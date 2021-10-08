J Flow: “Change your posture to an empowering posture”

Change your posture to an empowering posture. Do some physical moves that empower you. You can change your state by changing the way you stand and what you say to yourself. Imagine the scene of “Freedom” like in Braveheart the next time you step into a high pressure situation.

J Flow is a first-generation immigrant who first saw his parents argue over money when he was just 5 years old moving to America. He attributed the pain and suffering he saw and felt to the lack of money and thus began a lifelong journey learning about abundance.

Today, he is an international speaker, author and successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He is grateful to be an early investor in disruptive tech making global impact such as Heliogen, Energy Vault and Bitcoin.

He is launching the Enlighten Millionaire Podcast to share stories of everyday people and key pivotal moments when they looked and leveraged an opportunity that changed their life to inspire people to making the change they’ve been wanting to make.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Very grateful for this opportunity to share my journey. Sure, my family and I immigrated to United States when I was 5 years old, and as a young child I struggled in school and was bullied as I didn’t know English when I first arrived. My grandmother was one of the first to teach me patience and kindness. She comforted me through the tough times of adjusting to the new environment and always helped me feel like I belonged though at times I definitely felt like an outsider, she was one of my first mentors and I’m eternally grateful to her.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

I remember when I was young, I watched my parents argue over the lack of money behind a closed door. I ran to my room and just broke down feeling powerless to help. As a 5-year-old, I remember making a promise that one day I would create a level of abundance that would help alleviate their struggles and burden. I was inspired to start learning about other entrepreneurs and business leaders by reading biographies and trying to figure out why some people made it, what made them so special, what are the reasons why they are so successful and see if how I can learn from them

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my mentor Mark Strome has inspired me throughout the years in so many ways. He really saw me and my potential before I saw that within myself and I want that for people, that kind of encouragement and mentorship, someone who can really see you and provide perspective and confidence for you to step into your true potential

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Sure, I had been researching buying real estate via auctions for months and months doing my due diligence. I thought I was completely prepared and ready. And then the big day arrived, what happened on the day I invested my hard-earned money into this property? It burned down the day that I bought it. I remember showing up to the house and my pure excitement quickly turned as I saw the bomb squad. I remember almost hyperventilating, and I gave myself 3 minutes to just let all the negative energy of why did this happen, what did I do wrong, why didn’t I anticipated this and just vented. Then I got right into focusing on the solution and eventually given enough persistence found a way to get my money refunded which just doesn’t happen typically. But definitely had a few great lessons about overcoming adversity and focusing on the solution rather than getting caught in self-pity and judgement that doesn’t solve anything.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Learn to trust in your intuition and take ownership of whatever decision you make and to not treat “failures” as failures, rather what was the lesson to be learned and what was the opportunity to grow. That way, you can have the mindset to overcome any setbacks and to move forward

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I remember I was working in my warehouse and was burning the midnight oil again, like literally it was midnight and I was putting in what seemed like endless hour without much results. When I first read 4 Hour Work Week, I thought, there is no way people make this kind of money while only working 4 hours a day. That book opened up my perspective into working smarter and not just always trying to throw hours of work at a problem. I definitely didn’t work 4 hours A Week, but it gave me an out of the box perspective that helped me tremendously on my path

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite one right now is “Whenever you feel stress, realize there is an opportunity to find the lesson to learn and flow forward.” I deeply believe in this quote and love sharing it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I feel very blessed to be working on something very special, the Enlighten Millionaire Podcast which helps share the life journey of success stories of those who saw opportunities to look and leverage and make pivots to live life with more abundance. I am so excited to share because my team and I have just been blown away by people’s amazing stories where that one moment their whole life changed. And its those pivotal moments, some small, some big that alters ones life. It will help inspire people who may be feeling a bit stuck and wanting to change but unsure how to. We are incredibly blessed to have some amazing guests who you get to really “meet” them. It will show who people truly are and give insight into their mindsets of the big changes in their lives. Its both entertaining and helps people see the behind the scenes of decisions that alter their life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

Ah yes, happy to. I’ve been an entrepreneur and investor for over 20 years starting from just a few hundred dollars in my mom’s garage and let me share with you that it definitely has not always been smooth sailings. In fact, I believe it is key to be able to face pressure and learn how to overcome it and dig deep to not just survive but thrive. Here are 3 tactical go to strategies that I personally use that has helped me throughout the years.

1) Be mindful of the root of the problem and continually focus on the solution or outcome that you want.

2) Find the right mentor for you, someone who genuinely wants to see you successful and is able to ask you questions and give you perspective

3) Get up and do something physical. Go for a run. Go work out. If your feeling stuck and stressed, find a way to physically break your pattern as the brain can overthink problems and make things bigger and bigger in your mind and you can get caught in analysis paralysis.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers five strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

5 Strategies for Peak Performance

1) Realize that you can reset at the end of every hour so you focus on winning the hour

2) During the middle of the day, find at least 15 minutes to recharge yourself. Take a nap, do a mediation, do a breathing exercise. Anything for you to take a mental break during the day

3) Take 60 seconds to just close your eyes and breathe in and out.

4) Change your posture to an empowering posture. Do some physical moves that empower you. You can change your state by changing the way you stand and what you say to yourself. Imagine the scene of “Freedom” like in Braveheart the next time you step into a high pressure situation.

5) Celebrate the progress! Too often we get too caught up in, only when I achieve X, then I’ll be happy. The more you celebrate the progress, the more flow state you can channel, the easier it’ll be deal with tough situations

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

Yes, I’m a deeply believer in Flow and how one can get into a state of optimal flow state and performance. In the mornings, I do something I call Arise Flow which is a combination of breathing and holding ones breath, meditations of gratitude and abundance and visualizations of goals and outcomes as being completed. It’s a really amazing way to begin the day and channel flow state that setups the day.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Yes, I practice something I call Ping Pong Flow, the objective is to get into flow state and to do so by seeing how long you can keep the ball on the table and hit it to your partner vs the traditional way of just trying to beat the other opponent.

When reach a state of flow, then step into a problem or challenge that your facing and from that abundance flow state, I’ve found it to be surprising great at solving problems, plus its really engaging and fun

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Daily meditation practice has helped play such an important role in my success. It helps ground me and reminds me to check in with myself. In todays world, there can be so many things vying for ones attention, I’ve found meditation as a powerful practice to build up strong emotional intelligence and will for long term consistent abundance.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

The best way? One is to become aware of what habits do you want to create for optimal performance. Study the people who you look up and see if you can identify patterns of success. I remember the impetus for me first trying meditation, I remember reading a statistic that 90% of most ultra successful people in the world meditate, hmm…let me explore that a bit more and see this meditation is all about that seems to be making such a big difference.

As for bad habits? We know what they are. The question is what leverage do you have to making change a MUST and not a should. Make a list of TOP 3 habits you desire and make a list of TOP 3 habits you MUST stop. Put it somewhere you can see every day and celebrate every time you take a step forward in progress. Create a leverage of why you MUST stop and ask for support and share it with those who want you to succeed.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Yes, the easiest way that I’ve found one can get into a state of Flow is the combination of music and movement.

Play a song that is uplifting or empowering, that gets you moving and get out of your head and into your body, it can be dancing, jogging or running.

Set an intention before you do the activity. Intention to relax, unwind, destress. During that activity, when you find that your in a state of Flow, solutions can come easier and your creativity can be taken to the next level

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It is my purpose to cocreate a conversation of the path of becoming an Enlighten Millionaire, to teach at least 1 million people the belief system so they become Enlighten Millionaire who have the abundance to share.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tony Robbins is a mentor of mine and I absolutely love how his over 43 years of service and contribution has impacted me personally and changed millions of lives. I am beyond grateful for how he has inspired me on this path of dedication to contribution, to making a net positive impact in the world.

