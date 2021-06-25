Jaclyn Strauss: “No one is perfect, and no one expects you to be”

No one is perfect, and no one expects you to be: It is common knowledge that nothing will ever be perfect, and there is no perfect human. Stop trying to be the impossible and love who you are. Once I was able to let go of wanting my product to be perfect before launch and commit to a launch date, no matter what, I was going to go “live.” I declared it and I was not going to procrastinate. This forced me to stop making changes and just do it!

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaclyn Strauss, CPA.

Jaclyn Strauss, CPA, is a mid-level executive for a Fortune 100 company with multiple passions. She is also the founder of her own company called My Macro Memoir. She has become a leading efficiency expert by putting her skills and knowledge to work by creating a secure place for families to organize themselves digitally with the thinking done for them. Jaclyn leads with her heart in all that she does and has a passion for serving the greater good of her local community and beyond.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in a suburb of Fort Lauderdale and attended public school my entire life. My parents ran a very traditional household with high expectations regarding proper behavior and the expectation of my core focus to be on my school work. I was fortunate to have everything that I needed to be provided for me but was never spoiled and had to earn anything above the basic needs. I also had a deep desire to make money as young as 11 when I flyer-ed the neighborhood with my babysitting service. I insisted I complete a course at the local hospital to become a certified “babysitter,” After that, it was off to the races. I was pretty proactive as a young child and always hungry to make money. Before I knew it, my weekend evenings were booked with families that wanted my services. I saved every dollar I made unless I wanted to spend on something necessary, like new clothing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get.” Very early in my career, as I was navigating corporate America, I was watching people around me receive promotions while I was not. When I decided that I needed a seasoned mentor, my boss explained that I had to take control of my career and the direction it would head as no one will tap you for things without some self-branding and self-advocacy. While at the same time, asking for what I wanted was the only way to open the door to receiving a favorable decision. I learned that asking was not hard for me, nor was receiving a no as I was in not different place than if I had not asked.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book “Who Moved My Cheese.” After graduating with my Master’s in Accounting at a Big four public accounting firm, I started my career, and I could not have hated my first post-graduate job anymore. It was simply not for me when it came to the lack of collaboration, socialization, and ability to think outside the box. After hearing my displeasure, I nearly cried for two years in my cubicle, and a college professor suggested I read the book. I did, and within two weeks took action and took my career down a completely different path. I am so grateful I did, as I have experienced extreme professional satisfaction 17 years since I made the change.

You are a booming business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My unyielding intellectual curiosity: My desire to be a lifelong learner and understand the “why behind the what” has served me well as a leader and has also demonstrated to those above my level and below that I want to truly invest what it takes to learn and get better each day. I never want to remain stagnant in my knowledge as that lends to things becoming routine, and for me, that is boring. Once anyone becomes bored, the passion they had for what they were doing begins to fade. The minute that begins to happen to me is when I know it is time to make a professional or personal change. My willingness to truly take professional feedback and change: I received an excruciating year-end review from a new boss one Halloween eve. I will never forget it, and I was completely taken off guard. After all, I had been promoted, and I thought earned and was excelling in my new role. The feedback included points that I was all business and did not seem human to my colleagues as I never paused to ask how they were doing or how their family was; rather I just got right to business. This approach, which I thought was me simply separating business from personal life, was the exact opposite of what my colleagues wanted from me, and that was a blind spot that I had. After some reflection, I could have resisted the feedback and fought back on all of the reasons why I thought I was doing the right thing. Instead, I decided to invest in a way to change this perception. I came up with a concrete plan that included enlisting willing mentors and other accountability coaches to provide me feedback along the way. I was willing to become vulnerable and speak to my blind spots to do the needed work. It also required me to think EVERY time before I spoke to be sure that what I was saying would not be received in a way I did not intend for it to be. My colleagues ultimately saw a change in me and provided unsolicited feedback to my superiors, and I was left better off not only professionally but also personally. But boy, was that painful to hear at first. Having emotional intelligence My personality is appropriately assertive and not aggressive, I like to think. With that comes a great deal of passion for what I do, which sometimes can come off as a bit rough around the edges. Knowing this, I am very mindful of my audience and their style and how I believe they like to interact. I do the adjusting based on the read I get on their personality to ensure that I do not turn anyone off with my passion. Sometimes a strength overdone (passion in my case) can become a weakness.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist refuses to take anything less than what they believe is flawless. Everyone has a vision of what something should be and how it should be. The perfectionist works tirelessly until they achieve that picture in their head. It can be something as simple as their handwriting to something as complex as launching a company by every T being crossed and every I dotted, and double and triple checked. Each time it is checked, the perfectionist changes or alters it in some way. A perfectionist is never truly satisfied but tries very hard before showing their finished work to anyone to avoid judgment. Ultimately I think that perfectionism rears its ugly head as procrastination.

The premise of this interview series is assuming that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely wrong. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

It is not always wrong to strive for perfection. Although the reality is that no one is perfect, nor is anything, working hard to achieve the best results or the best version of you is not a negative thing. There are not many people who care enough or have the motivation to work hard enough to shoot for perfection, and those that do are people you want on your team. Every person has their strengths, and too often, we focus on our weaknesses or let our superiors tell us where we can improve but forget to celebrate and build on our successes and strengths. A great way to highlight these is by reading the book “StrengthsFinder” by Tom Rath, as it allows you to see exactly what your true strengths are and build on those. As leaders, we must bring out the best in people, identify them, and support and coach them to develop their skills and not tear them down with only the “opportunities for improvement,” which is a politically correct way to say shortfalls or weaknesses.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Delaying the ability to learn due to wanting to be perfect

Many new business owners make the mistake of getting everything perfect before taking their service or product to market while failing to realize that what the vision was at launch will change post-launch. It is going to change because the market will almost demand it. I am speaking from personal experience, as I launched my own company that I had in development for three years. Three years of working on getting everything perfect and the time that I likely lost from getting real feedback from my consumers and potential clients. The adjustments and updates that I have made to my service are all based on customer feedback. I used the rule of 3’s to help guide me as to when it was needed to update my product offering. To elaborate a bit on that, if I heard the same feedback three times, I knew it was a trend and one I had to incorporate.

We, perfectionists, think that we have all of the answers and the correct strategy and goal from the start. After all, we have planned and prepared in extraordinary ways, we checked all of the boxes on all of the articles and books we have read, but the missing piece is honest market feedback. For example, we can all think a home is worth x amount of dollars as the homeowner, but it is only worth what someone will pay for it — the same thing in business. We may think that the product we worked on to perfect is worth something or needed, but we genuinely don’t know until we get it out there into the market.

Keeping an open mind and be willing to adaptable

Recognizing and embracing the willingness to pivot and change your launch plan will be key to getting over being perfect. Some, however, choose not to and will likely fail. No matter how much experience or knowledge we have, we all have blind spots. These are spots that, since we are so intimately involved in the process, we can’t see what an outsider can. As a near perfectionist myself, hearing and receiving this feedback was quite painful and caused some early tears initially. However, as I deliberately chose not to push back and list all the reasons why this was not correct, I decided to embrace it and be extremely thoughtful and deliberate in every decision I made and open to every piece of feedback that I received. It was then time for me to figure out what feedback to take and execute on and what feedback to “parking lot” and revisit later. In the end, all feedback should be accepted as a gift, and when you are ready to take that and stay true to it mentally, then you will be well on your way to overcoming perfectionism to the point of fault.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

The common reasons that cause a perfectionist to get stuck are the following:

Fear of failing Fear of being judged Unwillingness to be open to change

The common reasons above are all ingredients to the recipe of a textbook perfectionist and why they get stuck. Because they believe that everyone is watching them and has certain expectations, they stall and delay actual delivery. This can also be known as procrastination. This costs time and money in the grand scheme of things. I personally did this when I launched my company as I wanted things to be perfect and be a service that would appeal to me in the perfect ways if I were to be a user of it. I kept making changes on each review and probably conducted twenty more reviews than needed, which cost me time and money and cost me receiving real market feedback that has allowed me to make the real changes that people want, which has produced subscribers.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

No one is perfect, and no one expects you to be: It is common knowledge that nothing will ever be perfect, and there is no perfect human. Stop trying to be the impossible and love who you are. Once I was able to let go of wanting my product to be perfect before launch and commit to a launch date, no matter what, I was going to go “live.” I declared it and I was not going to procrastinate. This forced me to stop making changes and just do it! In the absence of the facts, anyone can create anything about you in their heads. As perfectionists, we always feel that everyone is talking about us behind our backs or pointing out where we have gone wrong. I always had this feeling. It was not until one of my mentors sat me down and looked me squared in the eye, and told me that NO ONE cared enough about me to sit there and invest their own precious time talking about me. The truth is no one cares about you more than you do, so get over it and move on! Nothing is perfect, and everything evolves: Life is a constant learning process, and we must be willing to roll with the punches and the lessons that life brings us daily. No one could have predicted COVID, nor did this Type A personality appreciate NOT having control over anything at that point. But guess what? I survived because I had to and adapted my life just as many others did to our environment. I have two children that need me, and not coming out alive on the other side was not an option. Be willing to embrace feedback. Do not resist what other people are telling you, as you likely have a blind spot. Feedback is okay and something you should embrace. View it as a gift! Once I embraced the hard feedback I received in a year-end review, people perceived me as not being “human” I was better for it. Not only professionally but personally as well. Had I resisted it, I would have likely been let go and worse off all around. Instead, I have been able to advance my career and growth opportunities. Do not take things so personally that it paralyzes you. It is quite hard at times not to take things personally when we receive insight into our work or professionalism. If we get stuck and dwell too long, the ship is going to sail, and we will be left behind. Show that you can stand tall with humble confidence and move forward. We are all entitled to have a good cry. Do it in private, and then just do it!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire a movement to help people become more proactive rather than reactive and prepare themselves better for anything that may come their way. I have witnessed so much suffering and pain by friends, colleagues, and family members that have experienced a significant life change be exacerbated by not being prepared at all. I want to inspire people to act on the front end rather than react when the shoe drops.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Lori Greiner from Shark Tank. Since the start, I have watched this show and have done so with my son, who was four years old. It has become a tradition for us, and he is now almost ten years old. I would love to have lunch with her because I admire her professional presence, ability to make decisions quickly but with a mindful approach, and I am looking for someone to offer me direction and additional insight into the company that I launched. I have the same fire in my belly that she has, and overall I think we would love each other. And most of all we would have fun together!

