me to studying social sciences and psychology. Having had my own share of personal challenges, I felt it would also prove a great opportunity to put myself under the microscope, which I believed would make me a better person. Following, I moved into further study in Art Therapy, Trauma Therapy and stumbled into the holistic (esoteric) practices. All of which lead to additional insights about humans (and myself).

All this learning was taking place at the same time as my various professional roles which on reflection I feel was of huge value as I was able to apply what I was learning. And as I began to integrate all these learnings, I started to notice some incredible changes taking place in the world around me. So much so, it inspired me to share — which is what sparked my first book (2017), then my second (2019).

Over the years I’ve expanded my reach to include public speaking and consulting which is naturally focused on helping shift individual and collective perspectives, to better understand each other. I believe the more we understand ourselves and others, the more enriched our lives become. In short, we become better people for ourselves, others and the world.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think some of the most interesting experiences from my career occurred when I was a police officer. In hindsight it almost feels absurd when you think about an early 20-year-old being the “face” to solve some huge challenges. From petty crime to domestic violence to deaths. It’s an up close and personal of human behavior at its worst — and I’ll never forget the moment I was faced with a serious violent situation where I nearly shot an offender. That situation can change a person and for me, it made me reassess my own values. It was a fascinating and rewarding career and the learnings were invaluable.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honesty, integrity and compassion. I’ve learnt that the most successful business is built on relationships. I think we forget sometimes that at the heart of every business, are people. While businesses drive transactions, offer services and products and the like, at the end of the day it’s the people who are behind that. Humans.

Being a people person and always focused on service, I’ve come to learn the value in having honest, open interactions with others. As a millennial leader, it’s also a core value we share as a generation. Leading by example, you tend to find it’s reflected to you — in turn, strengthening trust and relationships with others.

I’ve always prided myself on having high integrity; being someone of my word and delivering. I know not all people share those traits, but I believe it forms the backbone to trust. The human element of having compassion — or a high level of EQ — means you relate to people as people, which in turn, builds on the relationships you have with others.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think that as much progression we have made on a gender equality scale, there is still a lot of work to be done. I think that the discomfort isn’t isolated; it’s part of the beliefs that society have about women in general. The societal norms, expectations, and assumptions about women’s roles in society. These collective norms still govern us.

There is also ingrained bias in all of us that we aren’t necessarily aware of. As humans, we prefer sameness because it’s “safe” “comfortable” and also makes us feel like we belong to the group. When we see something that doesn’t conform, we tend to assume that it’s a threat — because it’s different. So, seeing a woman who is doing something different — acting in a “powerful way” — which typically goes against the societal norms about what women “should be doing” is the issue. It’s not the woman that’s the problem, it’s the outdated beliefs and labels we still hold on to on a subconscious level, that are triggered — which in turn elicit a response (our behavior) toward that woman.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Absolutely. From a personal point of view, I’ve been challenged by my social circles about my choices. Questioned why I haven’t chosen a pathway of marriage and kids at this point in time; being asked when am I going to “settle down”; challenged that “I’m too work focused.” Even dating, I’ve found on occasion a distaste from men for not being “conventional”.

From an observational point of view, I see this from time to time. I have an example from years ago working with a colleague (in her early 30’s) who was the only female executive on a team of five men. I remember that it wasn’t the men who judged her, it was the women. They would often use words to describe her as being “aggressive” “masculine” and “butch” — where all she was, was simply driven. I remember feeling disconcerted about this.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

As a communicator, I’ll always advocate for calling an issue out. If you can sense a problem, respectfully address it. Problems or issues left untreated become corrosive to relationships.

I also believe part of this answer lies in authenticity. Being the best version of yourself, speaking your truth and walking the talk so to speak. When we behave this way, we activate a level of energy that I think naturally gives us the ability to navigate these challenges, without too much effort. Sometimes it takes one person to be a voice of courage and change to show that being powerful or successful isn’t a threat, or something to fear. In fact, it’s a reflection of a woman’s own comfort in herself and her life — which is to be proud of. Something that all of us, I believe, strive for.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

I think that the discomfort others have isn’t so much about the woman, as it is their own feelings (insecurities, doubt, fear, anxiety) and how this “goes against the norm” (as I mentioned earlier regarding expectations etc).

If we as women can hold our heads high amidst this, focus on serving and creating a life for us, lead by example then we’ll naturally radiate the energy that inspires others. I believe that when we, as women, are in harmony with our own power and authenticity, we radiate a level of energy that has a ripple effect; where others can’t not be inspired or drawn to us. Not in an egotistical way, but a way that naturally induces and instills courage in others.

I also feel that we as a society, would benefit from using labels: accepting people as they are, rather than preconceived notions of ideals because of their gender.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I’ve been fortunate enough to not have too many accounts of this, but I have had the situation or two over the years where I’ve certainly felt I’ve had to do more to “prove my worth”. It might seem like simple things, but from questioning in interviews, to having to provide extra documentation, or proposals, or needing that extra meeting it adds up — and has led to the fleeting thought of wondering if I’d be “jumping so many hoops” if I were a man.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think in general there is a great deal more pressure on woman. Especially when you think about the role of women and the multiple hats they tend to wear (or try to mean). Often a lot of their unpaid labor like childcare, managing the household, caring for ageing parents, go unnoticed or compensated. Factor in trying to build a career while competing against lack of recognition and societal norms, the pressure can be huge.

In addition to this, is when women do break out of the stereotypical roles or find the balance they seek, they then can fall probe to imposter syndrome. Not feeling like they deserve to be there because of X, Y or Z.

For some women, it can be a very complicated world. Sure, it’s not to say men don’t have challenges or pressure, but I think it’s a very different hat.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

It is a challenge doing it all. Trying to find balance is the key. I struggled for a long time thinking that it was an either-or approach: career or personal life. I spent many years investing into my career because of my passion and not necessarily the personal aspects that also bring meaning and fulfilment — like relationships, friendships, and family. I also used to fear what would happen if I did divert my energy into those other areas. Would that come at a cost to my life’s work? But through my own growth, removing old beliefs and blocks, I was able to recognize that everything is possible. You can in fact integrate all those parts of your life into a harmonious way.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I think like most, burn out, or being over worked is always a gesture to reflect. I reached a point where I recognized that I was too consumed in work and the impacts on my wellbeing and life, weren’t in my best interests. I recognized that if I wanted to have more joy — such as self-care, stronger friendships, or a relationship — I would need to make time and energy for those things.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve worked hard on shifting into a new paradigm of working — one of doing less to achieve more and finding balance in my life. Prioritizing things that matter — which include myself. Sure, it takes planning and managing time but it’s worth it.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I think fundamentally beauty radiates from within. I don’t think beauty is simply about our appearance: it’s also how we act, how we behave, how we treat others, our values and how we show up in the world. For that reason, I don’t feel it’s a superficial trait, rather a part of a person’s personality.

Yes, we live in a society where appearance is very much valued. From a psychological point of view, we are also biased in ways that unfortunately favor attractiveness and beauty. I remember growing up in the 90’s where there was a lot of unhealthy messaging around appearance. Where being thin and beautiful equated to being accepted, worthy or successful.

I think we’ve come a long way, where we’re now more focus on body positivity and health, but I do think there are some lingering elements that still exist. And as a woman, I feel that pressure we still feel.

I like to think that we all want to look and feel our best selves — whether this is through our appearance, or diet, or wellbeing schedules. I take pride in my appearance, yes and I think that’s importance. But how I dress, what make up I put on or how I style my hair is as more about myself — how it makes me feel — rather than it being for others.

How is this similar or different for men?

I don’t think men are immune from feeling pressure about appearance. As I’ve mentioned I think we live in a society where beauty and appearance are emphasized; but again, I’ll circle back to my earlier statement in that beauty comes from within.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be authentic. There is no one else like you on earth, which is what makes you special. Remaining authentic to yourself — which includes your values — is a must. Understand your why. If we don’t know what our ‘why’ is, or what brings us a sense of purpose then we run the risk of living a life that someone else has created for us. Understand what motivates, inspires, and drives you so you can live the life you want and be the best version of you. Believe in yourself. A friend once said to me “you need to believe in yourself more than anyone else” and I truly believe in that. There are going to be moments where you have bad days, aren’t supported, or criticized, which is why believing in yourself if critical. Always trust that inner voice. Find mentors. Align yourself with people who support you, believe in you and your vision. We are all influenced by the people around us, so you must make sure those you keep company with are a healthy positive influence. Investing in a mentor or coach — someone who can keep you accountable and moving forward — I also think is a great idea. Be willing to grow. None of us have all the answers and part of the beauty of life is growth. Learning, growing and evolving is one of the best parts of being a leader. And the more you grow, the more you inspire others to do the same.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah or Richard Branson. For me, these people represent what exceptional leadership is.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.