Jackie Ghedine of The Resting Mind: “Know Your Worth and Confidently Ask for It”

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jackie Ghedine

Jackie Ghedine is a coach, co-host of the podcast, Make Your Life Magnificent, and co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of The Resting Mind, a career coach and business strategist working with Gen X women as their virtual business partner.

She is a certified coach and trained at the Goal Imagery Institute specializing in neuroscience and positive psychology. She is a Ted X Talk presenter and has been featured on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Business Insider, and is a VIP Expert on Fairygodboss.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

From as long as I can remember, I was an achiever. I wanted to be a successful businesswoman (not sure what that meant at 12) and climb the corporate ladder. When I moved into the publishing world, I knew exactly what I wanted my goalpost to be, the Publisher of a magazine. I worked for small media companies and continued to work my way up and was named Publisher of a magazine called POP Times when I was 28. It proved to me I could accomplish whatever I wanted with determination and intention. When I started at Ad Age I had the same aspiration, to eventually make it to Publisher. Over the course of 10 years, starting in a sales position, I had promotion after promotion and was sitting in the Associate Publisher role. My goal post, to become Publisher, was really close and something happened, I didn’t want it anymore. What I had worked so hard for my entire life was right in front of me and the thought of stepping into the role made me miserable. It was at that moment when I realized I needed to step off the corporate rollercoaster. As a high-achieving woman, it was extremely scary. My identity and my worth were tied into my title and my work success. Yes, I had a family, a beautiful daughter, lots of friends, yet somehow it paled in comparison to a title. It was one of the most frightening feelings in the world.

On the flipside, the space I provided myself, not knowing what my next step was nor what I wanted to do next, was an absolute gift. I was able to quiet my mind, spend time evaluating what pieces of my job and my career I missed and which pieces I never, ever wanted to do again. I recognized how much I missed maximizing individual’s potential and have been fascinated and (quite frankly) obsessed with psychology and brain science. When I decided to go back to school to become a coach, I chose a program rooted in positive psychology and neuroscience to marry my passions.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Becoming a successful entrepreneur requires so many variables and I believe it is why it can become difficult for individuals to turn the corner in their business. There are specific traits I possess that contributed to my personal success. My nickname is the Jack Russell of humans. Why? Because I’m high-energy, optimistic, loyal and when I want something I’m going to sink my teeth in and not let go. This has been the backbone for my success. As an entrepreneur, you work harder than you’ve ever worked before. Most coaches start a coaching business and they are passionate about what they do and being of service to others. When your job is your passion, it becomes hard to slow down, so we tend to work…a lot! My natural high energy keeps me going without tiring. Combining the energy with my optimistic outlook and ability to have grit to not give up paved the way to my success. I remember early on when I started The Resting Mind with my business partner, we were working nonstop. We wanted to create a movement for Gen X women which meant we couldn’t just hang a shingle and say we’re open. The foundation and backbone of our business had to be right, our outreach and voice had to be right, the mission had to be right and what we offered had to fit the exact pain points our clients were feeling. Getting it all ‘right’ means a lot of backend work before you are actually bringing in the money. It’s tiring but necessary. Our energy and our grit to keep pushing through, looking at this experience as a sprint, not a marathon, was incredibly helpful.

I have conviction and belief in what I do and the results my clients see when working with me. Knowing your worth and being able to articulate it in a way that connects with your audience as a human is a trait every successful entrepreneur should acquire. We work with women who are 40+ and I cannot express how much this one thing is a sticking point for women. They undervalue themselves, they become uncomfortable talking about money and charging people for their services and it is holding coaches back. Get comfortable and build your confidence around what you do, what you deliver and why clients need to work with you. Everyone has a zone of genius, something that makes them special (my Jack Russell of humans), find what it is, and develop everything around it. This will help to build your confidence and own your worth.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

We go through 95% of our day on autopilot, 95%! If you haven’t created good habits then when your brain goes onto autopilot it isn’t going to pull from habits supporting your goal and instead can pull from habits hindering your goal. I needed to develop all new habits as an entrepreneur because your day is fluid and the only structure in place is the structure you create. Unlike corporate America where you are aligning your day based on the needs and expectations of your boss, the organization and your team, as an entrepreneur, your day is dictated by you. Without good habits in place, you can find yourself folding laundry and mopping floors instead of working (don’t laugh, I have had clients admit to me how they hide in the laundry room because working on their business is so overwhelming).

I had to develop new habits that worked for my business and my home as a mom of a teen with learning difficulties and no executive functioning. This translates to a lot of hands on help when she is home from school in order for her to thrive.

My game-changing habit is to wake up early, 5:00, before the rest of my house gets up. I spend 20–30 minutes meditating and becoming centered and intentional around my day. Then I power through my toughest tasks first, the things I don’t enjoy doing. Why? Because my personal energy is very high in the morning and it’s when I’m firing on all cylinders so I intentionally do my hardest tasks. At The Resting Mind, we train on a number of productivity processes, including Energy Plotting™ which is aligning your weekly tasks against your weekly energy levels to be as productive as possible.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits keeps you from procrastinating as an entrepreneur. Our brains will always choose the easy way out, the instant gratification and the dopamine hit (checking social media every 15 minutes anyone?). Without good habits, we are destined to choose satisfaction over progress every day. Our primal part of our brain fights against things that are difficult, takes new skills and causes us to use too much of our prefrontal cortex (the thought part of our brain). If you’re building your business, you live in this world if you are focusing on the right things (as opposed to the things you enjoy ).

When I became an entrepreneur, I had to develop a brand new stable of habits. No longer was I responding to the needs of my organization, instead, I was creating the need, building the vision and executing on it. You can easily focus on the wrong things or get comfortable in where you enjoy spending your time. I created a habit of being intentional every week for not only what I wanted to accomplish and be very specific about it but also how I wanted to feel at the end of the week. Those feelings are really what drive us, tap into our inner energy. Some weeks I want to be productive, some creative, while others, I want to be metered and others high-energy. This habit has helped be stay present and purposeful every week, allowing me to ruthlessly prioritize my time, energy and effort.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

One of the cleverest ways to create a good habit is to link it with another habit you have that already exists. If you are a workaholic who plows through for hours and never takes a mental health break and you want to create breaks for yourself during the day, then linking habits is a fabulous way to create new ones. If you want to go for 10 minute recharge walks during the day but find it’s 5pm and you still didn’t do it for the third day in a row, then it’s time to link the new habit with something you already do every day. Every time you get up to go to the bathroom, you’re going to go outside and walk up and down the block. Now, you’ve created a habit based on something you always do anyway.

You can’t break a bad habit (I know, you don’t want to hear that). What you can do, however, is create a new habit for your brain to pull from. The way to do that is to understand what is the ‘trigger’ or the situation causing you to leap into a bad habit. For example, if your bad habit is to check social media 4x an hour, it’s time to slow down and understand what happens right before you’re checking social media. Something is triggering you. It could be the ding of your notifications, it could be feeling overwhelmed on the project, whatever it is needs to be identified because you need to replace ‘checking social media’ with a new habit, one that supports your goals.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Tea isn’t even everyone’s cup of tea.” is a quote I developed and use all the time. Judgment comes up as one of the major issues holding women back. Worrying about what other people think is something we need to let go of if we are going to be successful. Everyone judges, it is our brain’s way of deciphering information and categorizing all of the stimuli surround us at every second. When someone judges, often it’s because their brain is putting them in a box so they can feel more comfortable. Judgment is not actually a reflection of you, it is a reflection of the person doing the judging, how they see the world based on their own narrative. The other thing about judgment is this, it doesn’t stick. Research shows how quickly a judgment leaves the brain because, honestly, you don’t really matter in the other person’s life. I say all this and go back to “Tea isn’t even everyone’s cup of tea” because no matter how neutral you try to be, everyone won’t like what you do. Instead of focusing on who isn’t supporting you, pay attention to the one person you positively influenced, that is why we do what we do.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most interesting projects we are working on The Entrepreneur Academy. This program was developed by Mimi Bishop and myself as a way for us to become virtual business partners for solopreneurs and coaches. We’ve heard how building a business is harder than people imagined and very lonely. We want to support as many 40+ women as we can to build their businesses. This program is different because it’s a live 12-week program, with two coaches providing a step-by-step process and roll-up your sleeve workshopping approach to business building. It removes the hustle and time-wasting we see happening with coaching who don’t know what to focus on. We take the mystery and frustration out of business building. We also aren’t putting coaches through huge programs where they get lost and come out thinking, “Now what?”

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Here are the 5 Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach.

Be The CEO Not Just The Employee:

What I work with coaches and help them build their business there are a number of common themes between those who have thriving businesses and those who struggle in their business. One of the first things we see at The Resting Mind is how coaches don’t create a balance between being the CEO and the employee in their businesses. They stay in the weeds, doing tasks, chugging along and working hard without ever stopping, evaluating, processes and pivoting. Building a business isn’t as easy as hanging a shingle on the door and coaches need to take a good hard look at what is and isn’t working in their business. Recently, we were working with a health coach who was doing a some 1:1 coaching, wanted to launch a mastermind, created a workshop, developed a challenge and worked long hours to try to fill each of these and nothing actually stuck. She thought working longer hours, working harder and pushing herself was the answer. She was in employee mode. Not once did she stop to evaluate why something wasn’t working or build a sustainable strategy. She was spreading herself too thin and too wide. It was only through evaluating, strategizing next steps, looking back at what yielded results and what didn’t that we were able to build scale.

50% of Your Time Needs to Be on Client Getting Activities:

Coaches love to coach but getting the clients becomes a struggle. When we do a business analysis with clients to understand how they are spending their time and what they are doing during the week, it becomes very clear how little time they are spending on client-getting activities and even worse, is they are confused with what is a client-getting activity and what is marketing (they aren’t the same). Marketing is posting on Instagram. Client-getting activity is DM people on Instagram and engaging with them, building a relationship. Marketing is posting on Facebook. Client-getting activity is being of service on Facebook, answering questions with open-ended questions that allow for the conversation to continue. Think of client-getting activities as those where you build relationships, create connections and draw individuals into your world with a two-way dialogue. Thinking about how you can get them on a discovery call or giving them a mini-session for free.

Know Your Worth and Confidently Ask for It:

Coaches become coaches because they want to be of service. It doesn’t matter which niche they serve, there’s a calling that draws them to motivate, move and enhance individuals. When your passion and purpose are tied to your career, it is a wonderful feeling yet it can also make it more difficult to know your worth and feel confident in having people pay for it. I was working with a woman earlier this year who coaching women and men who have aging parents suffering from dementia. She had this calling after dealing with the turmoil and the emotions herself for many years. She struggled with having people pay for a service she knew was human and felt everyone should have access to in their life. This mindset blocked her from charging what she was worth and she found herself discounting her offerings and giving away lots of stuff to overdeliver. What she needed to understand was how what she was doing was a service and how she, just like a doctor who is charged with helping people, need to get paid for their expertise, time and service.

Mindset isn’t Everything:

As coaches, we are trained in mindset and it is an important part of building any successful business. I believe in the power of our minds, attracting the right energy and filling the gap between what you want to achieve in your conscious mind with what your subconscious settings are and the cognitive dissonance that exists between the two. However, there has been a tremendous pendulum swing towards working on mindset alone to create and build a business. People are calling themselves business coaches and working with other coaches to mend their mind and in the end their business still isn’t reaching the right people, they don’t have an offer that sells and can’t differentiate themselves from the thousands of other coaches who want to help the same audience. Mindset alone can’t sell your products, build your strategy or turn on a client spigot. There has to be a balance between what you believe and what you actually take action and do. I have found clients want to work on their mindset becomes it is the easiest stuff for people to focus on. It doesn’t require putting yourself out there, getting rejected by clients or not having clients get the results they expected.

Have Consultations That Convert:

The best time to convert someone to a paying client is when you are on the phone with them. People buy with their heart but their head steps in and can talk them out of anything. This is why it is so critical to have a strong framework for your discovery calls. Coaches will get on a discovery call and give (and give and give some more) providing the potential client with so much information they don’t actually have to hire you. You’ve provided them with the next five steps and they can go off and try everything out before buying. Your job on a consult is not to tell them what to do next but to uncover where the gaps are for someone and then show them the roadmap you’d create when working together. The other big mistake I see when working with coaches is how few actually pitch at the end. Instead of sharing how their package can help provide results, they will let their email follow-up do the sales pitch. The email is to support your pitch, not replace your pitch. At the end of every discovery call, there needs to be an offer made based on your conversation and share the transformation they can expect by hiring you. My business partner and I do a lot of training on the discovery call framework that converts because our mission is to help 40+ solopreneurs go from overwhelmed, underpaid hustlers to confident, money-making entrepreneurs.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Coaches struggle with knowing their zone of genius and articulating it in a way that resonates with people and also doesn’t sound like everyone else. The waters are muddied with a lot of coaches and every single coach should be able to differentiate who they are, what they bring to the table and why they should be hired. They’ll say things like, I’m a health coach. This means nothing, it’s generic, nothing special and I have no idea who you are as a health coach. Zeroing in on specifics is key here, I’m a health coach who specializes in metabolism and hormones for women over 40. In our short attention-span world, grabbing someone’s attention with who you are, what you do and how you’re different is a gamechanger for your businesses. Another mistake many coaches make is how they will spend money on getting more coaching certifications and learning more modalities before they ever put themselves out there. They would rather invest in learning more and more than actually taking any action to build their business. It allows them to stay on the sidelines. Or they invest in all this pieces of the business puzzle and try to Frankenstein their business strategy together and are left with an out of control monster. Greatest advice, hire a strong business strategist who can work with you to build your business on the right foundation.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

A coach has to know and understand every single person is different. If you’re going to use the same exact framework and exercises for every client then you aren’t doing your job. When people go to coaching school, they learn these tools and get access to worksheets that they then force into their practices based on their own comfort zone instead of basing their sessions on the needs of the client. Great coaches are in the flow and don’t stay attached to their own patterns and frameworks. When you do this you become very in tune with the needs of the client and can create pivotal growth moments. One of my clients wanted to start their own coaching practice but really struggled with leaving their 9–5 job. They had saved money to be able to make the transition yet couldn’t bring herself to make the leap. As a coach, if I would have just gone through a pre-prepared framework for leaving your 9–5 job, we never would have gotten to the root cause of the problem. What we discovered is her core value was security. Leaving her 9–5 job was going against everything in her core. The work we did was to redefine what security looked like (she could be let go from a corporate job) and help her create a strong business foundation and a client base before she left so she could feel more secure. These nuances are the difference between a coach who is in the flow with the client instead of rigid in their process.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

There are a ton of ways to find leads and it really does depend on the type of coach you are to determine where to find qualified leads. One of the out-of-the-box ways we help clients find leads is to align with an association where your ideal client hangs out. Maybe you’re a coach for tech founders, then join a start-up association or a work/life balance coach, join an association for lawyers. Once you find an association or two, volunteer on a committee, lead a committee, ingratiate yourself into their world. Another way to find clients is to become deeply involved in a Facebook Community where you’re potential clients are spending time. Again, if you’re a health coach, maybe you’ll join a Facebook Community for diabetes or menopause. Then once you’re in those communities, answer questions, offer advice, give free mini-sessions, start to build a name for yourself as the health guru.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Coaches love what they do and their career is also what they love to do so they find themselves always working, learning, investigating, thinking, working some more. At The Resting Mind, train our clients on a process called Energy Plotting ™ where individuals use their own natural energy levels and plot tasks against them to become their most productive selves. This has been a game-changer and allows their productivity to soar.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our mission is to empower 40+ women to know, own, articulate, sell and negotiate their worth. No longer do we want 40+ women waking up and asking “Is this it?” and instead they find their calling and say, “This is it!”

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I adore Dr. Phil. I am always impressed with how even, fair and open-minded he is with individuals. He listens, observes and offers direct feedback that isn’t judgmental nor demeaning. His Murder & Mystery podcast is an absolute favorite of mine.

