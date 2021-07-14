Jaclyn Strauss of My Macro Memoir: “Not everyone will see your vision”

Not everyone will see your vision: And these are not your people. Surround yourself with people who either have the same desires of genuinely making a social impact in their unique way or people who share the passion you have for the technology you are creating. This does not mean that you should not welcome or listen to what opposing viewpoints say about your product. Feedback is always a gift, so ensure you take it as such. Their feedback may end up being a blind spot that you and your tribe share that could be game-changing. Along the journey, keep the people made of the same fabric as you are to help push you through the days you feel like you are simply spinning your wheels and going nowhere.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaclyn Strauss, CPA.

Jaclyn Strauss, CPA, is a mid-level executive for a Fortune 100 company with multiple passions. She is also the founder of her own company called My Macro Memoir®. Jaclyn has become a leading efficiency expert by putting her skills and knowledge to work by creating a secure place for families to organize themselves digitally with the thinking done for them. Jaclyn leads with her heart in all that she does and has a passion for serving the greater good of her local community and beyond.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I was born and raised in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale and attended public school my entire life. My parents ran a very traditional household with high expectations regarding proper behavior and my core focus on my school work.

I was fortunate to have everything that I needed to be provided for me but was never spoiled and had to earn anything above the basic needs. I also had a deep desire to make money as young as 11 when I flyer-ed the neighborhood with my babysitting service. I insisted I complete a course at the local hospital to become a certified “babysitter,” After that, it was off to the races. I was pretty proactive as a young child and always hungry to make money. Before I knew it, my weekend evenings were booked with families that wanted my services. I saved every dollar I made unless I wanted to spend on something necessary, like new clothing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Certainly, as it’s a good one! I was on the final stretch of graduating with my Masters in Accounting from the University of Florida (Go Gators!) and studying with my classmates to sit for the CPA exam immediately following graduation day. Because the accounting program is consistently recognized as a Top 5 Accounting program nationally, my entire graduating class had already signed on to start our full time jobs as soon as we graduated.

Well, here is where it gets interesting.

We were ALL out of jobs before we have got to start. It was 2002, the year that Enron and the accounting firm Arthur Anderson fell. I got a speedy lesson on how important it is always to have both personal and professional ethics. It was always a clear message on how the actions of a few bad apples could impact (positively or negatively) the lives of so many people at once. In this case, it was a negative impact. Luckily, things worked out, and I started my career with Deloitte instead, but I was panicking when things were not going as planned.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Many people have helped shaped me into the person that I am today. However, if I had to pick one that has helped me achieve success, it would be my Aunt.

As she was a C-suite-level female executive, I always looked up to her, and she was always able to hold her own like no one I had ever seen. And this was a time where men dominated the executive levels of major companies. She is also a CPA, and the commitment to her work, paired with her unbreakable commitment to family, was like no other.

As I embarked on my career, my Aunt shared with me all of the things that she was proud of when she was in the driver’s seat and shared the things that she wished she could go back and do differently. I learned from both; however, the mistakes that she shared, such as her employees not feeling like she was “human” as she was so laser-focused on the business, left some of her staff almost scared when she would walk into the room. This was an example of how being an authentic leader who is not afraid to show vulnerability could be a strength.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Very early in my career, as I was navigating corporate America, I was watching people around me receive promotions while I was not. When I decided that I needed a seasoned mentor, my boss explained that I had to take control of my career and the direction it would head. No one will tap you for things without some self-branding and self-advocacy, and it is somewhat of an art to executing successfully. While at the same time, asking for what I wanted was the only way to open the door to receiving a favorable decision. I learned that asking was not hard for me, nor was receiving a no as I was in no different place than if I had not asked.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My unyielding intellectual curiosity: My desire to be a lifelong learner and understand the “why behind the what” has served me well as a leader and has also demonstrated to those both above and below my level that I want to truly invest what it takes to learn and get better each day. I never want to remain stagnant in my knowledge as that lends to things becoming routine, and for me, that is boring. Once anyone becomes bored, the passion they had for what they were doing begins to fade. The minute that starts to happen to me is when I know it is time to make a professional or personal change. My willingness to truly take professional feedback and change: I received an excruciating year-end review from a new boss one Halloween eve. I will never forget it; he completely took me off guard. After all, I was promoted, and I thought I earned and excelled in my new role. The feedback included points that I was all business and did not seem human to my colleagues as I never paused to ask how they were doing or how their family was; rather, I just got right to business. This approach, which I thought was me simply separating business from personal life, was the exact opposite of what my colleagues wanted from me, and that was a blind spot that I had. I could not help but think back to my Aunt’s advice. I asked myself, “Why does it always take one learning the hard way to make a change?” After some reflection, I could have resisted the feedback and fought back on all of the reasons why I thought I was doing the right thing. Instead, I decided to invest in a way to change this perception. I came up with a concrete plan that included enlisting willing mentors and other accountability coaches to provide me feedback along the way. I was ready to become vulnerable and speak to my blind spots to do the needed work. It also required me to think EVERY time before I spoke to be sure that what I was saying would not be received in a way I did not intend for it to be. My colleagues ultimately saw a change in me and provided unsolicited feedback to my superiors, and I was left better off not only professionally but also personally. But boy, was that painful to hear at first. Having emotional intelligence My personality is appropriately assertive and not aggressive; I like to think. With that comes a great deal of passion for what I do, which sometimes can come off as a bit rough around the edges. Knowing this, I am very mindful of my audience, style, and how I believe they like to interact. I do the adjusting based on the read I get on their personality to ensure that I do not turn anyone off with my passion. Sometimes a strength overdone (passion in my case) can become a weakness.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Ask yourself this question, “Have I ever witnessed or personally experienced frantically searching for something or digging through papers looking for answers once someone has passed away?”

I am looking to solve the following problems that we face that takes a toll on our overall wellness:

Work to minimize or eliminate the feeling of panic that one faces when an unplanned situation arises. Create greater efficiencies in people’s lives today. Help shift human nature’s natural tendency to be reactive instead of proactive. Demonstrate a true act of care and love to those closest to you.

How do you think your technology can address this?

I stayed true to two pillars during the development of my technology while maintaining an overall theme.

The theme was to keep it “simple and stupid,” and the two pillars were the following:

Security is most important Time is Money

I successfully met both pillars and my overarching theme once my platform was complete. Except there is one outcome that I did not foresee would come: a simple but NOT stupid service.

There are many digital organization tools out there that one can utilize. However, the challenge is that you have to know what you need and want to input and organize.

That is where the simplicity of My Macro Memoir® comes into play. The goal is the exact opposite: you don’t have to put thought into beginning as the system does it for you. The technology provides a guided user experience through yes or no questions ONLY, separated into seven palatable sections. These questions allow the thinking to essentially be done for the user and spark their thought process when organizing what is most important to them.

I believe that we very much desire options in life, and we all have different comfort levels with storing sensitive information in a cloud-based platform.

Rather than allow that to be an obstacle, I provide the user with options. Nothing is required to be complete, and nothing is required to be uploaded. Instead, you can free text where you store the physical copies of the information if you prefer. For example, my 70-year-old mother has a physical piece of paper with all of her user names and passwords on it. She did not want to upload it to her memoir but instead typed into the yes/no question on passwords that she stores the piece of paper in her nightstand. She felt better almost immediately, knowing that her memoir will serve as her memory assistant when she forgets where it is. She also felt the peace of mind knowing that I (her daughter) and the only person she designated as her confidant (the one authorized person to access her memoir in her absence) will know where I can find the paper. And I took a sigh of relief that I will never be searching for the breadcrumbs, as she is giving them to me via her memoir.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My personal need inspired me to take this on as my passion project. I suffered a life-threatening post-delivery hemorrhage with the birth of my second child. I realized that by the grace of God (Baruch HaShem), I was given a second chance, and when I made it home, I did some deep reflection. I realized that I was carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders as my household CFO, house manager, activities director for the children, pet mom, daughter to aging parents, and the list goes on.

All of the supporting information to each of these roles was an organized mess for me, but for anyone else would have been disastrous to search through. I was hurting the people that I love the most by not having it together, as my entire family’s ship was going to sink far deeper than missing my physical presence.

I needed to get things organized, so not only was it all together for when I am not longer here but to provide me efficiencies as I live my daily life. As a mom, I want to be everything to everyone, and it is nearly impossible to do. I realized that I needed help and better start asking for it and leveraging the tools at my fingertips to do better.

When I sat down to get it all together, I became paralyzed and did not know where to begin.

I searched for a solution to help me do this in the most time-efficient manner and be most effective for what I needed.

A quick hit series of yes/no questions did not exist to help me determine where to start and what to consider, nor was there a non-intrusive tool. I had no interest in sharing the balances in my bank account or the value of my life insurance policy, but simply where is it all and how can I access it. I was not looking for anything sexy, but rather something practical that required as little work out of me as possible.

How do you think this might change the world?

The personal stories that I have heard over the years or the situations that I have witnessed have me convinced that I am fulfilling a need. The feedback and emails that I have received since people started or have not started incorporating My Macro Memoir® in their lives have been validation that there is a need. The ones that have included the tool in their lives share with me the ability to have a PDF document for each question they answered in their memoir has saved them so much time regarding situational needs that arise in their daily lives. For example, the adult son of an elderly mother that had a stroke was asked for her medication list. Instead of searching through her papers for it, he pulled it right up and quickly shared it with the physicians.

On the other hand, some of the people who have told me they needed this in their life and didn’t take action experienced an unexpected event that left them stressed and searching for answers to what they needed.

I believe this can change the world by providing users peace of mind and opening up the dialogue with their loved one that they nominate as their confidant (the person whom they authorized access to their memoir under strict security guidelines) once they are no longer available. The end-of-life conversation is one that people typically avoid having as no one wants to face that it is a matter of “when” and not “if.” The nomination of a confidant sends an alert that will open up the conversation of how the user is displaying an act of love and care to the person closest to them. It is a gentle approach to the commonly avoided death discussion.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

A potential drawback of this technology is that users receive a false sense of security if they choose to upload all of their documents digitally, which results in them throwing the originals of some documents away.

There is a list of documents that we must retain physically, and a digital backup of them is ideal.

The digital backup adds the ability to have portability and a copy in the event of a natural disaster, flood, fire, or something else that causes physical destruction. One must always keep the original documents of things like their will or trust, a minimum of their last three years of tax returns and associated source documents, their marriage certificate, along with some other items.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”?

1. Never forget why you started: I started My Macro Memoir® out of pure need. The feeling of paralysis that I experienced when I attempted to get order around what was important to me was like nothing I ever had been personally challenged with before. I am a very Type A personality, risk-averse, and have always tried to dot my I’s and cross my T’s. When I was faced with a situation that I was not able to solve, I realized that there was no way that I was alone. It became my passion for solving this feeling for anyone that realizes they did not want to be in the place I found myself in. The challenge I am left with is helping people realize the need proactively rather than reactively, which is typical human nature.

2. Follow your gut: Because I became so committed to bringing this technology to market, I was willing to do everything and anything I could to make it a success. I still am.

It was overwhelming to me when what felt like a million courses on anything and everything with so-called experts everywhere and coaches for everything began soliciting me to not enlist any of them without extremely vetting them. I got so eager to get my business off the ground and accelerate in what I now know were unrealistic expectations that I got sucked in and hired a “social media expert.” It turns out the guy was not what he claimed to be, had zero business infrastructure, and I fell for him after joining the newest social media app, Clubhouse. I paid him some serious money that could have been spent somewhere else because I was so desperate to have someone “unlock” the secret to success for me as a new entrepreneur with a laser focus on positively impacting the greater good. Those of us trying to have a truly positive impact on the world are the easiest targets for those with the exact opposite goals. Beware.

3. Not everyone will see your vision: And these are not your people. Surround yourself with people who either have the same desires of genuinely making a social impact in their unique way or people who share the passion you have for the technology you are creating. This does not mean that you should not welcome or listen to what opposing viewpoints say about your product. Feedback is always a gift, so ensure you take it as such. Their feedback may end up being a blind spot that you and your tribe share that could be game-changing. Along the journey, keep the people made of the same fabric as you are to help push you through the days you feel like you are simply spinning your wheels and going nowhere.

4. Don’t delay launching due to sweating the small stuff: When I founded my own company, which was in development for three years, I lost precious time. Three years of working on getting everything perfect and the time that I likely lost from getting objective feedback from my consumers and potential clients. The adjustments and updates that I have made to my service are all based on customer feedback. I used the rule of 3’s to help guide me as to when it was needed to update my product offering. To elaborate a bit on that, if I heard the same feedback three times, I knew it was a trend and one I had to incorporate. The minor changes you want to make pre-launch will not be deal-breakers for your potential users.

5. Remain committed to the high-level vision, but be willing to take a different path than planned: When I embarked on developing My Macro Memoir®, I committed to not wavering from my two pillars of 1. Security 2. Time is money and an overall vision of keeping it “simple and stupid.” I never compromised on these, but I did change how I arrived at the finished product. I had a vision of how I wanted things to look and feel to the user, which sounded great in my head and even sketched out on paper, but I quickly realized I needed to check myself once I started the development process. The tech world is complex, and the things that a non-IT person like myself thought were simple are the most complex to create. This made them cost-prohibitive to an entrepreneur like myself that was fully funding this passion project of mine, and I needed to be open and trust the development team that I hired. I hired them to provide the expertise in this area for a reason, and not taking their guidance would be counter-intuitive to the entire process.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Consider being informed and a proactive contributor to your community and beyond. There are so many decisions that are being made that the general public is not aware of because they choose not to. If you are dedicated to leaving this world a better place than when you entered it, you must self-educate yourself on what is going on around you to take action and work for the greater good to improve the situation at hand. Do not ever let anyone tell you that one person can’t change the world. It is simply not true, as one person can be part of a larger group that drives change.

No one said you have to change the world alone.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Arianna Huffington. Her undeniable focus on well-being and living healthier and better lives significantly focused on women, I deeply admire. I am an avid reader of her publications, and they are very relatable to me. I would love to chat with her to gain her advice on broadening my impact on the world and scale my message the way she has. I am a girl with a dream and know that if I was able to hear about Arianna’s journey in an intimate setting, she could help me in so many ways, personally and professionally.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

mymacromemoir.com

IG @mymacromemoir

Facebook: My Macro Memoir

Linkedin: Jaclyn Strauss @ My Macro Memoir

