Jackson Apollo Mancini: “If you see trash, pick it up, even if it’s not yours!”

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jackson Apollo Mancini.

When Jackson Apollo Mancini isn’t in school, you can find him exploring the natural world where he is passionate about animal rights and the health of our planet. Jackson wrote Dr. Jon Jon Saves the Moon when he was four years old, making him one of the youngest authors to begin the publishing journey. He enjoys traveling and learning about different cultures and languages, playing with friends, and dreaming up new inventions. On any given day you will find him picking up litter in his community! Jackson lives in Alaska with his parents, his dog Eggo, and his rescue guinea pig, Charles Marshmallow Mancini.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

First, I was in Austin, Texas, then California, then Seattle, and now Alaska. We moved for dad’s work. I’ve made lots of friends everywhere.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

National Geographic Kids. It helped me learn more about animals and their habitats. The polar bears need our help, and I want to save them!

You are a recently published author that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your work are trying to create in our world today?

I wrote Dr. Jon Jon Saves the Moon after being in the car with my mom and seeing so much trash on the roads. This really hurts our animals and plants because we need a healthy Earth to survive. Dr. Jon Jon Saves the Moon is the story of what can happen to our planet if we stop taking care of it.

I’m trying to get other kids and people to help nature so all animals can live. If you see trash on the ground, pick it up! I have my own trash grabber made of half recycled stuff. We need to take care of our planet and recycle!

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

We lived in Seattle, and I saw garbage all over the ground every day. I saw birds and animals in the garbage and garbage in their habitats. If animals eat this garbage, they can get sick. Or, they can eat too much of it and be too full to eat the food they need to live.

I wanted to write a story that shows what can happen if this continues.

In the book, kids started to notice the moon turning green. It was a reflection of what we were doing on Earth to our planet, making it sick!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

When I was at the Portland Zoo, I carried my book with me. At the elephant habitat, I asked if people would read the book with me. They did!

I also graduated Kindergarten and wrote a song!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Some other kids who have read my book have said they want to start recycling!

When I grow up, I want to have an event where all the kids promise to start taking care of the planet. If thousands of people make this promise, then the Earth, the ocean, and the land will be clean again.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Changing our ways in the world, not just throwing everything away. We need to change the way we do things. I made a dog toy out of an empty Pringles can. And, I made a trash gripper with a string and old hanger. We can all start reusing what we have and continue to recycle!

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

After I saw trash on the ground in Seattle, I wanted a way to tell people what can happen if we keep hurting the planet. So, I started telling my story to everyone, and then my mom and dad helped me write it down.

There are lots of ways to help save the planet. I have a lot of other ways to learn about saving the environment in the book.

If you see trash, pick it up, even if it’s not yours! I started picking up garbage whenever I saw it. You can help by telling others to throw away their trash. I saw a lady at Starbucks throw her straw wrapper on the ground, and I told her she needed to throw it away in the garbage. Also, telling people about recycling! I was at the Zoo and showed what types of things can be recycled. Reuse what you have at home! Water bottles are an easy way to start. Buy reusable instead of plastic! Care for the outdoors. Plant a tree outside to help the birds make nests, or plant berries as food for rabbits or bears.

What are the values that drive your work?

I love animals and our Earth! I learn a lot about our planet watching TV. My favorite shows are Wild Kratts, Blue Planet, and Octonauts. I get new ideas a lot!

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

I tell myself I need to save the planet fast before it’s too late, and we all can’t survive. It’s important!

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

There’s no garbage on the ground or in the ocean. From space, the planet looks healthy. It is a clean place for animals. I want the ocean to be nice and clean with lots of coral reefs. The forests and rainforests are bigger and full of animals. Everyone promises to save the Earth.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

I would hire scientists to stop global warming.

I would start paying everyone for recycling everything, not just bottles and cans.

I would hire a bunch of boats and drivers to take people out to the oceans and have them dive to get all the garbage out of the ocean.

I would create more wildlife bridges and tunnels in every city, so animals could get around safely.

I would want people to start making more things out of bamboo, instead of wood and plastic.

I would find a way to stop illegal fishing!

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

I would have everyone work together. I would like the roofs of the school to be glass to let in natural light and the schools to have gardens, so kids can grow food for lunch.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The world belongs to us kids and we need to fix all the problems.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Joe Biden! So, he could help me and work with the other leaders of countries to help me save the planet.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Find me online at www.jacksonapollomancini.com and on Instagram @jaminthepnw.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!