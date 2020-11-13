Jack Canfield | Meeting A Mentor

Today’s guest is Jack Canfield, one of my most beloved mentors—and probably yours as well! It was an honor to sit down with him in his home in Hope Ranch, California, for this deep and lively interview. In fact, I was so excited, you can literally hear the exuberance that I couldn’t contain!

In this talk, Jack shares his Top 4 Success Principles for anyone at any time (prob not what you’d think), discusses why he’s been dedicated to meditation for over four decades, the benefits of experimenting with Ayahuasca (🌱), and what’s been the biggest gift for his own self-awareness. As he takes his success to the next level, Jack unpacks his definition of purpose and how to find it. Even if you’re unsure about where and what to do next, Jack will help you find clarity, direction, and purpose in your life.

What I love about this talk, is how clear it is that, throughout his journey of epic success, he’s found ways to live a life filled with love, joy and fulfillment. You will love this.

Jack is an award-winning speaker and an internationally recognized leader in personal development and peak performance strategies. He’s the co-author of the best selling book anthology of all time, Chicken Soup for the Soul (7 NYT best-sellers at the same time!), The Success Principles, and 150 other truly incredible books. He also coaches some of the top leaders and entrepreneurs in the world. What I love about this talk, is how clear it is that throughout his journey of discovering his life’s purpose and enjoying epic success, he’s found ways to live a life filled with love, joy and fulfillment.

Some Questions I Ask:

What is your perspective in finding alignment in who we truly are? (9:10)

How do you utilize meditation? What are the impacts for you? (12:34)

What’s the book that you recommend the most? (29:37)

What incident in your life has given you the most self-awareness? (33:23)

Who is a mentor for you now and why? (35:39)

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

How Jack lives in a constant state of joy. (10:59)

How meditation brings wisdom. (14:58)

Why it’s important to listen in a world where everybody’s yelling. (19:27)

How Jack defines purpose and finding joy. (24:37)

What essential rituals and routines Jack has implemented into his life. (40:53)

How Jack defines success and fulfillment. (44:41)

Resources:

Chicken Soup for the Soul

The Success Principles by Jack Canfield

Iowaska

Power vs. Force by David Hawkins

Darren Hardy Website

The One Thing by Gary Keller

