Jaclyn Johnston: “You don’t succeed unless you try.”

Jaclyn Johnston is the author of best-selling, “Don’t Feel Stuck!”, creator of Manifest It!®, and works for world-renowned physicists at the University of Texas at Arlington. Her focus is on teaching souls how to build their self-esteem and transform their beliefs to ManiFAST: Manifest Faster. Learn how to use the Law of Attraction successfully, even if living with anxiety, using her best-selling books, available on Amazon worldwide.

Growing up, I always believed in science and spirituality. Science was my favorite subject in school, and I knew spirituality existed for a reason because everything is interconnected when it comes to “existence.” Something had to have put the Universe into motion.

As a kid, my dream was to become an astronaut, but I didn’t eat my Wheaties or enough carrots. When I realized my fate, I thought I would teach science instead. During my junior year of college at The University of Texas at Austin, I fell in love with literature, writing, psychology, and philosophy. I guess I have sundry cravings.

Nonetheless, the stars aligned themselves. I’m now working for world-renowned physicists at one of its satellite universities, and I’m an author who teaches many souls how to use the Law of Attraction successfully by pairing physics and psychology. For me, I’m living the best of all career paths because I’m co-existing simultaneously with my energy. If anything can exist, why not permit me to allow for it ALL to be in existence at the same time? Who doesn’t love being drunk on life? Society wants to squeeze us into a “this or that” world. But we live in a “this and that” world.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

There are a lot of “spiritual gurus” out there who tell you to “feel good” to manifest your desires. Feeling good cannot be possible 100% of the time because energy is fluid. If it is possible for you, you’re probably puffing on the magic dragon 24/7. When you think you’ve mastered it, you still wonder why your desires haven’t immediately emerged into your physical realm.

But there is more to the Law of Attraction than only “feeling good” that the gurus haven’t told you. If they did, then you wouldn’t keep paying them while they dangle the carrot of a “secret formula” at you. The Universe merely operates in a boomerang effect with its reflection. It doesn’t know thedifference between yourfeelings and emotions. It’s pretty ingenious, but you’re the wittier one. Unfortunately, many people want something to believe in other than themselves because they don’t trust themselves. They’re afraid of themselves and what they can create for their own lives and their success. The possibility of the unknown, even if it’s positive, scares many people.

Even though I’m using the physical Law of Attraction and mixing it up with unconventional exercises, I’m stealthily using psychology on you, so you know how to trust yourself first and foremost, which creates certainty of a belief. Your desires emerge much faster this way because you see with your mind, not with your eyes. If you don’t allow for your imagination to take flight and admit to yourself that you’re delusional, what’s the fun in life? Manifesting is a game, it’s a fun skill anyone can learn. Yes, even you!

I teach you how to manifest using unconventional techniques such as writing into reality, using your household tasks, comparative thoughts through the use of food, using your five senses, and creating powerful affirmations via your favorite song’s lyrics to ManiFAST. These are only a few manifestation methods I use that work. I don’t focus on too many “woo-woo” practices because those rely on extrinsic influences outside of you. Everything you “see” in front of you stems from your mind and how you choose to observe it. You can alter your beliefs at any time you decide.

Whatever the gurus are doing in the spiritual, self-help business of hustling (and they are hustling despite what they say about their practices), I’m probably doing something different with my version of hustling. I believe you’re allowed to go against the herd of the masses if your soul craves it. I mean, why not? Just because someone is doing something doesn’t mean you have to do it to be successful. It took me a few rounds to come to this realization. Whenever I would do something similar that someone else was doing, it never worked out for me because it wasn’t MY energy creating it. Give yourself permission to do something weird or be different because everything in the world is subjective. “Truth,” as we know it, is 100% comparative.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’m a big fan of Bruce Springsteen. His music gives voice to the hard-working people in the world who try to make a living for themselves and their families. One of my favorite quotes is:

Blind faith in your leaders, or in anything, can get you killed. — Bruce Springsteen

I believe he is 100% spot on with this. I’m not a big fan of organizational beliefs of any kind because we’re all equal and capable of defining what “happiness” and “success” means for ourselves. We don’t need anyone else labeling it for us. There is a lot of corruption in the world disguised as being “helpful,” I try to stay away from facades as best as I can. Whether it’s political, religious, really anything, I like to look at all angles of it before I formulate a decision. Observation is a great tool, and intuition is a powerful compass. Your soul’s compass will never lead you astray; it’s part of your magic. Just because someone points in a specific direction doesn’t mean you have to turn your head to it like so many do. You’ve got a neck, after all, choose where you want to focus and go for it.

I’m also a huge fan of Shirley Manson from the band, Garbage, and Annie Clark under the moniker St. Vincent. I guess I just like souls who are inspired by David Bowie. Both of these females are totally “disruptive” within the music industry. They help pave the way for many female musicians to be treated equally, but there is still a long way to go with regards to equal rights for women, no matter the industry. The blunt boldness of Shirley’s honesty and courage, mixed with the progressive and eccentric of St. Vincent’s intellect, weave tapestries of colorful kaleidoscopic visions to our imagination. And create pure bravery of claiming self-acceptance in a world filled with fear.

A lot of celebrities just want money, fame, power, fancy cars, houses all over the world and have people bow down to them. To me, that’s frightful behavior. — Shirley Manson

It’s time. You are light. I guess you are afraid of what everyone is made of — time and light. — St. Vincent

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I’m a recovering perfectionist. My dad always used to tell me when he was alive, “You don’t succeed unless you try. You’ll always get a ‘no’ unless you give it a chance.” I used to avoid commitments to things because I wasn’t the best at them before I had even started them. I will never forget his advice. My professor’s wife once told me about rising panic attacks, “Imagine yourself driving a car and take a U-turn into another direction.” Now, I imagine myself taking that U-turn towards another direction of thought whenever I feel the panic start to come up within me. It’s a sagaciousness. I use it in my mentoring, as well. I credit her in my book, “Don’t Feel Stuck in Love!” and I will always remember her with warm fondness. She was an amazing woman. One of my mentors once told me, “You’re not supposed to please everyone. If you did, how would you have time to please yourself with all the things you want to do in your life? There’s always a soul tribe for your soul’s vibe. Allow space for your soul tribe to work with you.” That’s a good point.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m publishing a fun book about how to manifest money using quirky methods. There are a lot of great Law of Attraction books out there. My goal is to have this one be a handy how-to guide you can pick up and use over and over again whenever your money fears start creeping up to the surface. Fear is such a strong emotion of vibrations. Let’s turn it into a profitable experience for you by flipping your switch onto a positive path of abundance. It makes me think of a quote I once saw about manifesting, “I’m terrified of a million dollars!”

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Mel Robbins’s TED Talk, How to Stop Screwing Yourself Over. Oh my gosh, it was such an eye-opener! When she asks, “What do you want?” I was living in a hamster wheel of life interminably running and not getting anywhere for myself. Constantly worrying about what others thought of me, but not pleasing everyone. How she approaches the subject of thought and acknowledgment of yourself and your feelings helped me to realize I wasn’t “fine.” I wasn’t “fine” with settling in my life. I wasn’t “fine” being in my comfort zone and not allowing for the magic to happen. “Fine” was no longer “fine” for me. So, I performed my self-experiment and manifested 99% of everything I ever wanted within ten months. I put them into my best-selling books that thousands of souls around the world now manifest all their desires. I love celebrating with my readers!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

How much fun would it be to start an “I Am Me” movement with someone like Lizzo involved? How great would it be to claim to the world, “I Am Me!” knowing no matter your age, sex, race, or sexuality, that you’re encouraged and celebrated because we are ALL part of the Universe? I don’t know about you, but that makes me feel pretty damn valued and loved. And don’t we all want to feel this way without having to put up facades to be accepted and liked? It’s all about inclusion (cue Lizzo’s flute).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. — Albert Einstein

I used to loathe change, so much that I became obsessed with my attempts to prevent it. Everything had to remain the same, yet the Universe’s energy doesn’t work this way. I knew this logically, but, emotionally, I had to feel the constant tug of energy’s fluidity for me to tire and release control. The moment I gave in was the moment I set myself free and started receiving all my desires quickly with ease. Now I love change and welcome it because I know the rewards I’ll receive when embracing new opportunities. If my stubborn mindset can master the Law of Attraction, even while living with anxiety, then I know you can excel at it, too. It’s so much fun!

