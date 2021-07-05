Jackie Bledsoe of Bledsoe Media Group: “Your published book is not the end”

Your published book is not the end. Continue to develop the ideas in your book, learn from your readers as they engage with your book, and use it as a building block for more impact and income.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jackie Bledsoe.

Jackie Bledsoe is an author, podcast host, and speaker who’s reached over 100,000 couples with his bestselling book, The 7 Rings of Marriage. He helps couples build strong marriages and families, so they can positively change their family trees.

You may have seen Jackie on Good Morning America, ABC News, The 700 Club, Moody Radio, YouVersion’s Bible App, or through his work with LifeWay, FamilyLife, and The Wesleyan Church World Headquarters.

He and his wife, Stephana, are the founders of Happily Married Couples, a marriage training platform and community that helps couples connect and communicate while leading them through a powerful and proven marriage success path.

You can listen to Jackie & Stephana’s podcast for couples in business called “How We Built This (and Stayed Happily Married)” and learn about their marriage platform and community at HappilyMarriedCouples.com.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/20ee0229e6972feeec069a09e84f82f1

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I always laugh a little when I’m referred to as an “expert.” I never set out to become an “expert” in the area of marriage and family. Nor did I set out to become an author or speaker. I guess you could say I failed forward as both my “expertise” in the marriage space and authority as a writer and speaker came about through past struggles and failures. We experienced everything from communication challenges, to sex and intimacy issues, in-law problems, to money problems which led to us being homeless multiple times.

Much of what I teach and coach couples today comes from the mistakes we’ve learned from and working together to overcome the hardships we’ve faced in our marriage. What helped us in our hardest times is what created a deep passion to help others who are or will be where we were.

While we were facing challenges in our marriage we were intentional about seeking out the knowledge from couples who we admired and had more experience in their marriages. We also surrounded ourselves with peer couples to encourage us and hold us accountable who had similar desires to create a great marriage.

As my passion for helping others grew, my understanding of what makes a great marriage did as well.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I literally went from “broke to blog to book to business.” I started blogging as a jobless husband and father of three. After losing my job, I tried “making money online” by starting a family version of iwearyourshirt.com. I spent more time setting up the website than in business.

I then started blogging to build an audience, and blogged like a madman, publishing a new post everyday. This led to freelance writing for sites, primarily marriage sites, with large followings, and a mentor said, “your blog is a business.”

This is where things began to change, but not before our family lost our home, became homeless, and bounced from friends’ basements, to hotels, and even to my mother-in-law’s spare room!

While homeless I continued writing and, about two-years in, I wrote a post which would become my book, The 7 Rings of Marriage. The royalty advance was more than the salary at the job I lost.

My personal brand grew and it opened doors to public speaking engagements from NYC to Chicago to the Cayman Islands. And my book became the foundation for our business, a marriage training platform and community.

The 7 Rings has now reached over 100,000 couples and continues to reach more couples globally.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I have two projects I’m really excited about, which I get to thank the pandemic for pushing me to launch.

The first is our new podcast, How We Built This (and Stayed Happily Married). It’s a project I had on my mind for a few years, but had yet to pull the trigger. Once the pandemic hit in Spring of 2020 and life seemed to pretty much shut down, I had all this extra time.

So, we tested this idea out with a live 2-day online summit. The summit was received well, but I wanted to do more than just a summit once or twice per year, so I married the idea of launching a podcast (another thing I’d been wanting to do) with the idea of telling the stories and sharing our conversations with couples who’ve built amazing businesses together while still prioritizing their marriages.

I’m also super excited about our marriage training platform and community, Happily Married Couples. For years I’d been creating content to help married couples and my wife and I had been speaking at marriage conferences and retreats. All the content lived on my personal blog. So there was somewhat of a disconnect when someone was searching for marriage content, and came to my personal blog with all kinds of other content mixed in.

The pandemic related shut downs paused life and gave me the bandwidth I needed to build the site out, create content, and launch our premium community, Happily Married Couples Plus, which allows us to serve couples at a deeper level.

My next writing projects will be books developed through the content and engagement from both of these projects. I don’t have working titles, but one of my big 2021 goals is to submit two book proposals to a few publishing houses and secure a multi-book contract this year. Then I’ll be in book writing mode beginning the fourth quarter of this year.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

“Marriages either grow or regress, they never stand still. This book will definitely help you have a growing marriage.” — Dr. Gary Chapman

The 7 Rings of Marriage is the model and success path for growing marriages. The concept came from our journey in marriage, each season, each up and down, leading to where we are today. Our marriage is in the 7th ring today, what we call the Mentoring.

I first shared the “7 Rings” in a blog post and the response was amazing. This one blog post received twice as many page views, in less than 24-hours, than what I’d normally get in an entire month. I read through the comments and saw how it resonated with so many couples. Couples were identifying which “ring” their marriage was in at the time.

What makes the 7 Rings so appealing and helpful to couples is it helps prepare couples for all — the good and the bad — that may happen in marriage. It will show a couple where they are today, but it also gives couples a glimpse ahead, something to give them hope, when they are stuck in a tough season. Additionally, it warns couples who may be in a great season that some challenges may arise and gives them practical tools to forecast the “storm” and prepare for it.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be a go-getter, believe in yourself, and make bold asks.

One example of how all three of these traits were instrumental in my success when launching my book was from one of the early marketing meetings with my publisher. At this meeting, the acquisitions editor (the person responsible for choosing my book for publishing) said, “we have two really great marketing plans, our plan and a very detailed one from Jackie.” Haha. Apparently, I was the first, or one of a few authors to come to the table with their own marketing plan.

Instead of sitting back and waiting for my publisher to do all the heavy lifting and planning for the launch of my book, I proactively researched, talked to some bestselling authors, and created my very own launch plan for my book.

As a result of this launch plan within the first two months after the release of my book, we sold over 7,000 books and over 2,000 workbooks. Not a bad start for a first time author.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

At the time of signing my publishing agreement, I was primarily a freelance writer building a small personal brand. I was able to get my work on several sites larger than mine, but almost all of my income came through freelance writing. A mentor told me after signing my book deal that opportunities and doors will open, I’ll be on stages, be flown around the country, and more. He was exactly right.

Once I wrote the book, my wife and I booked our first speaking engagement. The book was still more than 9-months from its release date at the time. Just the mention of “I’ve written a book on marriage which will be published on…” qualified me for stages. And I’ll be the first to admit I was not qualified to be on those stages at the time.

Within the first 30–45 days after my book was released I was on local, national, and international TV shows. I was on national radio shows and a ton of podcasts. I was also invited to write featured columns in two magazines. We went from never doing a keynote speech, or event, to doing 10–12 events per year. My brand grew almost overnight and it has continued to grow over the years.

Since then I’ve spoken everywhere from Houston to DC to NYC to the Cayman Islands and now have multiple income streams with most coming as a result of writing a book. At the time of this interview my entire family (my wife and I, plus our 3 kiddos) are preparing for a 2-week event in the Cayman Islands, where I’ll be the keynote speaker and run a basketball camp with my sons.

None of this would be happening if I had not written a book.

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

YES! Without a doubt, writing a book is worth the effort and the cost (time, money, lack of sleep!, whatever). As I said, I’ve literally gone from broke to blog to book to business. When I started blogging I was jobless and income less — we were homeless for a few months.

My blogging created income opportunities through freelance writing. But what my mentor told me when he said, “your blog is a business,” changed the game for me. I knew blogging could help me build or grow a business, but I never looked at it as a business.

That blog content became my book content, and my book content became the foundation of our business. Our Happily Married Couples brand uses the principles of The 7 Rings of Marriage as its success path for couples. It’s the engine behind it all. My success as an author is part of the foundation for my personal brand and being considered a thought leader and an “expert.”

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I would have had better systems in place before I began to promote my book. Yes, I created a marketing strategy, but that marketing strategy was very front-loaded and had the book as the end result. If I knew then what I know now I would have had other resources created to take my book readers deeper and serve them more by giving them more opportunities to purchase my products and services.

When I write my next books I will have systems and strategies that go beyond selling the book. Aspiring writers need to answer this question, “what is the next step(s) once my reader gets my book in their hand?” If they have no idea, then determine it before launching their book. If they know this answer, be sure there are systems, strategies, and funnels in place to continue to serve their readers by giving them more buying opportunities.

Let me add this, don’t wait to write your next books. I learned, am learning, that your next book(s) will naturally promote your previous books. Every time you write a new book it serves as a promotional tool for your previous book(s).

I learned this through sharing various things I’ve done or accomplished on social media. It seems when I share the success from one event another event is booked, or I get more inquiries about my book. It’s like compound interest, just keep adding to it.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

It depends on the author’s budget ultimately. Anything they enjoy doing, can do effectively, and efficiently then I say keep that in-house. Maybe they enjoy creating promotional graphics, but it takes forever to do it, then I suggest engaging someone who can do that.

I engaged and made bold asks to my publisher to partner or sponsor many of the things I thought were too big for me to handle. They hired a PR company, they handled the graphic design with my input and final decision. They set up crews to record video promos. During pre-launch we ran an online summit on our own (from our couch), but we asked them to sponsor it and promote it with us.

I wrote the manuscript and promotional copy, and trusted their editors to make it look and flow great. There is no hard fast rule, but if they consider what I’ve mentioned they’ll find the things they must own and engage experts to help with the others.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Be clear on your target reader, their biggest problem, and how your book can help them solve this problem. Focus your marketing copy on this. Understand your book is not your big money maker. It’s the door to your big money maker(s). Know the next steps you want your readers to take once they get your book in their hands, and have systems in place to help them easily take those next steps. Perfect your story and your book’s story. You will be telling this over and over and over again like it’s the first time. The better you get at telling this story the more successful your book will be and the more impact you’ll have on your readers. Your published book is not the end. Continue to develop the ideas in your book, learn from your readers as they engage with your book, and use it as a building block for more impact and income.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This question was tougher than it should have been. I thought long and hard about who this would be. And since I’m a guy who helps married couples I have to mention a person, and a couple.

I have to start with TD Jakes. TD Jakes is one of the few people in the world where a conversation can result in growth in my spiritual life (impacting where I’ll spend eternity), growth in my effectiveness as a writer and speaker (impacting how well I communicate with my people), growth that can take my brands and businesses to other levels (impacting my bank account!), growth as a leader (impacting my sphere of influence), and end with me leaving the lunch ready to run through brick walls, climb mountains, and overcome any challenge I face to accomplish everything God has placed before me. I cannot imagine anybody’s life not being changed after a sit down with Bishop Jakes.

And the couple I, and my wife, would love to sit down with for lunch is Chip and Joanna Gaines. They’re a couple who my wife and I love and admire all things about. We used to run some real estate businesses, so watching them do what they do is so impressive! We’ve both read their book, and would love to learn more from them and their journey as a couple in business who have kept their marriage as a top priority. Sounds like great guests for our podcast.

Okay, now I’m just cheating. But I’m going to add Tyler Perry, so I can learn how to take my 7 Rings of Marriage beyond print and onto the big screen.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can listen to our “How We Built This (and Stayed Happily Married)” podcast, learn about our marriage platform and community at HappilyMarriedCouples.com, and follow me on Instagram (@jbledsoejr).

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.