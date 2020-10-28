Jacob Asher: “Take breaks, don’t force yourself to be creative if it’s not working

There’s too much talent across the board to be ignored. These opportunities should be given to people of all races and genders. I think it’s important for children to see their culture represented in all entertainment. So they aren’t raised thinking their existence is invalid or they don’t belong here in America.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jacob Asher.

The music is as multidimensional as it is personal. With a relentless death-grip on pop sensibility, he effortlessly melds influences from modern hip hop to industrial hyper-pop; writing, self-producing and performing the lot. Despite his energetic and modern feel, Asher’s lyrical content manages to bring authenticity and relatability to an at times emotionally vapid pop landscape; inexplicably rousing a feeling of “something” and “nothing” all at once.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a suburb of Rochester, NY. Parents, four sisters, me being the youngest of the bunch.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Right place at the right time honestly. I was a week away from college graduation, got hit up to join Joywave and that’s all I’ve done since 2013.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was at an SNL after-party with two of my bandmates. Around 3 am we left to get an Uber back to our bus but I left my phone on the table inside the bar. Rushing to go back and get it, I ran inside, picked it up, turned around too quickly and physically ran into Ariana Grande. I apologized and bolted as fast as I could.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was thinking I could ever get a full night’s sleep on tour. The lesson I learned was to not take that for granted during time off. A proper night’s rest is essential.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My own project Jacob Asher is very exciting for me at the moment. Making remixes for friends projects, Jessica Genius. I’m currently producing a music video for the band KOPPS.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

There’s too much talent across the board to be ignored. These opportunities should be given to people of all races and genders. I think it’s important for children to see their culture represented in all entertainment. So they aren’t raised thinking their existence is invalid or they don’t belong here in America.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me how much touring would affect my mental health because I likely wouldn’t be struggling to recover. Even with our last show being in January, I still feel parallels intersecting with my daily life making it difficult to stay in one place.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take breaks, don’t force yourself to be creative if it’s not working. I often find inspiration when I’m not even looking for it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Defunding the police.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am the most grateful for my partner. She’s also in a very active touring band so she understands the lifestyle and its difficulties. She digs me out of my trench of self-doubt time and time again. She brings out the best in me. I didn’t want to release my most recent single “Medusa” for the longest time but she showed me how it’s just another side of myself to show the world and that there’s nothing wrong with that. She’s the best.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Nothing matters. I typically apply it to life when I’m self-conscious and having my doubts. Learn to be out of your comfort zone.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Anthony Bourdain (may he Rest In Peace). He saw so much. I would want him to tell me where I have to go next.

How can our readers follow you online?

@JACOBASHERMUSIC on all the mediums.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!